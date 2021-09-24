Featured
Notes from the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit
By Dolapo Aina
World Economic Forum Sustainable Development Impact Summit held from Monday 20 to Thursday, 23 September 2021. As countries struggle to address the COVID19 pandemic and with less than a decade to meet the SDGs, the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit 2021, brought together circa two thousand three hundred leaders and participants collectively for collective action to shape a new trajectory of accelerated progress.
Pertinent issues such as accelerating smart solutions for sustainable development, mobilizing entrepreneurship and responsible business post COVID19 to name a few were part of several sessions that were focused on and discussed during the 4-day virtual summit.
The Sustainable Development Impact Summit which was designed around four pillars: revitalizing economies; advancing an inclusive recovery; scaling up climate action; and finally, shaping future food systems. Some of the key outcomes of the summit are:
The Forum’s Friends of Ocean Action launched the Blue Food Partnership and two other initiatives to strengthen ocean resilience.
The Mangroves Working Group will conserve and restore these forests by building a “blue” carbon market.
Pakistan became the latest country to step-up in the fight against plastic pollution, joining Indonesia, Ghana, Nigeria and Viet Nam in the Global Plastic Action Partnership.
The New Generation Industry Leaders community will transform perceptions around industrial companies and inspire new generations to seek work in industrial sectors.
Cities have a new free resource to help them reduce emissions faster and make urban life more climate-friendly, courtesy of the Net-Zero Carbon Cities project.
The new Global Health Equity Network will work across public and private sectors to boost access to health and well-being initiatives.
The Forum played a critical role with the Race to Zero Coalition in mobilizing almost 30% of the health sector to commit to net-zero targets by 2050.
The Lung Ambition Alliance and the Forum launched the Global Lung Cancer Collaboration to eliminate the disease and ensure the future sustainability of health systems.
The Edison Alliance committed to building affordable digital access to healthcare, finance and education for 1 billion people by 2025.
Airlines, airports, fuel suppliers and other industry stakeholders aim for 10% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 to help one of the most carbon-heavy sectors get to net-zero by 2050.
Some 150 organizations and industry leaders signed a Call to Action urging governments to enable a full decarbonization of shipping by 2050.
The Forum’s Scale360 project, which creates products with multiple lifecycles instead of single use, expanded from two to 20 countries.
Cambodia established a Closing the Skills Gap Accelerator, joining a global network of 11 countries addressing skills gaps and the future of work.
Finland joined the Global Learning Network to contribute its expertise in closing education gaps.
The Food Action Alliance has expanded to 20 countries and is working on local and national flagships that improve sustainability and inclusivity.
The Forum’s Partnering for Racial Justice in Business Coalition now comprises 60 organizations, representing over 7 million employees.
Alongside the first ever UN Food Systems Summit, the Forum’s Food Systems team announced the Digital Food Systems Coalition, the 100 million farmers platform to help develop a more inclusive and sustainable food system for all and co-hosted the innovation track with Mercy Corps.
Over 20 companies have pledged to conserve, restore and grow more than 2.5 billion trees in over 40 countries as part of the 1t.org global pledge process.
As the summit closed, leaders were urged to shape sustainable and inclusive future together. The fifth Sustainable Development Impact Summit closed with calls to shape a more sustainable and equitable future through public-private cooperation. Dozens of new initiatives and project milestones were advanced during the summit.
President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende urged leaders to create partnerships that advance shared priorities. He stated this as he brought to a close the virtual summit. Calling climate change “one of the most urgent challenges of our lifetime” he thanked the more than 2,300 participants for their work to move projects forward across the more than 100 sessions. “Exiting the pandemic stronger than we entered it can only happen if stakeholders work together,” he said. “Important strides were made these past four days that give me so much hope – it has truly been an impact summit. I am confident that if we continue to raise our ambition and work together, we can shape a more inclusive and sustainable future.”
The President of World Economic Forum, also spoke about the need to share know-how, partner on innovation and coordinate on advancing global priorities.
The Sustainable Development Impact Summit brought together global leaders from business, government, and civil society. Under the theme Shaping an Equitable, Inclusive and Sustainable Recover, it focused on new technologies, policies and partnerships to advance cooperation, accelerate progress, and highlight tangible solutions to the present global challenges.
