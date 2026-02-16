Featured
Tinubu Orders Probe As Fire Guts Kano Market
President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into the fire outbreak that destroyed shops and goods at Singer Market in Kano State.
He commiserated with traders and residents of the State over the devastating fire incident, which he described as tragic.
The Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday, said Tinubu had earlier reached out to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf to obtain a situation report on the fire.
“The President was particularly alarmed that the latest incident came less than two weeks after another fire destroyed dozens of shops and property at the same market.
“President Tinubu directed a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the market fires, which often leave traders in despair,” the statement partly read.
The blaze reportedly started at about 4 pm on Saturday, and continued to burn late into the night.
Emergency responders from the Kano State Fire Service, supported by the Federal Fire Service and some private organisations, battled the inferno for several hours as traders attempted to salvage their goods.
Ribadu vs El-Rufai: Prove Alleged Toxic Chemical Procurement, NSA Dares Ex-Kaduna Gov
Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has dared a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to submit evidence of the alleged procurement of thallium sulphate to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.
Thallium sulphate is a highly toxic, colourless and odourless compound that can kill humans in small doses.
El-Rufai had alleged that the substance was reportedly sourced from a supplier in Poland.
The former governor earlier accused the ONSA, under Nuhu Ribadu of procuring thallium sulphate, a highly toxic chemical compound, and has demanded urgent clarification over the alleged transaction.
Responding, the ONSA denied the allegation, asking El-Rufai to supply any evidence he has to the DSS for a thorough investigation.
Reports on Sunday evening said a copy of the response sent to El-Rufai’s Abuja address was rejected by the security operatives on duty.
The security operatives reportedly told the dispatch clerk that the head security was not available, and that they did not have an idea of when El-Rufai would visit.
Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said it was eventually delivered on Sunday and the head of security signed and received it on behalf of El-Rufai.
The response, written by Brigadier-General, OM Adesuyi, on behalf of the NSA was reportedly dated February 13, 2026.
Adesuyi wrote: “I have the honour to present the compliments of the National Security Adviser and to acknowledge receipt of Your Excellency’s correspondence received on 11 February 2026 requesting clarification regarding the alleged procurement of approximately 10 kilograms of Thallium Sulphate by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).
“The correspondence further indicated that information concerning the purported procurement is reportedly available to the political opposition leadership. In this regard, I am directed to respectfully convey that ONSA has neither procured nor initiated any process for the purchase of such material, and has no intention of doing so.
“However, I am further directed to state that the allegation has been formally referred to the Department of State Services for a comprehensive investigation. Your Excellency and other parties involved, who may possess relevant information relating to this claim will be duly invited by the Service to provide any evidence that may assist in an in-depth investigation, establishing the facts and ensuring due diligence.
“Please accept the assurances of the esteemed regards of the National Security Adviser.”
INEC Consults, Seeks Legislative Intervention As Reactions Trail Release of 2027 Election Timetable
The Independent National Electoral Commission has acknowledged public concerns over the timing of the 2027 general elections, which coincide with the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting and prayers for Muslims, and said it may seek legislative intervention if necessary.
This was disclosed in a statement by the National Commissioner, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, on Friday.
The commission explained that the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general election was developed in strict compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and INEC’s own Guidelines and Regulations for the Conduct of Elections, 2022.
The statement highlighted that the Regulations and Guidelines, issued since 2019, prescribe the dates for elections:
Accordingly, INEC fixed Saturday, February 20, 2027 for the presidential and National Assembly elections, and Saturday, March 6, 2027, for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly Elections.
However, the commission acknowledged public concerns regarding the timing of the elections, which coincide with the holy month of Ramadan.
INEC said it is sensitive to such considerations and remains open to adjustments.
“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the commission has taken due notice of concerns expressed by stakeholders regarding the coincidence of the scheduled dates with certain nationally recognised holidays and observances.
“The commission wishes to assure the public that it remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections.
“In view of these representations, the commission is currently undertaking consultations and may, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements,” the statement said.
INEC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and the credible conduct of the 2027 general elections, promising to keep the public informed of any changes.
The commission had earlier scheduled party primaries between May 22 and June 20, 2026, for the nomination of candidates, alongside the general election dates.
