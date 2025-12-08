Court Rejects Nnamdi Kanu’s Request to Be Transfered Out of Sokoto Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja has denied an application filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, seeking his transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre to a custodial facility within the Federal Capital Territory or the neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Kanu, represented by the Legal Aid Council, submitted an ex-parte application requesting an order that would direct the Federal Government or the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to transfer him from the Sokoto facility to either the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja or the Keffi Custodial Centre in Nasarawa.

He requested a transfer to any custodial facility within the court’s jurisdiction, such as Suleja or Keffi, to allow him to effectively pursue his appeal.

However, Justice James Omotosho denied the request on Monday, stating that such an order could not be granted without first hearing from the Federal Government.

The judge directed Kanu to convert the ex-parte application into a motion on notice and serve all parties to allow fair hearing.

The case was subsequently fixed January 27, 2026, for the hearing of the motion.