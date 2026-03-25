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FG Helpless over Power Outages, Minister Adelabu Admits, Apologises to Nigerians
The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has sensationally declared that the current power outages across the country are due to factors beyond the government’s control.
Adelabu made this known on Tuesday during a press conference in Abuja, where he also apologised to Nigerians over the persistent electricity disruptions recorded in the past month.
He acknowledged that the outages have worsened hardship for households, businesses, schools, and industries, especially amid increased heat during the dry season.
The apology comes as public frustration grows over erratic power supply across the country, with rising temperatures driving higher electricity demand.
Adelabu said: “I want to apologise to Nigerians, officially now, coming from me as the Minister of Power, for this temporary issue that is leading to hardship being experienced, especially during this dry season, where there is so much heat everywhere.
“Businesses are being affected, schools have been affected, and industries have been affected. It is not our wish to find ourselves in this situation, but it is due to some factors that are actually beyond our control.”
He assured Nigerians that improvements in electricity supply are expected within weeks.
“I can tell you, with the committee that we have set up, and commitments from gas suppliers, and the timeline for repair of the gas pipelines, two weeks from now, we should start seeing improvements in supply. Two weeks,” Adelabu said.
The minister explained that the government has visibility on the timeline for key repairs, particularly those involving facilities operated by Seplat Energy, which are expected to restore gas supply to power plants.
He added that a special committee has been constituted to monitor compliance with domestic gas supply obligations by producers, a major issue affecting electricity generation.
“We already have a committee that is working on this to track compliance with the domestic supply obligations of these gas companies to our power plants,” he said, adding that improved payment flows would further incentivise supply.
Adelabu said efforts are ongoing to stabilise the power sector despite structural challenges.
“We are working on it 24/7 to make sure that we go back to the trajectory of 2025, when Nigerians commended us for a good job well done,” he said.
He also reiterated the Federal government’s target to increase electricity generation to 6,000 megawatts before the end of 2026, describing the current situation as a temporary setback.
News
Obi Condemns Arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Shortly after Meeting in Kaduna
Former Anambra State Governor and ex-Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the reported arrest of a prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, describing it as a troubling sign for Nigeria’s democracy.
In a post via his verified X handle on Tuesday, Obi said he had been informed that the cleric was arrested shortly after hosting him in Kaduna on Sunday.
“I have just been made aware early this morning that revered religious leader, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, has been arrested by authorities shortly after hosting me in Kaduna on Sunday,” Obi said.
The former governor warned that the development reflects a broader pattern of intolerance and repression in the country.
“This development underscores the deeply troubling state of our nation and our democracy, where freedom of speech and movement is increasingly threatened, and where citizens and perceived political opponents face harassment and unnecessary persecution. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he stated.
Obi stressed the importance of protecting civil liberties, noting that democratic governance depends on the protection of fundamental rights.
“This country must defend freedom and free speech, which are the hallmarks of every democratic society. Suppression and intimidation of dissent can never stand in a democratic society, and this Nigerian government must understand this fact,” he added.
He further called on authorities to uphold the rule of law and democratic principles in their dealings with citizens.
“I respectfully call on all those bent on undermining our already fragile democracy to please stop and apply the rule of law and tenets of democracy in dealing with citizens,” Obi said.
News
N868m Fraud: Court Jails Ex-AGF Nwabuoku 72 Years
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted and sentenced a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, to a 72-year jail term without an option of fine.
Delivering Judgment, James Omotosho held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been able to prove the nine-count money laundering charge beyond reasonable doubt.
According to the judge, the defendant is hereby convicted as charged.
Justice Omotosho convicted Nwabuoku in all nine counts and sentenced him to eight years imprisonment in each of the counts, making 72 years.
The judge, however, ordered that the counts shall run concurrently.
Justice Omotosho, who described Nwabuoku’s act of diverting funds meant for security and defence while he served as Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence as “appalling,” commended the EFCC for being detailed in its prosecution.
The judge observed that the evidence of the 9th prosecution witness that Nwabuoku voluntarily refunded part of the siphoned money of over N200 million during the investigation was not controverted by the defence.
He was arraigned on January 15, 2025, on a nine-count amended charge and was admitted to a N500 million bail with two sureties in the like sum after he was
Nwabuoku was alleged to have perpetrated the act while serving as the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.
News
Borno Acts of Terror: Tinubu Orders Security Chiefs to Relocate to Maiduguri
President Bola Tinubu has ordered security chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri, Borno State, where about 23 people were killed following explosions in the North-Eastern city, and has promised to track the perpetrators of the “acts of terror”.
President Bola Tinubu, in condemning the incident, described it as part of the “desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear” among people owing to pressure from security forces.
He said the government is beefing up security across the country and has “directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation.
“I have also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured,” Tinubu wrote in a statement on Tuesday.
The president said the incident is “profoundly upsetting” but warned that “There is no place in Nigeria where terrorists will find safety.
“We will locate them, confront them, and completely defeat them.”
“We will continue to intensify our efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be,” Tinubu promised.
He lauded the “courage and fighting spirit of our patriotic troops” for their efforts in repelling the “coordinated attacks by these terrorists on military positions in the state”.
Listing efforts by his administration, Tinubu said he recently “approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance their capabilities.
“This effort is already in progress,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Northern Senators’ Forum said it is “shocked and saddened by the devastating bomb explosions.”
While extending “heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State,” the lawmakers assured that “everything will be done by the Federal Government to ensure that the people regain confidence in the City.”
“We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and comfort for the families of the victims,” Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, the forum’s leader, said in a statement.
“We also call on all Nigerians to remain calm and support the efforts of the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
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