Recall political figures like former presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to reconsider the February 20, 2027 date announced for the next general elections.
They expressed concerns that the timing coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, which could affect participation by Muslim voters.
The Punch
Legislators Disabling Technology Ahead of Time with Flimsy Excuses – Dele Momodu
By Eric Elezuo
Following the rejection by the Godswill Akpabio-led Senate of the electronic transmission of election results on real-time basis, renowned journalist and a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Aare Dele Momodu, has lent his voice, dismissing the actions of the Senate as unfortunate.
He accused the legislators of attempts to disable technology ahead of time through their flimsy excuses.
In his interview monitored on News Central, Momodu berated the Senate for striving hard to hide behind a finger, noting that Nigerians were however, not surprised at their decision as their body language was tailored towards pleasing ‘one man’.
Recall that as a result of the outrage that greeted the earlier rejection, the Senate convened an emergency plenary, where they rescinded their decision, accepted electronic transmission, but added a proviso, which fall back to their original intention of sanctioning manual transfer.
Below is an excerpt of the interview…
(Yesterday,) the Senate rescinded its earlier decision and now has come up with transmit electronically but without the real time thing, what’s your reaction from there?
I don’t think any Nigerian is surprised about what happened and what is going to happen. It is obvious that the ruling government knows that numbers are not adding up and it is not likely to add up as they continue to refurbish Nigerians and as such resorts to DIY (do it yourself). They have to find a way to make sure that they add up the numbers to get what they want, they have always done that. But I think what I saw in the last couple of days is that Nigerians are really warming up for a big fight, and it’s not going to be easy for the ruling government to get away with it, they’ve always gotten away with it, and I think Nigerians are too desperate now to accept such transcality from the ruling government.
The concern from many Nigerians is that the opposition parties are not opposing as it is supposed to, many opposition members not standing their grounds. One will think that the political parties will be holding their members accountable even while they are in their chambers.
I have always maintained that the biggest political party anywhere including Nigeria is what I call the floaters party and so people are worrying about the ADC, PDP, Labour, NNPP. The fight will not come from that direction alone, it is going to involve everyone of us whether you are in the opposition or not. The floaters party, most of those we found in Abuja, I am sure they didn’t belong to any political party. It’s no longer a political affair, it is about our country, it’s about the direction we are going and the passidious disposition of our legislators who ordinarily should be speaking and acting on behalf of the people of Nigeria not just for their personal interests. I saw something on the social media which I tried to advise the Senate president in particular because he is someone I have known since he was governor and the question I asked him was why would you want to risk your own legacy, future because of personal ambition of one man. A lot of them regret it, all the problems in Abuja will end one day maximum after 2027 if we manage to cross the river then they will come back. Why can’t we do that which is right, my appeal to them is listen to the people, if you don’t, you end up like all the other failures in the past.
Regardless of the fact that we say this will ensure that rigging is curtailed or stopped completely, it may not work out that way
It is about the mindset of the politicians, there’s no big deal about technology today. I flew through Doha and Dubai last week, and throughout the flight, the telephones were working at 40,000ft. At the end of a trillion budget, technologies must work and if you don’t want it to work then you will deliberately disable it. What the legislators are doing now is to disable technology by giving flimsy excuses ahead of time. It’s so unfortunate.
Nigerians believe that the country doesn’t have the technology yet for electronic voting
I told you that it is about the mindset. There’s nowhere in the world that technology is not advancing, but we are rather going backwards. There was an election in Ghana in December 2024, pre-midnight I spoke to the current president of Ghana who assured me maybe quarter to midnight that he has won and I started begging him that he shouldn’t go to sleep that the results can be changed before morning then he started laughing. I am sure he knew where I was coming from. I am telling you if they want it to work, it will work but we have very dangerous politicians, who would do everything not to leave power, that is the truth and there’s nothing to hide. The politicians want to hide behind one finger and Nigerians should not allow them because Nigeria is not owned by a few people. What we are seeing is that there will be gangsters who would do everything to frustrate everything called technology and even when you say you agree with them and you want to use Analog technology, they will still frustrate it, whatever technology you bring they will try to frustrate it but God will frustrate them too.
