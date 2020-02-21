Featured

Why Obaseki Revoked Ibori’s C of O

Eric 2 mins ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Details have emerged on why Governor Godwin Obaseki revoked the statutory right of occupancy granted to a former Delta Governor, Chief James Ibori, in respect to a property on plot 103A Aiguobasimwin Crescent, old GRA, Oredo local government.

It was gathered that the property was not inhabited since Chief Ibori purchased it during the administration of Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

A top government official, who pleaded anonymity, said the CofO was not revoked with bad intention or as a result of any dispute with Chief Ibori.

The source said the revocation was a mutual agreement between Chief Ibori and the Edo State Government.

Another source said Chief Ibori already ceded the property to his son, who agreed to give it to the Edo State Government.

According to the source: “The published revocation order was just to fullfil all legal procedure. Chief Ibori agreed to the deal and there was no political undertone.”

Governor Obaseki had said he revoked the property in exercise of the power conferred on him by sections (28) 1 and 38 of the Land Use Degree of 1978 and by virtue of all other laws enabling him on that behalf.

The property contained an area of approximately 1985.950 square metres.

The Nation

Eric

Related Articles

Why’s Omisore, Obanikoro’s Names Missing in Travel Ban List, Yoruba Youths Question Buhari

October 15, 2018

NASS Moves Resumption of Plenary to Oct 9

September 24, 2018

Lagos: November Salary Delayed Because of Adjustment to New Minimum Wage

November 28, 2019

Saraki Leads NASS Delegation on Parliamentary Visit to US

July 8, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: