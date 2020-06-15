Featured

Borno Killings: Zulum Visits Buhari

Eric 2 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, met behind closed doors with the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was meant to address the recent killings recorded in the state.

The state government had last week confirmed that 81 people were killed in an attack that was carried out on Gubio Local Government Area of the state.

Seven persons, including a village head, were also said to have been abducted by the insurgents.

In condemning the attack, the Presidency, in a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had given an indication that the President would be meeting with the state governor on the matter.

Shehu had said the President, who was expecting a detailed briefing by the state governor on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities, said the “primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day”.

In condemning the incident, Buhari charged the armed forces to sustain their “recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers, and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as a large number of cattle rustled.”

Eric

Related Articles

Alleged Certificate Forgery: Lawyer Petitions British Metro Police against Abba Kyari

August 16, 2019

Sanusi Released from Confinement, Departs Awe for Abuja with El-Rufai

March 13, 2020

Fire Outbreaks: Police Increase Security Around INEC Offices

February 11, 2019

Kwankwaso Finally Declares for Presidency

August 29, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: