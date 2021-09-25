Featured
IPOB Bans Nigerian flag in South-East, Declares Sit-at-Home on Oct 1
The Indigenous People of Biafra has banned the Nigerian flag in the South-East zone of the country.
The secessionist group said the ban begins today, and also declared October 1 a sit-at-home day.
The Punch reports that Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement in Awka, Anambra State on Saturday.
He said, “IPOB has declared 1st of October 2021 total shutdown in Biafra land as a sign of our rejection of the evil construct called Nigeria and there shall be no movement in Biafra land on this day.
“Also, IPOB has declared from today 25th September 2021 that all Nigerian flag mounted anywhere in Biafra land must be brought down, Banks exceptional. IPOB leadership will communicate to banks directly and give them reason they must peacefully bring down Nigeria flag in their banking premises before we do it ourselves in our own way.”
The group added, “In line with the Memorandum of Understanding and alliance between Ambazonia and Biafra nations, we wish to ask Biafrans to support and celebrate Ambazonia Independence Anniversary on October 1st 2021.
“It is, therefore, the delight of the Directorate of State, of our great movement, IPOB, that we inform Biafrans all over the world of this upcoming Independence day celebration of our great ally and neighbour, the Ambazonian people billed for 1st of October 2021.
“We, therefore, urge world leaders to use the opportunity of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly meeting to discuss the sufferings of the two persecuted nations of Biafra and Ambazonia. Our people have suffered enough in the hands of our oppressors who are in bed with terrorists but derive pleasure in crushing peaceful agitators instead of addressing our genuine concerns.”
Criminal Conviction: PDP Initiates Court Process to Disqualify Tinubu
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced court proceedings to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over criminal conviction and sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States over trafficking in narcotics.
However, APC PCC immediately countered the PDP, saying the party did not only lack originality but was also a copycat.
But PDP’s move is a counter to the APC which on January 20, approached the courts to disqualify Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP from the presidential poll over what it termed as #Atiku-Gate and Special Purpose Vehicle, SPV, saga.
Yesterday, the PDP insisted that the conviction of Tinubu for a criminal offence by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States of America rendered him ineligible to contest any election.
The spokesman of the Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.
Ologbondiyan said the decision of a court in Chicago, which led to Tinubu forfeiting $460,000 in funds believed to be proceeds of crime, specifically, the sale and distribution of narcotics renders his nomination null and void.
He said: “Nigerians are not unaware of the criminal matter concerning the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in respect of his criminal conviction and sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States over a criminal case of trafficking in narcotics for which Tinubu forfeited the sum of $460,000 to the state.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the United States court in sentencing Asiwaju Tinubu ordered ‘that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 U.S.C. S1956 and 1957 and therefore these funds are forfeited to the United States pursuant to 21 U.S.C. S881(a)(6) and 18 U.S.C S981.’
“From the declaration of the court and the sentencing, it is clear that Asiwaju Tinubu was summarily convicted by the court, he took no step to challenge the judgment but acceded to the forfeiture of the $460,000 found to be the proceeds of narcotics trafficking.”
The PDP campaign Spokesman noted that it is an established fact that trafficking in narcotics is an international crime which all nations are obligated by international conventions and statutes to arrest, prosecute and implement any court judgment imposed on offenders anywhere in the world, as well as the consequential effects of such judgments.
Vanguard
How ‘NEPA’ Prevented Buhari, Tinubu from Addressing APC Rally in Bauchi
The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State was brought to an abrupt end by power outage on Monday.
The rally was going on at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, when the power supply ceased and the sound system went off and could not be restored.
The event commenced at 11.50am, according to The Punch report.
However, there was an outage when the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, was making his speech at 12.20pm.
Shortly after, the electricity supply was restored and Bagudu came back to conclude his remarks.
But at exactly 1.10pm, the power supply again went off shortly after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, mounted the podium and began addressing the party supporters.
On the podium with the national chairman were the APC standard bearer, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima and his wife Nana, while Buhari, who was sitting at the VIP (Very important persons’) section of the stadium, waited for electricity to be restored.
While Adamu, Tinubu, Shettima and others were on the podium, the power was restored again before it went off for the third time and all efforts to resolve it failed.
Also, the party’s standard bearer could not address the mammoth crowd at the rally, following the departure of the President.
Flights at Lagos Airport Grounded As Aviation Workers Embark on Strike
International flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Monday morning were grounded as workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc embarked on strike.
According to NAHCO, the strike is due to salary increment.
An affected passenger and aviation expert, Alex Nuba, said that NAHCO staff in the early hours of Monday walked out of the international airport, saying they were on strike and would not handle any passenger.
“Even the Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s no one to handle them,” Nwuba said.
He said passengers are frustrated as they have been kept outside to avoid a crisis and no information, announcements or emails was sent to passengers.
NAHCO handles check-in, boarding and ramp services for several international airlines including Air France/KLM, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines, Delta Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Air.
Travellers say if the situation is not addressed, more flights would be grounded.
The Punch
