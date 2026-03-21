Events
Elegance, Accolades As Silverbird Holds 2025 Man of the Year Awards
By Ruth Akpan
There are evenings that pass as mere social gatherings, and then there are those rare, defining moments when influence, prestige, and national significance converge to create a spectacle that lingers long after the lights dim. The 20th edition of the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards belonged firmly to the latter. It was an evening where legacy shook hands with glamour and where Nigeria’s finest assembled not just to be seen, but to be celebrated in a grand tradition that has, over the years, become a benchmark of excellence.
The iconic Eko Hotels and Suites played host to this remarkable gathering, transformed into a theatre of elegance, as a stream of impeccably dressed guests glided onto the red carpet in a dazzling parade of style and sophistication. Each arrival added to the electric energy of the night, setting the tone for what would unfold as an unforgettable celebration of achievement.
Proceedings began with the recitation of the National Anthem, a unifying prelude that anchored the ceremony in patriotism. Shortly after, Ben Bruce, Chairman of Silverbird Television, delivered a stirring welcome address, reflecting on the vision behind the awards and reiterating its commitment to celebrating Nigerians who embody excellence, innovation, and national relevance.
As the evening progressed, the spotlight turned to the distinguished recipients whose achievements have set them apart as torchbearers of excellence. In a moment that drew resounding applause, Bassey Edet Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, was announced as the Silverbird Man of the Year 2025, a recognition that celebrates his impactful leadership and growing influence on the national space.
Equally compelling was the conferment of the Extraordinary Personality of the Year Award on Dave Umahi, whose contributions to infrastructure development continue to redefine Nigeria’s landscape. The Governors of the Year category were bestowed on Caleb Mutfwang and Abba Kabir Yusuf, both recognised for their distinctive leadership strides within their respective states.
Meanwhile, Festus Keyamo was recognised as Minister of the Year, underscoring his strategic role in revitalising Nigeria’s aviation sector.
One of the most poignant highlights of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary Joke Silva, whose enduring influence in theatre and Nollywood has not only shaped generations of performers but has also elevated the global perception of Nigerian storytelling. In a moving tribute, several departed national icons were also honoured posthumously, their legacies etched in the nation’s narrative.
In celebrating creativity and industry innovation, Omoni Oboli and Ayo Makun were presented with the Trailblazer Awards, recognising their sustained influence and ability to redefine the contours of Nigeria’s entertainment scene.
Beyond the accolades, the evening unfolded as a rich tapestry of culture and entertainment. The stage came alive when music star 9ice delivered a captivating performance, his unmistakable sound igniting the hall and drawing guests into a moment of shared joy and rhythm.
True to its reputation, the event drew a remarkable constellation of dignitaries, including Senator Ita Giwa, Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, media icon Prince Bisi Olatilo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, alongside a distinguished assembly of legislators, ministers, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and key stakeholders from across the nation.
Photos: Funmi Ilelabayo
Events
Champion Newpaper Celebrates Excellence at 2025 Awards
By Ruth Akpan
The ambience of Eko Hotels and Suites was nothing short of enchanting, as an air of refined sophistication and quiet grandeur welcomed an elite gathering of Nigeria’s most influential personalities, all assembled for an evening where excellence would take centre stage. It was a setting that perfectly mirrored the significance of the occasion – an extraordinary night dedicated to celebrating brilliance, resilience, and the enduring impact of those whose contributions continue to shape the nation’s story.
With every detail meticulously curated to reflect prestige and purpose, the 2025 Champion Newspapers Awards unfolded in a blend of glamour and gravitas. The event drew a remarkable cross-section of society—seasoned statesmen, captains of industry, financial powerhouses, media executives, and emerging innovators—each united by a shared commitment to national development and excellence.
At the heart of this remarkable gathering was the visionary leadership of Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, the Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited. With poise and an unyielding dedication to journalistic integrity, she has continued to position the awards as a prestigious platform that not only recognises achievement but also inspires a culture of excellence across sectors. Her stewardship was evident in the flawless orchestration of the evening, as every segment reflected a deep appreciation for merit and impact.
Anchored on the theme of resilience, integrity, and service, the ceremony carried a deeper resonance that extended beyond celebration. In a time when institutions are tested and leadership is constantly scrutinised, the awards stood as a reassuring reminder that excellence remains alive—and that those who embody it deserve to be celebrated with distinction.
Among the evening’s most celebrated honourees was Hon. Akarachi Amadi, who emerged as Legislator of the Year. His recognition was not merely ceremonial but rooted in substance, highlighted by an impressive record of legislative productivity, including the sponsorship of 38 bills. His achievement underscored the vital role of purposeful representation in strengthening democratic governance and advancing national progress.
In the financial landscape, Access Bank Plc once again affirmed its dominance and innovative edge by clinching the coveted Bank of the Year award. The institution’s sustained growth trajectory, customer-centric approach, and strategic expansion have firmly established it as a leader in Nigeria’s banking sector. Complementing this corporate triumph was the well-deserved recognition of its trailblazing Managing Director, Adaora Umeoji, who was honoured as Banker of the Year. Her forward-thinking leadership and transformative influence continue to redefine excellence in the financial services industry.
