Arrive Airports Three Hours Before Flights, FAAN Advises Passengers

Ahead of the resumption of commercial flights in the country, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has advised passengers to arrive at airports at least three hours before flight time.

The Authority made this known on Monday as part of the new protocols for the restart of flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing via Twitter, it said the early arrival by travellers would enable efficient checks and screening before boarding.

“COVID-19 Flight Resumption Protocol for Passengers: You are advised to arrive at the airport three hours before your flight due to the new COVID-19 safety checks,” it wrote.

FAAN also urged travellers to maintain two metres distance from each other at the airports while noting that persons not wearing their face masks will not be allowed into airports’ premises.

The Federal Government said civil aviation authorities will determine the resumption of domestic flights in the country.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, stated this during a briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Aliyu had on June 1 said that “the aviation industry is requested to start developing protocols to allow for domestic flights to resume anytime from the 21st of June onwards.”

However, while giving an update on Thursday, he said the PTF was yet to receive any update from the aviation sector on its preparedness to restart commercial flight operations.

Nigeria’s airports and airspace were shut in March by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commercial flights, both local and international, had stopped forthwith but the President’s directive allowed the operation of essential flights including those for medical and evacuation purposes, amongst others.

The Punch

