Airspace Violation: Burkina Faso Detains 11 Nigerian Soldiers, Seizes NAF Aircraft

The Burkina Faso junta has said it detained 11 Nigerian military officers and seized a cargo plane belonging to the Air Force following an emergency landing in the country after they crossed into Burkinabe airspace without authorisation.

“The Confederation of the Sahel States informs the public that an aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a C130 type, was forced to land today, 8 December 2025, in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, following an in-flight emergency situation, while it was operating in Burkinabe airspace,” the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) said in a statement late Monday.

The statement stated that the Sahel alliance, consisting Burkina Faso, Niger and Mail, headed by military regimes, noted that the transport airplane had two crew members and nine passengers onboard.

The statement said that the individuals were later identified as members of the Nigerian armed forces and are currently being detained in the country.

“The military aircraft had on board two (02) crew members and nine (09) passengers, all military personnel,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the regional body condemned the incursion, adding that the Burkinabe authorities had opened an investigation to determine the circumstances behind the incident.

The body also noted that three countries had placed their military forces on high alert and ready to engage external threats.

The AES said, “An investigation was immediately opened by the competent Burkinabe authorities and revealed the absence of authorization for the aircraft to fly over Burkinabe territory. The Confederation of the Sahel States strongly condemns this violation of its airspace and the sovereignty of its member states.

“Faced with this unfriendly act carried out in disregard of international law and international civil and/or military aviation regulations, measures have been taken to guarantee the security of the confederal airspace, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its member states, as well as the safety of the populations of the AES Confederation.

“In this regard, and upon the instruction of the Heads of State, air defense and anti-aircraft systems of the confederal space have been placed on maximum alert, in accordance with the Declaration of the College of Heads of State dated 22 December 2024, and have been authorized to neutralize any aircraft that violates the confederal airspace.”