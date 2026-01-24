Featured
Indiscipline: Umahi Threatens to Close Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway
The Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, has warned that Section One of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway may be closed to traffic if indiscipline by motorists continues to endanger lives and disrupt construction work.
Umahi spoke in Lagos while parading suspected vandals of cat’s-eye reflective lights on the Third Mainland Bridge.
The minister said the temporary opening was meant to provide relief for road users while construction work continued on the project.
However, he said the situation deteriorated due to traffic indiscipline, including driving against traffic and excessive speeding.
“You will recall what happened during the Christmas period when motorists drove against traffic. We recorded one death and experienced serious traffic congestion due to indiscipline,” Umahi said.
He said that what was intended to reduce congestion became a nightmare, stressing that both the leadership and the citizens shared responsibility for national development.
Umahi disclosed that the ministry considered closing the road in December but President Bola Tinubu directed that it should remain open.
The minister said the situation worsened recently when a contractor’s worker was killed by a speeding vehicle while working on the shoulder of the road, which was off the main carriageway.
According to him, a vehicle travelling at high speed knocked down two concrete solar poles, veered off the road, and killed the worker instantly.
Umahi said he is meeting with the contractor to address safety concerns, noting that construction work could be suspended if the lives of workers would not be adequately protected.
He said the Federal Ministry of Works would work with the Lagos State Government, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, and security agencies to deploy personnel to control traffic and secure the construction area.
The minister warned that if wrong-way driving and excessive speeding would persist after one week, the Federal government would have no option but to close Section One of the highway until completion of construction.
“The choice is for all of us to make,” he said.
On marked buildings, Umahi clarified reports that buildings were marked for demolition on the completed corridor of the coastal road.
He apologised to affected residents, saying that the markings were done in error and not by the federal ministry of works.
According to him, land acquisition for public interest is the responsibility of the Office of the Surveyor-General.
He gave the assurance that the error had been corrected.
Umahi said only empty Federal government lands, including areas within 250 metres of the shoreline and approved road corridors, are being processed for acquisition through the Lagos State Government.
He added that the Surveyor-General of the Federation had directed that any wrongful markings on completed buildings should be removed immediately, assuring residents that there is no instruction to demolish their houses.
NAN
Featured
Fubara: APC, Other Professional Groups Ask NASS to Take Over Rivers Assembly’s Legislative Functions
Civil society organisations, media professionals and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called on the National Assembly to take over the legislative functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly, citing an escalating constitutional crisis in the State.
The groups said the demand is pursuant to Section 11 (4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The press statement was jointly signed by civil society leaders, including Ifeanyi Okorie (Convener), Dr. Maryann Douglas (Director of Programmes) and Collins Akpofure (Chairman) for media professionals. Also, those who signed on behalf of the APC Leaders Forum are Engr. Ibrahim Danjuma (National Leader) and Akpan Ekpeyong (National Secretary).
According to the statement they spoke during a one-week non-stop rally at the APC Secretariat, where they declared that the Rivers State House of Assembly had lost credibility, legitimacy, and public trust due to persistent abuse of legislative powers and a reckless attempt to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
They warned that Rivers State was sliding into a dangerous constitutional crisis, stressing that the ongoing impeachment process was no longer about legislative oversight but a deliberate effort to destabilise democratic governance.
Democracy in the State, they stressed, is under serious threat and silence at this point would amount to complicity.
The groups commended the Rivers State Chief Judge for refusing to constitute a probe panel and for respecting existing court orders, describing the decision as a clear affirmation of the rule of law and a rejection of illegality.
They insisted that no evidence of gross misconduct, as required by the Constitution, had been presented against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, adding that the allegations were unsubstantiated and politically motivated.
They further accused the Rivers State House of Assembly of procedural lawlessness, vendetta politics, and disregard for judicial authority, arguing that such conduct rendered the Assembly incapable of performing its constitutional duties.
Consequently, they urged the National Assembly to invoke Section 11(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and assume the legislative functions of the state assembly to restore order and democratic stability.
The coalition vowed to sustain the protests until decisive constitutional action was taken, including the takeover of legislative functions by the National Assembly. They called on Nigerians of goodwill to peacefully mobilise, maintain civic presence around the National Assembly, and resist what they described as legislative anarchy.
They maintained that Governor Fubara has shown prudence and commitment to the welfare of Rivers people, warning that Rivers State must not be sacrificed on the altar of political desperation.
The groups concluded with a call for unity in defence of democracy, declaring their resolve to continue the struggle until constitutional order is fully restored in the State.
