Adeleke Joins Accord Party to Actualise Reelection Bid
Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, announced that he has joined the Accord Party as a new platform to seek re-election in August next year.
Adeleke made the announcement in a post on his verified X handle on Tuesday, days after resigning from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor disclosed that he joined the Accord Party more than a month ago, precisely November 6, 2025, as a platform to seek re-election in 2026.
He said the decision was after weeks of consultation and deliberations with stakeholders and opinion leaders.
Governor Adeleke noted that he opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with his focus on citizens and workers’ welfare.
“Stakeholders and residents of Osun State are aware of why we are taking this important decision. We intend to pursue a second term in office on the platform of the Accord Party to complete ongoing delivery of good governance and democratic dividends, which have been applauded at home and abroad.
“We opted for the Accord Party because its mission of welfarism aligns with our passionate focus on citizens and workers’ welfare. Since I joined, I have been fascinated by the philosophy of this great party. The primary essence of a government is the welfare and well-being of the people.
“I welcome the leadership of the Accord from the National into Osun State. You are now part of us as I am also now part of you. We are united in progress and good intentions for the good people of Osun State and Nigeria at large.
“Our task is to sustain a united front as we prepare for future elections. We have a duty to ensure an inclusive leadership where the interests of all groups are cared for. Our party, Accord Party, is here to take over Osun governance and sustain the delivery of good governance in our dear state,” the statement read in part.
On December 2, Governor Adeleke announced his resignation from the PDP, the political platform under which he rose to prominence as senator and later governor.
In a letter he addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde, in Ede North Local Government, Osun State, Adeleke cited the ongoing crisis within the PDP’s national leadership as the reason for his departure.
The governor expressed gratitude to the party for providing him the platform to serve, first as Senator representing Osun West (2017–2019) and later as governor of the State.
Hours After Meeting Tinubu, Rivers Gov Fubara Dumps PDP, Joins APC
Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Announcing his defection on Tuesday evening, Fubara said the move is a reciprocity to the overwhelming support, which the State has received from President Bola Tinubu.
The defection ends months of speculation about whether the governor would join the APC, which many believed was part of a peace agreement between him and the President.
Meanwhile, Fubara held a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.
Reports said the governor arrived at around 5pm for the meeting dressed in a deep-blue long-sleeve shirt, black trousers, and a black flat cap.
Minutes earlier, Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru, had been ushered in for a separate engagement. Details of both meetings were not undisclosed.
But specifically, Fubara’s visit had raised suspicion to the rumour that he might defect from the PDP to the APC following political turbulence in Rivers State.
His announcement on Tuesday has confirmed the rumours.
Airspace Violation: Burkina Faso Detains 11 Nigerian Soldiers, Seizes NAF Aircraft
The Burkina Faso junta has said it detained 11 Nigerian military officers and seized a cargo plane belonging to the Air Force following an emergency landing in the country after they crossed into Burkinabe airspace without authorisation.
The statement stated that the Sahel alliance, consisting Burkina Faso, Niger and Mail, headed by military regimes, noted that the transport airplane had two crew members and nine passengers onboard.
The statement said that the individuals were later identified as members of the Nigerian armed forces and are currently being detained in the country.
“The military aircraft had on board two (02) crew members and nine (09) passengers, all military personnel,” the statement noted.
Meanwhile, the regional body condemned the incursion, adding that the Burkinabe authorities had opened an investigation to determine the circumstances behind the incident.
The body also noted that three countries had placed their military forces on high alert and ready to engage external threats.
The AES said, “An investigation was immediately opened by the competent Burkinabe authorities and revealed the absence of authorization for the aircraft to fly over Burkinabe territory. The Confederation of the Sahel States strongly condemns this violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member states.
“Faced with this unfriendly act carried out in disregard of international law and international civil and/or military aviation regulations, measures have been taken to guarantee the security of the confederal airspace, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states, as well as the safety of the populations of the AES Confederation.
“In this regard, and upon the instruction of the Heads of State, air defense and anti-aircraft systems of the confederal space have been placed on maximum alert, in accordance with the Declaration of the College of Heads of State dated 22 December 2024, and have been authorized to neutralize any aircraft that violates the confederal airspace.”
Court Rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s Request to Be Transfered Out of Sokoto Prison
The Federal High Court in Abuja has denied an application filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, seeking his transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre to a custodial facility within the Federal Capital Territory or the neighbouring Nasarawa State.
Kanu, represented by the Legal Aid Council, submitted an ex-parte application requesting an order that would direct the Federal Government or the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to transfer him from the Sokoto facility to either the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja or the Keffi Custodial Centre in Nasarawa.
He requested a transfer to any custodial facility within the court’s jurisdiction, such as Suleja or Keffi, to allow him to effectively pursue his appeal.
However, Justice James Omotosho denied the request on Monday, stating that such an order could not be granted without first hearing from the Federal Government.
The judge directed Kanu to convert the ex-parte application into a motion on notice and serve all parties to allow fair hearing.
The case was subsequently fixed January 27, 2026, for the hearing of the motion.