The spotlight also shone brightly on the maritime sector, as the Nigerian Ports Authority emerged as Outstanding Agency of the Year. Under the strategic guidance of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, the agency has embraced innovation through smart maritime logistics initiatives, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and reinforcing Nigeria’s standing in global trade networks.
In the realm of corporate communications and brand management, Austen Osokpor of Ecobank Nigeria Limited distinguished himself as Media Manager of the Year. His strategic acumen and ability to shape compelling narratives have elevated corporate storytelling, positioning his organisation at the forefront of impactful communication.
The evening was also a fitting tribute to legacy and longevity. Prince Feyisayo Soyewo was conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, a recognition reserved for individuals whose lifelong contributions have left an indelible mark on the business and social landscape. In the insurance sector, Prestige Insurance Brokers was celebrated as Most Outstanding Insurance Broker of the Year, in recognition of its unwavering commitment to excellence, professionalism, and client satisfaction.
Adding a refreshing layer of youthful dynamism was Machuku, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yukon Group, who was celebrated as Young Innovative Industrialist of the Year. His recognition served as a powerful reminder that the future of Nigerian enterprise lies in bold ideas, forward-thinking approach, and fearless ambition.
The ceremony was further elevated by the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including former Ogun State Governors Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Aremo Olusegun Osoba, whose reflections not only applauded the resilience of Champion Newspaper, but also underscored the critical importance of steadfast journalism in navigating the complexities of Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.
Photos: Ken Ehimen
Events
Wife’s Death: Mourners Throng Former Ovation Editor, Mike Effiong’s Home in Commiseration
By Eric Elezuo
It has been a solemn atmosphere as a crowd of mourners continues to throng the Ogba, Ikeja home of Mr. Mike Effiong, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State (Lagos Liaison), Umo Eno, and immediate past Editor of Ovation International Magazine, following the death of his wife, Oluwakemi.
Kemi, as she is fondly called, died Friday night after succumbing to fatal injuries following a gas explosion in their home, as confirmed by her husband, Mr Effiong, in a statement on Saturday.
KEMI HAS GONE TO BE WITH THE LORD
It is with a deep sense of sadness and loss that I, on behalf of the James, Oyediran, Ojikutu, and Macaulay families, announce the passing of my very dear wife, OLUWAKEMI OYETEJU JAMES.
She was my bestie, dotting mother of our lovely biological children, Kufre and Aniete, and several other non-biological children, wonderful friends, aunts, cousins, and sisters.
Kemi exemplified her name. She was caring to a fault, hard when need be, and a philanthropist extraordinaire.
She passed after battling for weeks following a domestic accident. We are devastated, but we know that God knows best and she is in a better place.
We request your prayers during this incredibly difficult moment of grief.
May God continue to protect us all.
Michael Effiong James
Senior Special Assistant (Lagos Liaison) to Akwa Ibom State Governor
Among prominent callers to the home of the veteran journalist to commiserate with him are Chairman/CEO, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu; Senator Tokunboh Afikuyomi, Representative of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Inemesit Eno; Mr. Funsho Adeagbo, Ken Caleb-Olumese of Niteshift, Members of the Rotary Club, Members of the 9JC and other professional bodies, the Ovation Family led by the Editor, Mr. Eric Elezuo, Nollywood Practitioner, Kunkle Afolayan, Azu Arinze, Gbenga Adeyinka, family members, friends, colleagues and a host of others.
The house of the Effiongs has been a beehive of activities since the death was announced early Saturday morning.
Kemi is survived by her husband and two children, Kufre and Aniete, among an avalanche of dependants, colleagues and associates and family members.
May her soul rest in perfect peace!
Events
Glamour, Class As Adebola Williams Celebrates Stylish Ruby Jubilee
By Funmi Ilelabayo
Family, friends and well wishers gathered at The Present House, Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos to facilitate with Adebola Williams as he celebrates his 40th birthday with a thanksgiving service.
The birthday thanksgiving witnessed praise and worship, rendition of hymns, sermons, tributes, thanksgiving and prayers.
Adeyinka Alaseyori, Mercy Chinwo, Dare justified and Sunmisola Agbebi were on ground to thrill the congregation with electrifying and scintillating gospel performances, which got the star-studded environment erupting in joy.
With speeches, goodwill messages, and heartfelt prayers for the celebrant and his family concluded, the service ended with recessional hymn.
In attendance were the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II; Former Minister of Education, and Solid Minerals in Nigeria, and Vice President of the World Bank’s Africa Region, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili; Erelu Bisi Dosunmu, and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu.
Others were former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and wife; Chief (Mrs.) Sade Okoya, Mr Kola Adesina, Mo Abudu, Toke Makinwa, Pastor Dotun Ojelabi and others.
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