Featured
Dasuki Was Right! Reps Minority Caucus Exposes ‘Alterations’ in Gazetted Tax Laws
The House of Representatives Minority Caucus Ad-hoc Committee on Tax Laws, on Friday, said it had confirmed that illegal alterations were made to some tax reform laws passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President, raising concerns about legislative integrity and constitutional breaches.
The committee made the disclosure in its interim report on allegations of discrepancies between the laws passed by parliament and versions later published in the official gazette.
The controversy began after a member of the House, Abdulsamad Dasuki, raised the alarm during plenary over the circulation of an “authorised” tax law version that differed from what lawmakers passed.
Following public outrage, the minority caucus issued a statement on December 28, 2025, vowing to “unconditionally protect the independence of the Legislature and our democracy.”
The caucus warned that foisting fake laws on Nigerians amounts to an attack on the constitutional role of the National Assembly.
Fact-finding committee
To investigate the allegations, the caucus, led by Kingsley Chinda, on January 2, 2026, constituted a seven-man ad-hoc committee, chaired by Afam Ogene and six others.
They are Aliyu Garu (Bauchi), Stanley Adedeji (Oyo), Ibe Osonwa (Abia), Marie Ebikake (Bayelsa), Shehu Fagge (Kano), and Gaza Jonathan (Nasarawa).
The mandate was to establish the facts surrounding the alleged manipulation of the tax laws.
In the statement signed by Ogene, the committee said that on January 3, 2026, the House, through its spokesman, Akintunde Rotimi, announced that the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, directed the public release of the four tax reform Acts duly signed into law by the President.
The Speaker also ordered an internal verification and immediate release of Certified True Copies (CTCs) to eliminate doubts and preserve the sanctity of the legislature.
The Acts released were Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; National Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025, and Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act, 2025.
According to the House, the Clerk to the National Assembly was instructed to align the Acts with the Federal Government Printing Press to ensure accuracy and uniformity.
Findings
The committee said that by comparing the Certified True Copies of the Acts released officially by the House of Representatives as directed by the Speaker, with the already gazetted version already in circulation before the alarm was raised by the House, it could can confirm “that there were some alterations as alleged by Dasuki on the floor of the House of Representatives, especially in the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025”.
“There were three different versions of the documents in circulation, particularly the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025. The order to the Clerk of the National Assembly, to take steps to ‘aligning the Acts – duly passed, assented to, and certified – with the Federal Government Printing Press to ensure accuracy, conformity, and uniformity,’ is a clear indication that there were some procedural anomalies in the previously gazetted version that illegally encroached on the core mandate of the National Assembly, as the only organ of government constitutionally empowered to make laws for the good of the people, as prescribed.
“This is a grave concern that would be deeply looked into,” it added.
Contentious portions
The committee, in its preliminary findings, confirmed that
alterations were made especially in the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025.
“The Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), 2025, has a number of discrepancies from the version passed by the National Assembly and the version earlier published in the official gazette. These discrepancies are obvious, going by the released Certified True Copies (CTCs) by the House referenced earlier,” it stated.
Citing section 29(1) and 41 (8 and 9) on reporting thresholds, introducing new subsections, and prescribing a mandatory 20 per cent deposit for appeals, respectively, the committee said, “While the NASS Certified version provided for a tax compliance reporting threshold of ₦50 million for individuals and ₦100 million for companies, the gazetted version lowered the reporting thresholds for individuals to (₦25 million from ₦50 million) and (₦100 million from ₦250 million) for companies.
“This is a clear case of the Executive undermining legislative powers by illegally altering an already passed law to drag more taxpayers into the net.
“The gazetted version introduced new subsections 41(8) and 41(9), which required taxpayers to deposit 20 per cent of the disputed tax amount as a condition for appealing Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) decisions to the High Court. These sections were not in the authentic version passed by NASS.”
On Section 64, dealing with enforcement and power of arrest, it said that the gazetted law illegally increased the powers of the tax authority to include the power to arrest individuals suspected of tax violations through law enforcement agencies, and allowed for the sale of seized assets without a court order.
Citing Section 3(1) (b), which focuses on the definition of federal taxes, the panel said that while the NASS certified version defines Federal taxes to include income tax, petroleum income tax, stamp duties, and VAT, the gazetted version removed petroleum income tax and VAT from the definition of taxes under the federal government’s administration.
“We consider this an affront to the exclusive powers of the National Assembly to make laws,” it said.
“Section 39(3): Currency of Tax Computation. The illegally altered gazetted Act mandated that tax computations for petroleum operations be made in US dollars. But in the actual version passed by the National Assembly, it prescribed tax calculations in the currency of the transaction,” it added.
