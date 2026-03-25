News
IGP Disu Redeploys Top Police Officers in Major Shake-up
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, on Tuesday, ordered the posting of senior officers to various strategic positions across the country.
Disu said the development is part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen operational efficiency, enhance leadership capacity, and improve service delivery nationwide.
He said the postings are in line with the Force’s commitment to an effective command structure and the strategic deployment of personnel across Commands, Formations, and Departments.
Disu deployed AIG Ado Emmanuel to Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Joseph Eribo to the Department of Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Miller Dantawaye to the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Henry Ifeanyi Uche to the Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Olanrewaju Peter Ogunlowo to the Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, Abuja; while AIG Dahiru Mohammed, has been posted to Zone 15, Maiduguri.
Similarly, AIG Dankombo F. Morris has been deployed to Zone 4, Makurdi; AIG Bello Shehu to Zone 14, Katsina; AIG Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba to the Department of Legal Services, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Ahmed Musa to Community Policing, Force Headquarters, Abuja; AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh to Zone 2, Lagos; AIG Simeon U. Akpanudom to FCID Annex, Lagos; and AIG Haruna Olufemi to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
In the same vein, CP Haruna Alaba Yahaya has been posted to Jigawa State Command; CP Betty Enekpen Otimenyin to Welfare, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Olugbenga Ayodeji Abimbola to Oyo State Command; CP Yemi John Oyeniyi to CP Delta State Command; CP Olubode Ojajuni to Ogun State Command; CP Michael Adegoroye Falade to Ekiti State Command; CP Yakubu Useni Dankaro to Adamawa State Command; CP Aina Adesola to Training Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Muhammed Sanusi Ahmed to the Federal Capital Territory Command; CP Olatunji Olaiwola Fatai to Lagos State Command; CP Morkwap S. Dongshal to Taraba State Command; CP Ahmed Mohammed Bello to Zamfara State Command; CP Umar Ali Fagge to Katsina State Command; and CP Hayatu Shaffa Hassan to Sokoto State Command.
According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, CP Akan Ezima has been posted as Director, NPF-NCCC, Abuja; CP Abbas Sule to the Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Ajo Geoffrey Ordue to INTERPOL, Abuja; CP Mnwadiogbu Cletus as Deputy Commandant, POLAC; CP Danjuma I. Yahaya to General Investigation, FCID Annex, Kaduna; CP Sheik M. Danko to FCID Annex, Lagos; and CP Moses Ashu Otta to SWAT, Abuja.
Further postings include CP Abdulrahim A. Shuaibu to Eastern Ports Authority; CP Sarah Ehindero to Administration, FCID, Abuja; CP Edwin Ogbegbghagha to Provost, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Preye R. Egbe to INEC, Abuja; CP Adebisi Bola Lateef to Master Printing, Lagos; CP Bolou O. Etete to Community Policing, Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Ojugbele E. Adebola to General Investigation, FCID Alagbon, Lagos.
Placid said: “Additionally, CP Fidelis N. Ogarabe has been posted to INTERPOL Annex, Lagos; CP Theodore C. Obasi as Deputy Commandant, Police College, Ikeja; CP Eloho E. Okpoziakpo to Special Fraud Unit, Ikoyi, Lagos; CP Kayode Uthman Magaji to K9, Dei-Dei, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Markus Ishaku Basiran to Courses, POLAC; CP Mohammed Babakura to Administration, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Silas Bamidele Aremu to Safer Highway, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Magaji Ismaila to Community Safety and Crime Prevention, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and CP Rebecca Uchenna Okereke as Director of Music, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”
News
FG Helpless over Power Outages, Minister Adelabu Admits, Apologises to Nigerians
The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has sensationally declared that the current power outages across the country are due to factors beyond the government’s control.
Adelabu made this known on Tuesday during a press conference in Abuja, where he also apologised to Nigerians over the persistent electricity disruptions recorded in the past month.
He acknowledged that the outages have worsened hardship for households, businesses, schools, and industries, especially amid increased heat during the dry season.
The apology comes as public frustration grows over erratic power supply across the country, with rising temperatures driving higher electricity demand.
Adelabu said: “I want to apologise to Nigerians, officially now, coming from me as the Minister of Power, for this temporary issue that is leading to hardship being experienced, especially during this dry season, where there is so much heat everywhere.
“Businesses are being affected, schools have been affected, and industries have been affected. It is not our wish to find ourselves in this situation, but it is due to some factors that are actually beyond our control.”
He assured Nigerians that improvements in electricity supply are expected within weeks.
“I can tell you, with the committee that we have set up, and commitments from gas suppliers, and the timeline for repair of the gas pipelines, two weeks from now, we should start seeing improvements in supply. Two weeks,” Adelabu said.
The minister explained that the government has visibility on the timeline for key repairs, particularly those involving facilities operated by Seplat Energy, which are expected to restore gas supply to power plants.
He added that a special committee has been constituted to monitor compliance with domestic gas supply obligations by producers, a major issue affecting electricity generation.
