Obi Condemns Arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Shortly after Meeting in Kaduna

Former Anambra State Governor and ex-Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the reported arrest of a prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, describing it as a troubling sign for Nigeria’s democracy.

In a post via his verified X handle on Tuesday, Obi said he had been informed that the cleric was arrested shortly after hosting him in Kaduna on Sunday.

“I have just been made aware early this morning that revered religious leader, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, has been arrested by authorities shortly after hosting me in Kaduna on Sunday,” Obi said.

The former governor warned that the development reflects a broader pattern of intolerance and repression in the country.

“This development underscores the deeply troubling state of our nation and our democracy, where freedom of speech and movement is increasingly threatened, and where citizens and perceived political opponents face harassment and unnecessary persecution. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he stated.

Obi stressed the importance of protecting civil liberties, noting that democratic governance depends on the protection of fundamental rights.

“This country must defend freedom and free speech, which are the hallmarks of every democratic society. Suppression and intimidation of dissent can never stand in a democratic society, and this Nigerian government must understand this fact,” he added.

He further called on authorities to uphold the rule of law and democratic principles in their dealings with citizens.

“I respectfully call on all those bent on undermining our already fragile democracy to please stop and apply the rule of law and tenets of democracy in dealing with citizens,” Obi said.