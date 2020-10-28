Featured

NAF Arrests Personnel Who Flogged Curfew Defaulters in Osun

Eric 1 day ago
Pic. 5. Some personnel of Nigerian Air Force during a quarterly 10 kilometers march in Enugu on Saturday (23/3/19). 02389/23/3/2019/Stanley Nwanosike/HB

The Nigerian Air Force has arrested its officials caught on tape flogging residents who defaulted the curfew imposed on Osun State.

NAF made this known in a series of tweets on Wednesday titled, ‘Alleged flogging of curfew defaulters in Ilesha, Osun State’.

The Osun State Government had imposed a curfew on the state after hoodlums invaded facilities to loot COVID-19 palliatives and other items.

In a viral video, some NAF officials were seen flogging and meting out other corporal punishment on the defaulters.

NAF tweeted, “The attention of @NigAirForce has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha.

“We wish to inform the general public that @NigAirForce has identified all the personnel involved in the incident & placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

The Punch

Eric

