Hours After Meeting Tinubu, Rivers Gov Fubara Dumps PDP, Joins APC
Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Announcing his defection on Tuesday evening, Fubara said the move is a reciprocity to the overwhelming support, which the State has received from President Bola Tinubu.
The defection ends months of speculation about whether the governor would join the APC, which many believed was part of a peace agreement between him and the President.
Meanwhile, Fubara held a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.
Reports said the governor arrived at around 5pm for the meeting dressed in a deep-blue long-sleeve shirt, black trousers, and a black flat cap.
Minutes earlier, Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, had been ushered in for a separate engagement. Details of both meetings were not undisclosed.
But specifically, Fubara’s visit had raised suspicion to the rumour that he might defect from the PDP to the APC following political turbulence in Rivers State.
His announcement on Tuesday has confirmed the rumours.
Airspace Violation: Burkina Faso Detains 11 Nigerian Soldiers, Seizes NAF Aircraft
The Burkina Faso junta has said it detained 11 Nigerian military officers and seized a cargo plane belonging to the Air Force following an emergency landing in the country after they crossed into Burkinabe airspace without authorisation.
The statement stated that the Sahel alliance, consisting Burkina Faso, Niger and Mail, headed by military regimes, noted that the transport airplane had two crew members and nine passengers onboard.
The statement said that the individuals were later identified as members of the Nigerian armed forces and are currently being detained in the country.
“The military aircraft had on board two (02) crew members and nine (09) passengers, all military personnel,” the statement noted.
Meanwhile, the regional body condemned the incursion, adding that the Burkinabe authorities had opened an investigation to determine the circumstances behind the incident.
The body also noted that three countries had placed their military forces on high alert and ready to engage external threats.
The AES said, “An investigation was immediately opened by the competent Burkinabe authorities and revealed the absence of authorization for the aircraft to fly over Burkinabe territory. The Confederation of the Sahel States strongly condemns this violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member states.
“Faced with this unfriendly act carried out in disregard of international law and international civil and/or military aviation regulations, measures have been taken to guarantee the security of the confederal airspace, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states, as well as the safety of the populations of the AES Confederation.
“In this regard, and upon the instruction of the Heads of State, air defense and anti-aircraft systems of the confederal space have been placed on maximum alert, in accordance with the Declaration of the College of Heads of State dated 22 December 2024, and have been authorized to neutralize any aircraft that violates the confederal airspace.”
Court Rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s Request to Be Transfered Out of Sokoto Prison
The Federal High Court in Abuja has denied an application filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, seeking his transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre to a custodial facility within the Federal Capital Territory or the neighbouring Nasarawa State.
Kanu, represented by the Legal Aid Council, submitted an ex-parte application requesting an order that would direct the Federal Government or the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to transfer him from the Sokoto facility to either the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja or the Keffi Custodial Centre in Nasarawa.
He requested a transfer to any custodial facility within the court’s jurisdiction, such as Suleja or Keffi, to allow him to effectively pursue his appeal.
However, Justice James Omotosho denied the request on Monday, stating that such an order could not be granted without first hearing from the Federal Government.
The judge directed Kanu to convert the ex-parte application into a motion on notice and serve all parties to allow fair hearing.
The case was subsequently fixed January 27, 2026, for the hearing of the motion.
Appeal Court Affirms Ruling Barring VIO from Impounding Vehicles, Fining Motorists
The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday upheld the judgment that stopped the Directorate of Road Traffic Services and Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) from seizing vehicles or imposing fines on motorists.
In a unanimous decision by a three-member panel, the appellate court found no basis to set aside the Federal High Court’s ruling of October 16, 2024, which restrained the VIO from harassing motorists.
The appeal filed by the VIO was dismissed for lacking merit. Justice Oyejoju Oyewumi delivered in the lead judgment.
The high court had earlier ruled, in a judgment by Justice Nkeonye Maha, that no law authorizes the VIO to stop motorists, impound vehicles, or impose penalties for alleged traffic offences.
The case arose from a fundamental rights suit (FHC/ABJ/CS/1695/2023) filed by lawyer Abubakar Marshal.
Marshal informed the court that VIO officials stopped him at Jabi in Abuja on December 12, 2023, and seized his vehicle without lawful reason. He asked the court to determine whether their actions violated his rights.
Justice Maha agreed and ordered the VIO and its agents not to impound vehicles or impose fines on motorists, describing the actions as unlawful. She held that only a court can impose fines or sanctions.
She ruled that the VIO’s conduct breached the applicant’s constitutional right to property under Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 14 of the African Charter. She further held that the VIO has no legal authority to seize vehicles or penalize motorists, as doing so infringes on rights to fair hearing, movement and presumption of innocence.
Although Marshal, represented by Femi Falana, SAN, requested ₦500 million in damages and a public apology, the court awarded ₦2.5 million.
The Directorate of Road Traffic Services, its Director, its Abuja Area Commander at the time (identified as Mr. Leo), team leader Solomon Onoja, and the FCT Minister were listed as respondents.
They appealed the decision, but the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal.