“We already have a committee that is working on this to track compliance with the domestic supply obligations of these gas companies to our power plants,” he said, adding that improved payment flows would further incentivise supply.
Adelabu said efforts are ongoing to stabilise the power sector despite structural challenges.
“We are working on it 24/7 to make sure that we go back to the trajectory of 2025, when Nigerians commended us for a good job well done,” he said.
He also reiterated the Federal government’s target to increase electricity generation to 6,000 megawatts before the end of 2026, describing the current situation as a temporary setback.
News
Obi Condemns Arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Shortly after Meeting in Kaduna
Former Anambra State Governor and ex-Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has condemned the reported arrest of a prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, describing it as a troubling sign for Nigeria’s democracy.
In a post via his verified X handle on Tuesday, Obi said he had been informed that the cleric was arrested shortly after hosting him in Kaduna on Sunday.
“I have just been made aware early this morning that revered religious leader, Sheikh Ahmad Tijjani Umar, has been arrested by authorities shortly after hosting me in Kaduna on Sunday,” Obi said.
The former governor warned that the development reflects a broader pattern of intolerance and repression in the country.
“This development underscores the deeply troubling state of our nation and our democracy, where freedom of speech and movement is increasingly threatened, and where citizens and perceived political opponents face harassment and unnecessary persecution. This cannot be allowed to continue,” he stated.
Obi stressed the importance of protecting civil liberties, noting that democratic governance depends on the protection of fundamental rights.
“This country must defend freedom and free speech, which are the hallmarks of every democratic society. Suppression and intimidation of dissent can never stand in a democratic society, and this Nigerian government must understand this fact,” he added.
He further called on authorities to uphold the rule of law and democratic principles in their dealings with citizens.
“I respectfully call on all those bent on undermining our already fragile democracy to please stop and apply the rule of law and tenets of democracy in dealing with citizens,” Obi said.
News
N868m Fraud: Court Jails Ex-AGF Nwabuoku 72 Years
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted and sentenced a former acting Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, to a 72-year jail term without an option of fine.
Delivering Judgment, James Omotosho held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been able to prove the nine-count money laundering charge beyond reasonable doubt.
According to the judge, the defendant is hereby convicted as charged.
Justice Omotosho convicted Nwabuoku in all nine counts and sentenced him to eight years imprisonment in each of the counts, making 72 years.
The judge, however, ordered that the counts shall run concurrently.
Justice Omotosho, who described Nwabuoku’s act of diverting funds meant for security and defence while he served as Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence as “appalling,” commended the EFCC for being detailed in its prosecution.
The judge observed that the evidence of the 9th prosecution witness that Nwabuoku voluntarily refunded part of the siphoned money of over N200 million during the investigation was not controverted by the defence.
He was arraigned on January 15, 2025, on a nine-count amended charge and was admitted to a N500 million bail with two sureties in the like sum after he was
Nwabuoku was alleged to have perpetrated the act while serving as the Director of Finance and Accounts in the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.
IGP Disu Redeploys Top Police Officers in Major Shake-up
FG Helpless over Power Outages, Minister Adelabu Admits, Apologises to Nigerians
Obi Condemns Arrest of Sheikh Ahmad Shortly after Meeting in Kaduna
Dangote Warns of Dire Consequences for Nigeria If Iran War Continues
N868m Fraud: Court Jails Ex-AGF Nwabuoku 72 Years
Trump Announces 5-Day Ceasefire on Strikes Against Iran, Opts for Talks
Open Letter to British Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer by Gold Emmanuel
AFCON 2025: George Weah Urges CAS to Overrule CAF’s Verdict
My Dear Brother, Dele Momodu by Segun Adeyemi
The Oracle: The New Digital Colonialism: Navigating AI Policy Uunder Foreign Tech Dominance (Pt. 3)
Why Investing in People Outperforms Every Resource on Earth
2027: Peter Obi Raises Doubt About Clinching ADC Presidential Ticket
AI and Neurodiversity: The Future Must Work for Everyone
Trump Announces 5-Day Ceasefire on Strikes Against Iran, Opts for Talks
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
AFCON 2025: George Weah Urges CAS to Overrule CAF’s Verdict
-
Opinion4 days ago
My Dear Brother, Dele Momodu by Segun Adeyemi
-
The Oracle5 days ago
The Oracle: The New Digital Colonialism: Navigating AI Policy Uunder Foreign Tech Dominance (Pt. 3)
-
Opinion4 days ago
Why Investing in People Outperforms Every Resource on Earth
-
Headline6 days ago
2027: Peter Obi Raises Doubt About Clinching ADC Presidential Ticket
-
Tech and Humanity5 days ago
AI and Neurodiversity: The Future Must Work for Everyone
-
World2 days ago
Trump Announces 5-Day Ceasefire on Strikes Against Iran, Opts for Talks
-
Featured5 days ago
TEF Entrepreneurship: Tony Elumelu Foundation Sets March 22 to Announce 2026 Cohort