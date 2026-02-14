Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, proceeded with the elevation and coronation of the Alago-Oja of Ago-Oja land and 13 other high chiefs and Baales as crown-wearing Obas, despite a pending motion before the Supreme Court seeking to halt the exercise.
The ceremony, held at Olivet Heights, Oyo, featured the presentation of instruments of office, including staffs and certificates, as well as the formal crowning rites. The Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, represented Makinde and performed the official rites on his behalf.
The coronation went ahead notwithstanding a motion on notice dated 30 January 2026 and filed in Appeal No. SC/404/2018 before the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Abuja. The suit was originally instituted by the late Lamidi Adeyemi III.
In the motion, brought under Order 2 Rule 28(1) of the Supreme Court Rules 2014 (as amended) and Section 6(6)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, the applicant sought interlocutory and mandatory injunctions restraining the governor and the Attorney-General of the state from creating or re-establishing the Baale Ago-Oja chieftaincy stool; recognising or further recognising Alhaji Ganiyu Busari; elevating the stool from Part III (Minor Chief) to Part II (Recognised Chief); and installing or crowning him as Oloja of Ago-Oja.
The motion also urged the apex court to set aside Oyo State Gazette No. 01, Vol. 50 of 17 January 2025 insofar as it relates to the elevation of the Baale Ago-Oja chieftaincy.
Through his counsel, Adeola Omotunde (SAN), the Alaafin argued that the chieftaincy stool had been declared non-existent by the Oyo State High Court in a judgment delivered on 31 July 2007 in Suit No. HOY/46/2006 — a decision affirmed by the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division, on 8 December 2017 in Appeal No. CA/I/90/2008.
The High Court had held that the title “Baale of Ago-Oja” did not exist in Atiba Local Government Area and restrained the state government from recognising or dealing with Busari in that capacity. Although Busari appealed, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal. The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court, but has yet to be fixed for hearing.
In a letter dated 8 February 2026 and addressed to the governor, counsel to the Alaafin warned that proceeding with the coronation would amount to illegality and contempt of court, arguing that reviving a chieftaincy declared non-existent by courts of competent jurisdiction would undermine subsisting judgments.
Despite the legal dispute, the state government defended the exercise. In a speech delivered on his behalf, Governor Makinde said the elevation underscored his administration’s commitment to strengthening traditional institutions and promoting peace and grassroots development.
He described the newly crowned monarchs as custodians of culture and partners in progress, urging them to uphold integrity, fairness and inclusiveness in their domains. He added that collaboration between government and traditional rulers remained vital in addressing security challenges and accelerating development.
Earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Otunba Ademola Ojo, described the occasion as historic and culturally significant, saying it reaffirmed Oyo’s rich heritage and enduring traditions.
The newly crowned monarchs include the Alaaguo of Aguoland, Oba David Oyediran; Baba Eyaji of Oyo, Oba Afonja Mukaila; Alajagba of Oyo, Oba Samuel Odurinde; Ona-Isokun of Oyo, Oba Isiaka Tella-Titiloye; Onimileke of Imileke Oyo, Oba Fakayode Alowonle; Onigbudugbu of Gbudugbu Oyo, Oba Salawu Oyeniran; Oloodu of Ojongbodu, Oba Olaniyi Adegboye; Alapa-Ara of Apa-Ara, Oba Tijani Ajeigbe; Onidode of Idodeland, Oba Oyeleke Yusuff; Iba Samu of Oyo Empire, Oba Lamidi Jimoh; Alago-Oja of Ago-Oja Land, Oba Ganiyu Busari; Agbaaki of Oyo, Oba Asimiyu Jimoh; Alakeitan of Akeitan, Oba Jimoh Oyeleye; and Elepe of Iseke, Oba Abel Oyekan.
Dignitaries at the event included the Olubadan of Ibadanland, represented by the Asipa Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; members of the 10th Oyo Assembly from the Oyo geopolitical zone; and other political leaders.
The appeal and accompanying motion remain pending before the Supreme Court.