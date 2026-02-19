INEC Promises e-transmission of FCT Council Poll Results, Warns Against Vote-buying

Chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan, said on Wednesday that the results of the FCT Area Council Elections will be transmitted electronically to the INEC Result Viewing (IREV) portal in accordance with extant laws.

The INEC chairman also disclosed that about 1,680,315 registered voters will participate in Saturday’s Area Council Elections.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Abuja, the INEC chairman said the commission will be deploying about 11,873 polling unit officials across the six Area Councils, warning however that the commission will not accept any excuse for failure.

He warned against vote buying during the elections, adding that the commission is working closely with the police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to nip the incident in the bud.

“The conduct of credible elections is a shared responsibility. While the Commission is constitutionally mandated to organise, undertake and supervise elections, their success depends on the cooperation, restraint and commitment of all stakeholders acting within the framework of the law.

“This election will involve 1,680,315 registered voters who will cast their ballots in 2,822 polling units spread across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory, namely Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali. A total of 570 candidates is contesting 68 constituencies for the positions of Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen as well as 62 councillorship seats, comprising 10 wards each in five Area Councils and 12 wards in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

“These figures underscore the scale of the exercise and the responsibility placed upon all of us to ensure its success.

“It is important to note that the FCT Area Council Election remains the only local government election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission. Over the years, it has become a reference point for Local Government elections conducted by State Independent Electoral Commissions, particularly because of the diversity reflected in its outcomes.

“The credibility of this process has strengthened confidence in grassroots democracy. As we approach Saturday, 21st February 2026, we must collectively resolve to raise the bar even higher.

He said the Commission has kept faith with its commitments, and expect political parties and candidates to equally comply with the law as the campaign period draws to a close.

He affirmed that the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards ended on February 10, 2026. During the exercise, 106,099 PVCs from the Continuous Voter Registration exercise, which was suspended in the FCT on Sunday, 12th October 2025, were collected.

“This demonstrates the interest of residents of the Federal Capital Territory in participating in the electoral process. We encourage all registered voters who have collected their PVCs to turn out peacefully on Election Day and exercise their franchise in an orderly manner.

“Consistent with our commitment to transparency and inclusiveness, the Commission has accredited 89 domestic and foreign observer groups to observe the election. In addition, 700 journalists representing 72 domestic and foreign media organisations have been accredited to cover the process.

“We appreciate their role in strengthening public confidence and urge them to discharge their responsibilities professionally and in accordance with the applicable guidelines,” he added in a statement.

He disclosed that the commission will be deploying 11, 873 Polling Unit Officials, including officials for the 195 split polling units supported by 282 Supervisory Presiding Officers, 68 Local Government Area and Registration Area Supervisors and Monitors, 68 Registration Area Centre Managers, 208 Registration Area and LGA Technical Support Staff, as well as 192 Registration Area and LGA Collation Officers.

He said: “The emphasis throughout has been on strict adherence to the Electoral Act, the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines, and on professionalism, neutrality and efficiency in the discharge of duties.

“The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System has been upgraded and will be deployed in all 2,822 polling units across the Federal Capital Territory for voter accreditation, and results will be uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing Portal in accordance with established procedures.

“All the required BVAS devices for the polling units, including those for the 195 split polling units, as well as the additional five per cent backup, have been thoroughly tested and fully charged for deployment on Election Day.

“To further strengthen public confidence, the Commission conducted a mock accreditation exercise using the improved BVAS in 289 polling units across the FCT. The outcome of that exercise was satisfactory, and we are confident in the effectiveness and reliability of the system for this election.

“Logistics remains central to the successful conduct of elections. On Monday, 16th February 2026, the Commission met with the leadership of the transport unions responsible for providing the bulk of vehicles required for election duty.

“For this election, 1,132 vehicles, 620 motorcycles and 14 boats will be deployed. We made it unequivocally clear that there must be no lapses in logistics on Election Day. Polling units are expected to open promptly at 8.30 a.m. We held extensive discussions and are confident that the unions will fulfil their obligations to ensure timely movement of personnel and materials.

“As we approach Election Day, the Commission has substantially discharged its responsibilities. What remains is for all stakeholders to play their part in ensuring that the election is peaceful, credible and that its outcome is widely accepted. Let me reiterate that INEC does not have a political party and does not have a preferred candidate.

“Our mandate is clear: to provide the enabling environment for residents of the Federal Capital Territory to freely choose their representatives on 21st February 2026. I call on candidates and party leaders to prevail on their supporters to act responsibly, respect the rules and allow the will of the people to prevail.

“There is, however, one issue that must be addressed directly, and that is vote trading or vote buying. The Commission has given an express mandate to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to deploy their personnel to polling units.

“Any individual found buying or selling votes will be apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law. Vote trading undermines the sanctity of the ballot and erodes public confidence in democratic institutions. It must not be tolerated”.

He appealed to stakeholders to recommit themselves to peaceful conduct and strict compliance with the law, adding that security agencies must remain professional and impartial. Political parties must conduct themselves responsibly.

In addition, he said the media must report accurately. Observers must remain objective. Voters must turn out peacefully and exercise their franchise freely.