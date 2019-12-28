Featured

Vector, Reminisce, Obi-Amadi, Turbo Others Mentor Youths at FirstBank's Empowerment Seminar (Photos)

By Eric Elezuo

The 3.0 edition of the FirstBank Youth Empowerment Seminar which held at the Harbour Point Victoria Island with the theme Let’s Talk, embarked on prolific individual sessions covering fashion, media, photography and music.

Vector and Reminisce lecturing youths on music

Coordinating the photography session were the duo of Ace Photographers Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Lexash. The pair whose photographic profession has brought them wealth and fame, told the young ones to suffer for the survival of their art, saying that it may be rough at the beginning, but certainly with perseverance, it will thrive.

Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Lexash on Photography class

At the media stand were On Air Personalities, VJ Adams and and Gbemi Olateru just as Turbo and Derin Fabikun took charge of fashion oriented youths.

Derin informed them that it is only their love for the job that could save the job when the chips are down

“When the chips are down, allow your passion to keep you going,” she said.

In the same vein, superstars Reminisce and Vector lectured the youths who have chosen music. The duo cautioned the young ones to never be limited by people who don’t understand your fashion and style.

Turbo and Derin Fabikun were on hand to shed more light on on fashion as a career

After half an hour of sizzling and sensational sessions, the participants came out bubbling with new energy, rearing to go.

The seminar is one of FirstBank’s efforts to consciously develop the youths for a better future.

Gbemi Olateru and VJ Adams giving youths on tips on becoming a media guru

