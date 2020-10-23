Adeniji-Adele Family Condemns Invasion Of Oba of Lagos Palace

By Ajibade Morakinyo

Following the attack on Oba of Lagos’s Palace by hoodlums, the Adeniji-Adele Royal Family has condemned the babaric invasion, describing it as an attack on the indigenes of Lagos and alien to Yoruba’s great culture.

The condemnation was expressed in a statement issued by Prince (Dr) Habeeb Gbadebo Adeniji-Adele, for and on behalf of Oba Adeniji-Adele Royal Family, on Friday.

It will be recalled that hoodlums on Wednesday stormed the Palace located at Iga Idunganran, Lagos Island, after the #EndSARS protests got out of hand, vandalising the hallowed residence of the king and his household, destroying vehicles and stealing several artefacts.

According to the Adeniji-Adele Royal Family, “it is with greatest shock the family heard the news of the vandalisation of traditional items and ancestral heritage at the Palace.

“This desecration is completely unacceptable and a traditional abomination with grave consequences for the perpetrators of these acts.

“The vandalisation on our ancestral Home was an attack on the indigenes of Lagos and very alien to our great culture,” the statement read.

The family therefore called on all indigenes of Lagos “to rise up and protect our traditional and ancestral heritage of Lagos”.

The Royal Family also expressed solidarity with His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwanu Babatunde Osuololale Aremu Akiolu 1, The Oba of Lagos and all White Cap Chiefs of Lagos in this trying period.

The family further condemned the murder of innocent Nigerians and the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protest, destruction of public facilities and properties across Lagos.

It stated further that anyone behind the desecration and violation of Iga Idunganran shall know no peace and will ultimately be humiliated.

In a similar vein, President Muhammad Buhari had also condemned the wanton destruction of the royal facility during his nationwide address on Thursday, stating that it was a violation of the sanctity of the palace of the Oba of Lagos.

The President who condemned the widespread destruction and vandalization of property across the nation, singled out the invasion of the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, whom he described as a peace maker.

He warned that continuing with the protests and violence would amount to undermining national security which would not be tolerated under any circumstances by his government.

