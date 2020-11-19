Families of Missing Police Officers to Appear Before House of Reps

The families of the three police officers and a civilian missing over two years ago are billed to appear before the House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon.

The summon is to hear the displeasure of the families who have continually mounted pressure on security agencies to intensify efforts in finding their loved ones.

“The new date fixed now is Wednesday 18th of November, 2020 by 2pm at the National Assembly Complex,” the families notified our reporter.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how three senior police officers of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL): Olutope Falode, Yohanna Gamidan and Usman Mohammed, and one mechanic, Usman Momoh, were sent to Gabon from Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, to track a stolen vehicle on September 3, 2018.

The vehicle they went to recover belonged to one Felicia Ogunjana, who claimed it was stolen at a gunpoint in Nigeria.

The last signal the police saw of these four was when they were in Cameroon, some 900 kilometres away from the destination.

This paper had also reported the traumatic experiences of the families in their attempt to find the missing individuals.

Olutope’s dad, Iyiola Falode, told this newspaper that he had visited the police headquarters in Abuja ”more than three times since the saga began.”

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, wives of Messrs Mohammed and Gamidan complained that life has not been easy for them since September 3, 2018.

“We are suffering. We are suffering o,” Mrs Mohammed, who resides in Bida local government area of Niger State, reiterated in a telephone interview with our reporter.

However, two years on, the families are still hopeful that their breadwinners will be found with due diligence of the security agencies.

Premium Times

Like this: Like Loading...