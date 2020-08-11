Featured

Oshiomhole Takes Edo Election As ‘Do-or-Die’ Matter, Says Wike

Eric 1 day ago
0 12 Less than a minute

The Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Nyesom Wike, has said for the sacked national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, the upcoming Edo State governorship election was a matter of life and death.

Wike, who is also the governor of Rivers State, said this at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, on Monday.

Wike said, “The best he (Oshiomhole) could do is to lay low and let Ize-Iyamu campaign. You can see that if Ize-Iyamu talks for two minutes, Oshiomhole will talk for 20 minutes because he knows this election will determine whether he will remain in politics or not.

“So, he takes it as a do-or-die matter. He knows that losing this election, he is completely out. He has been decimated in the APC national leadership. So, the only thing now is to hold Edo to see that anyhow they treat him in Abuja, he has where to fall back to.

“Now Obaseki is winning, Abuja does not want him, Edo does not want him. So, he has nowhere to go to. This third term agenda is trying to run and Edo people must resist him.”

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Court Affirms Dapo Abiodun’s Qualification to Contest Ogun Governorship Election

March 7, 2019

Pastor Tunde Bakare Eulogises Dele Momodu, Says He’s Priority

July 11, 2018

Zamfara Gov Candidate Ejects IDPs for Voting Buhari

February 28, 2019

We’ll ‘Totally and Effectively’ Obey Buhari’s Death Threat Order – Army

February 19, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: