Nigerians Slam Trump over US Refusal to Endorse Okonjo-Iweala

Nigerians have taken to the social media to blast the President Donald Trump administration for opposing Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the consensus candidate for the post of director-general of the World Trade Organisation.

Many Nigerians had expressed delight when key WTO ambassadors led by New Zealand’s Ambassador David Walker proposed Okonjo-Iweala as the best candidate for the job.

However, while most of the 164 member states that comprise the WTO supported the former Nigerian finance minister to take up the role, the US delegation opposed the move, saying it supported South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee instead.

Reacting, some Nigerians likened the US opposition to that encountered by African Development Bank chief, Akinwumi Adesina, who also faced intense hostility from Washington before his re-election.

The breakthrough of Adesina, has, however, been a source of hope for many who want the former World Bank director to become the first African and first female director-general in the 25-year-old history of the global trade organisation.

Popular journalist, Dele Momodu, said on a TV programme this morning, “It is very unfortunate. I don’t know why the US is always opposing Nigeria’s candidates but I believe the other countries will stand up against the bullying of America.

“Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is one of the brightest, not only on the continent but in the world. I look forward to congratulating her as soon as possible.”

@jeolaolarewaju also tweeted, “Even with America’s misconceived approach, she has the upper hand because she has shattered a couple of ceilings.”

@Dbest101 wrote, “If God be for you @NOIweala, no man, not even @realDonaldTrump, can be against you.”

The Punch

