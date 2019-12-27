FirstBank’s Taking Conscious Steps to Prepare Future Generation for Meaningful Growth, Development – Adesola Adeduntan

By Eric Elezuo

The Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, has said that the primary aim of FirstBank towards emancipating the Nigerian nation is to take conscious steps towards preparing the future generations for meaningful growth.

Dr. Adeduntan said this as a remark while giving his opening speech through his representative, the Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank, Mr. Francis Gbenga Shobo, at the FirstBank Youth Empowerment Seminar, Series 3.0 at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island. The theme of the programme is Let’s Talk.

He appreciated the youths who left the pleasures of the season to attend the seminar, saying they have made the wisest of decisions.

“By meeting the needs of young people, we are securing the individual, communal and global long term and national development. Hence, we have carefully drawn out programmes to invest on capacity building for young people to enable you chart the course for a prosperous future,” he said.

Encouraging those with mefirst or explorefirst accounts, the CEO said the accounts are specifically created to enable the youths to become enterprise-minded.

Tracing the origin of the youth empowerment seminar, which is in its third edition, the CEO noted that the programme was created in 2017, and aimed to sensitise the youth on the importance of financial and investment discipline.

“This year’s topic focuses on entrepreneurship in areas that will interest you – music, fashion, media and photography,” Adeduntan said.

He informed that aspects are on hand to take participants through the areas that have been advertised, and ‘walk through the process of passion, learning and success’.

