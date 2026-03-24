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Obi Condemns Arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Shortly after Meeting in Kaduna
Former Anambra State Governor and ex-Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the reported arrest of a prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, describing it as a troubling sign for Nigeria’s democracy.
In a post via his verified X handle on Tuesday, Obi said he had been informed that the cleric was arrested shortly after hosting him in Kaduna on Sunday.
“I have just been made aware early this morning that revered religious leader, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, has been arrested by authorities shortly after hosting me in Kaduna on Sunday,” Obi said.
The former governor warned that the development reflects a broader pattern of intolerance and repression in the country.
“This development underscores the deeply troubling state of our nation and our democracy, where freedom of speech and movement is increasingly threatened, and where citizens and perceived political opponents face harassment and unnecessary persecution. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he stated.
Obi stressed the importance of protecting civil liberties, noting that democratic governance depends on the protection of fundamental rights.
“This country must defend freedom and free speech, which are the hallmarks of every democratic society. Suppression and intimidation of dissent can never stand in a democratic society, and this Nigerian government must understand this fact,” he added.
He further called on authorities to uphold the rule of law and democratic principles in their dealings with citizens.
“I respectfully call on all those bent on undermining our already fragile democracy to please stop and apply the rule of law and tenets of democracy in dealing with citizens,” Obi said.
News
N868m Fraud: Court Jails Ex-AGF Nwabuoku 72 Years
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted and sentenced a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, to a 72-year jail term without an option of fine.
Delivering Judgment, James Omotosho held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been able to prove the nine-count money laundering charge beyond reasonable doubt.
According to the judge, the defendant is hereby convicted as charged.
Justice Omotosho convicted Nwabuoku in all nine counts and sentenced him to eight years imprisonment in each of the counts, making 72 years.
The judge, however, ordered that the counts shall run concurrently.
Justice Omotosho, who described Nwabuoku’s act of diverting funds meant for security and defence while he served as Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence as “appalling,” commended the EFCC for being detailed in its prosecution.
The judge observed that the evidence of the 9th prosecution witness that Nwabuoku voluntarily refunded part of the siphoned money of over N200 million during the investigation was not controverted by the defence.
He was arraigned on January 15, 2025, on a nine-count amended charge and was admitted to a N500 million bail with two sureties in the like sum after he was
Nwabuoku was alleged to have perpetrated the act while serving as the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.
News
Borno Acts of Terror: Tinubu Orders Security Chiefs to Relocate to Maiduguri
President Bola Tinubu has ordered security chiefs to relocate to Maiduguri, Borno State, where about 23 people were killed following explosions in the North-Eastern city, and has promised to track the perpetrators of the “acts of terror”.
President Bola Tinubu, in condemning the incident, described it as part of the “desperate and frantic attempts by criminals and terrorist elements trying to instil and spread fear” among people owing to pressure from security forces.
He said the government is beefing up security across the country and has “directed security chiefs to move to Maiduguri to take charge of the situation.
“I have also directed the emergency agencies to provide proper care for the injured,” Tinubu wrote in a statement on Tuesday.
The president said the incident is “profoundly upsetting” but warned that “There is no place in Nigeria where terrorists will find safety.
“We will locate them, confront them, and completely defeat them.”
“We will continue to intensify our efforts against all criminal elements, wherever they may be,” Tinubu promised.
He lauded the “courage and fighting spirit of our patriotic troops” for their efforts in repelling the “coordinated attacks by these terrorists on military positions in the state”.
Listing efforts by his administration, Tinubu said he recently “approved additional equipment and operational support to enhance their capabilities.
“This effort is already in progress,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Northern Senators’ Forum said it is “shocked and saddened by the devastating bomb explosions.”
While extending “heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Borno State,” the lawmakers assured that “everything will be done by the Federal Government to ensure that the people regain confidence in the City.”
“We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and comfort for the families of the victims,” Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, the forum’s leader, said in a statement.
“We also call on all Nigerians to remain calm and support the efforts of the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
News
Court Threatens Bail Revocation, Arrest Against Sowore
Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court of Abuja, has warned that he may revoke the bail granted to politician and online publisher, Omoyele Sowore, if he fails to appear at the next hearing in his ongoing trial over alleged cyberstalking.
The judge issued the warning on Thursday after the defendant and his legal team failed to appear in court for the scheduled proceedings.
Justice Umar said he would not hesitate to revoke Sowore’s bail and issue a bench warrant for his arrest if he fails to attend the next adjourned sitting.
“If the defendant fails to attend the next adjourned date, I will not hesitate to grant the prosecution’s request to revoke his bail and issue a warrant for his arrest,” the judge warned.
Sowore is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services> over alleged cybercrime offences ulinked to a social media post in which he described President Bola Tinubu as “a criminal” on his X and Facebook accounts.
At Thursday’s hearing, Sowore was absent, and none of his lawyers, reportedly about 30 in number, were present in court.
Counsel to the prosecution, Akinlolu Kehinde, told the court that the defence was expected to conclude its cross-examination of the first prosecution witness.
Kehinde argued that there was no justification for the absence of the defendant and his legal team, stating that both parties had been duly served hearing notices.
“I confirmed from the court’s registry that a hearing notice was served on the defendant through his team of lawyers, just as the prosecution was also served,” Kehinde told the court.
He added that the defendant, who was expected to be present at every sitting of the court, had neither appeared nor provided any explanation for his absence.
Citing Sections 352(1) and (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the prosecuting counsel urged the court to revoke Sowore’s bail and issue a bench warrant for his immediate arrest to ensure his presence in court.
However, in his ruling, Justice Umar acknowledged that Sowore had been properly served with the hearing notice but noted that the defendant had consistently attended court proceedings since the trial began late last year.
The judge also observed that previous adjournments in the case had occurred at the instance of both the prosecution and the defence.
On that basis, he said the defendant should be given the benefit of the doubt since it was the first time he had failed to appear for trial.
“The defendant has always attended court since the commencement of the case,” Justice Umar said, noting that it would be fair to give him the benefit of the doubt.
The court subsequently adjourned the matter until March 16 for continuation of trial and ordered that another hearing notice be issued to Sowore.
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