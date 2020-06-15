Borno Killings: Zulum Visits Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, met behind closed doors with the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was meant to address the recent killings recorded in the state.

The state government had last week confirmed that 81 people were killed in an attack that was carried out on Gubio Local Government Area of the state.

Seven persons, including a village head, were also said to have been abducted by the insurgents.

In condemning the attack, the Presidency, in a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had given an indication that the President would be meeting with the state governor on the matter.

Shehu had said the President, who was expecting a detailed briefing by the state governor on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities, said the “primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day”.

In condemning the incident, Buhari charged the armed forces to sustain their “recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers, and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as a large number of cattle rustled.”

Like this: Like Loading...