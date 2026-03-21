Elegance, Accolades As Silverbird Holds 2025 Man of the Year Awards

By Ruth Akpan

There are evenings that pass as mere social gatherings, and then there are those rare, defining moments when influence, prestige, and national significance converge to create a spectacle that lingers long after the lights dim. The 20th edition of the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards belonged firmly to the latter. It was an evening where legacy shook hands with glamour and where Nigeria’s finest assembled not just to be seen, but to be celebrated in a grand tradition that has, over the years, become a benchmark of excellence.

The iconic Eko Hotels and Suites played host to this remarkable gathering, transformed into a theatre of elegance, as a stream of impeccably dressed guests glided onto the red carpet in a dazzling parade of style and sophistication. Each arrival added to the electric energy of the night, setting the tone for what would unfold as an unforgettable celebration of achievement.

Proceedings began with the recitation of the National Anthem, a unifying prelude that anchored the ceremony in patriotism. Shortly after, Ben Bruce, Chairman of Silverbird Television, delivered a stirring welcome address, reflecting on the vision behind the awards and reiterating its commitment to celebrating Nigerians who embody excellence, innovation, and national relevance.

As the evening progressed, the spotlight turned to the distinguished recipients whose achievements have set them apart as torchbearers of excellence. In a moment that drew resounding applause, Bassey Edet Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, was announced as the Silverbird Man of the Year 2025, a recognition that celebrates his impactful leadership and growing influence on the national space.

Equally compelling was the conferment of the Extraordinary Personality of the Year Award on Dave Umahi, whose contributions to infrastructure development continue to redefine Nigeria’s landscape. The Governors of the Year category were bestowed on Caleb Mutfwang and Abba Kabir Yusuf, both recognised for their distinctive leadership strides within their respective states.

Meanwhile, Festus Keyamo was recognised as Minister of the Year, underscoring his strategic role in revitalising Nigeria’s aviation sector.

One of the most poignant highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary Joke Silva, whose enduring influence in theatre and Nollywood has not only shaped generations of performers but has also elevated the global perception of Nigerian storytelling. In a moving tribute, several departed national icons were also honoured posthumously, their legacies etched in the nation’s narrative.

In celebrating creativity and industry innovation, Omoni Oboli and Ayo Makun were presented with the Trailblazer Awards, recognising their sustained influence and ability to redefine the contours of Nigeria’s entertainment scene.

Beyond the accolades, the evening unfolded as a rich tapestry of culture and entertainment. The stage came alive when music star 9ice delivered a captivating performance, his unmistakable sound igniting the hall and drawing guests into a moment of shared joy and rhythm.

True to its reputation, the event drew a remarkable constellation of dignitaries, including Senator Ita Giwa, Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, media icon Prince Bisi Olatilo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, alongside a distinguished assembly of legislators, ministers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and key stakeholders from across the nation.

Photos: Funmi Ilelabayo