Furthermore, the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting which would take place in person to address economic, environmental, political and social fault-lines exacerbated by the corona pandemic would hold from 17-21 January 2022 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, under the theme Working Together, Restoring Trust,
Dolapo Aina writes from Kigali, Rwanda
Kigali, Rwanda.
Featured
Flights at Lagos Airport Grounded As Aviation Workers Embark on Strike
International flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Monday morning were grounded as workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc embarked on strike.
According to NAHCO, the strike is due to salary increment.
An affected passenger and aviation expert, Alex Nuba, said that NAHCO staff in the early hours of Monday walked out of the international airport, saying they were on strike and would not handle any passenger.
“Even the Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s no one to handle them,” Nwuba said.
He said passengers are frustrated as they have been kept outside to avoid a crisis and no information, announcements or emails was sent to passengers.
NAHCO handles check-in, boarding and ramp services for several international airlines including Air France/KLM, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines, Delta Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Air.
Travellers say if the situation is not addressed, more flights would be grounded.
The Punch
Featured
PDP LG Chairman Slumps, Dies During Campaign in Enugu
The Enugu State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was thrown into mourning as the acting chairman of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, SKB Ogbuagu, slumped and died during a campaign on Thursday.
Ogbuagu collapsed during a town hall meeting of the governorship candidate of the party held at the Ezeagu Local Government Area headquarters.
According to sources, the town hall meeting had ended and everyone was moving to reception venue when he had a crisis.
The acting chairman, who was said to be an asthma patient, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up the ghost.
The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday evening, however, the party had yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.
Featured
Obasanjo Defends Choice of Obi As Preferred Candidate
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that only an “unpatriotic and bad Nigerian” would vote for a candidate with bad character.
Obasanjo spoke on Thursday in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, while featuring in an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa with the theme “Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.”
While defending his choice of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the former president said Obi was his preferred candidate for the presidency.
The former president, in his New Year message to Nigerians, entitled “My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians,” expressed his support for Obi.
While reacting to a statement that he endorsed Obi, Obasanjo insisted that he did not use the word “endorse,” but he only gave his opinion on the candidates.
Obasanjo said, “Whether the letter is open or not, what I believe is that I will be punished by God if I know what is right and I do not put it where it should be.
“The word I used is that one particular candidate has an edge. Taking everything together, I take the character, track record, vision, and what you see in this man as a child of God.
“I said they all claimed to be my mentees, and of course, I won’t deny that, but if you are my mentee, they must also admit that I know them a little bit, and if I then know them a little bit, I must be right to say…
“I have done this before. I said President Buhari does not understand the economy, and that is true, and you have seen it. I wasn’t running him down; that is what he is, and he will admit that.
“I said his (Buhari’s) understanding of foreign affairs is also very limited because, when he was military head of state, he said his frontline does not go beyond the borders of Nigeria; that is a pity.
“But what then do you have? I wrote a letter that was almost six and a half pages long and then only had one sentence – ‘why should you, as a Nigerian, vote for someone whose character, reputation, and life you would not want for your children?’”
He continued, “You are either wicked, unpatriotic, or a truly awful citizen of this country, and if this is who you are, what do you want God to do with you?
“For the last three days, I have had about 35 youths who I have been talking to, and they have all told me that education, security, and corruption are what they are concerned about; the question is, who then can do it?”
Obasanjo, in his response on whether or not multiparty systems have been the bane of development in Nigeria, blamed leadership and not the multiparty system for the underdevelopment of the country.
The Punch
How Atiku Abubakar Will Become the Next President of Nigeria by Dele Momodu
Flights at Lagos Airport Grounded As Aviation Workers Embark on Strike
Kwankwaso Not Stepping Down for Anyone, Says Campaign Council
Atiku Campaign Calls for Tinubu’s Arrest, Prosecution over Drugs, Alpha Beta
Police Charge Eight Edo Train Attack Suspects with Kidnapping
Buhari Mum As Fuel Crises Cripple Nigerians, Businesses
We Reject Akpabio’s Candidacy Despite Supreme Court Verdict – APC Chieftain
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)