On Section 30(1) (d), & 30(3) — National Assembly Oversight Provisions — of the Nigerian Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, it disclosed that it observed, “with grave concern,” that while the authentic version passed by NASS provided that NASS can summon, demand reports or enforce accountability in line with its constitutional role of oversight, the altered gazetted version “curiously deleted” this provision requiring quarterly and annual reporting to parliament regarding the Nigeria Revenue Services, in total disregard and disrespect of the institution of the National Assembly and the doctrine of checks and balances, an important bedrock of democracy.
The committee, therefore, stated that the current evidence was sufficient to warrant a deeper investigation.
“Given the anomalies, illegalities, and impunity observed, which clearly undermine the National Assembly’s constitutional powers and democracy, the Committee finds the current evidence sufficient to warrant a deeper investigation.
“This will ensure accountability for the affront against the legislature. To achieve this, the Committee respectfully requests an extension to conduct a more thorough examination of the matter,” it added.
In June, 2025, President Bola Tinubu assented to the four tax reform bills recently passed by the National Assembly.
According to the presidency, the new tax laws will significantly transform tax administration in the country, leading to increased revenue generation, improved business environment, and a boost in domestic and foreign investments.
Featured
Makinde Meets Tinubu, Insists on Membership of PDP
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that he is not dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite the recent wave of defections in his party.
Makinde said this after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.
When asked if he’s also considering joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), like his former colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Makinde said he is comfortable with the PDP.
“I am comfortable in the PDP,” he stated.
Makinde maintained that addressing Nigerian problems requires bi-partisan approach with contributions from all political parties in the interest of the country.
“We may have issues in this country where you need a bipartisan approach, where there won’t be an issue of APC talking alone or PDP talking alone; where we will have to look at what is the best foot forward in the interest of our nation. So, when you get to that junction, you need everybody on board,” he said.
The Oyo governor arrived at the Aso Villa shortly after Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, who recently defected from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Both governors were received separately and proceeded to the president’s office.
Makinde was a key member of the group of five PDP governors, popularly known as the G5, who opposed the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election.
The G5 governors argued that the PDP had violated its informal zoning arrangement by presenting a northern candidate after the eight-year tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also from the North.
The group maintained that power should rotate to the South in the interest of fairness and national cohesion.
During the 2023 presidential election, Makinde and other members of the G5 openly worked against the PDP candidate and supported Tinubu, who eventually won. Other members of the G5 included former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike; former Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom; former Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and former Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.
Will Smith Addresses Oscar Slap in New Series “Pole to Pole”
DSS Has Denied Me Right to Fair Hearing, Malami Laments from Detention
Fubara: APC, Other Professional Groups Ask NASS to Take Over Rivers Assembly’s Legislative Functions
US Group Appeals to Trump to Help Halt Christian Genocide in Nigeria
Dasuki Was Right! Reps Minority Caucus Exposes ‘Alterations’ in Gazetted Tax Laws
Indiscipline: Umahi Threatens to Close Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway
Adding Value: Believe It to Achieve It by Henry Ukazu
Nigeria Mourns As Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, Who Sheltered Multiple Christians, Dies at 90
2027: ADC Draws Battleline Against Tinubu’s APC
Super Eagles Defeat Egypt, Bags Bronze Medal As AFCON 2025 Grounds to a Halt
Rivers or Wike House of Assembly?
Equity Health Group Acquires Europe Dental Ltd, to Launch Nationwide Retail Dental Clinics in Nigeria
On a Mission to Rescue, Recover and Reset Nigeria – Soundbites from Dele Momodu’s Official Entry into ADC
Military Discovers B’Haram Underground Storage, Fuel Dump
Trending
-
Featured6 days ago
Nigeria Mourns As Imam Abubakar Abdullahi, Who Sheltered Multiple Christians, Dies at 90
-
Headline5 days ago
2027: ADC Draws Battleline Against Tinubu’s APC
-
Sports5 days ago
Super Eagles Defeat Egypt, Bags Bronze Medal As AFCON 2025 Grounds to a Halt
-
Opinion5 days ago
Rivers or Wike House of Assembly?
-
Featured5 days ago
Equity Health Group Acquires Europe Dental Ltd, to Launch Nationwide Retail Dental Clinics in Nigeria
-
Boss Picks5 days ago
On a Mission to Rescue, Recover and Reset Nigeria – Soundbites from Dele Momodu’s Official Entry into ADC
-
News4 days ago
Military Discovers B’Haram Underground Storage, Fuel Dump
-
National3 days ago
After Calling CAN ‘Conflict Entrepreneurs’, Police Make U-turn, Confirm Mass Abduction of Kaduna Churchgoers