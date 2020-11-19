IUO Alumnus, Damilola Olawuyi, Named Senior Advocate of Nigeria

An Alumnus of Igbinedion University, Okada and a distinguished Professor of Law, Professor Sunday Damilola Olawuyi has been named as one of the 72 successful applicants for the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Professor Sunday Damilola Olawuyi graduated with a First Class Degree from Oba Erediawa College of Law, Igbinedion University Okada in 2005. He bagged another First Class at the Nigerian Law School Bar examination in 2006 to become the first graduate of any private University in Nigeria to get a First Class at the Nigeria Law School.

Professor Sunday Damilola Olawuyi, 37, is currently Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti an a Chancellor’s Fellow and Director at the Institute for Oil, Gas, Energy, Environment and Sustainable Environment (OGEES), Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti.

Professor Damilola Sunday Olawuyi holds two Master’s Degree in Law from University of Calgary, Canada and Harvard University, USA respectively. He also holds a Doctoral Degree in Law from Oxford University, United Kingdom.

He was formerly an International Energy Lawyer with Norton Rose FullBright Canada LLP where he served on the firm’s global committee on investment in Africa.

Professor Sunday Damilola Olawuyi SAN is Vice-Chair of the International Law Association and has served as a visiting Professor at Columbia Law School, New York,China University of Political Science and Law, IAS Vanguard Fellow at the University of Birmingham, and senior visiting research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. He was also a Herbert Smith Freehills visiting Professor at Cambridge University and has delivered lectures on energy law in over 40 countries.

In 2020, he was appointed as an Independent Expert on the African Union’s Working Group on extractive industries, environment and human rights.

Professor Damilola Sunday Olawuyi is a licensed member of the Bars of Nigeria, Alberta, Canada and Ontario, Canada.

