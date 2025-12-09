Hours After Meeting Tinubu, Rivers Gov Fubara Dumps PDP, Joins APC

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Announcing his defection on Tuesday evening, Fubara said the move is a reciprocity to the overwhelming support, which the State has received from President Bola Tinubu.

The defection ends months of speculation about whether the governor would join the APC, which many believed was part of a peace agreement between him and the President.

Meanwhile, Fubara held a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

Reports said the governor arrived at around 5pm for the meeting dressed in a deep-blue long-sleeve shirt, black trousers, and a black flat cap.

Minutes earlier, Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, had been ushered in for a separate engagement. Details of both meetings were not undisclosed.

But specifically, Fubara’s visit had raised suspicion to the rumour that he might defect from the PDP to the APC following political turbulence in Rivers State.

His announcement on Tuesday has confirmed the rumours.