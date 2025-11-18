News
Wike-led PDP Faction Expels Makinde, Mohammed, Lawal, Others
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike-controlled faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced the expulsion of the governors of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, and Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.
The development, which came Tuesday afternoon during the faction’s Board of Trustee meeti is seem as a retaliation to last week’s expulsion of the former Rivers governor and others
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that ratified the expulsion of the governors of Oyo, Bauchi and Zamfara States, Board of Trustees Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Senator Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, who was elected Chairman at the Ibadan Convention, Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, Chief Bode George and others, accused them of anti Party activities.
The NEC also ratified the dissolution of State Executive Council of Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos, Edo, and Ekiti States.
These decisions were taken at the 103 NEC meeting of the party held in the party national secretariat in Abuja today.
Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, who presented the memo for the expulsion, said it was as result of the affected party members’ disregard for court judgements, an action he said put the party in disrepute.
The NEC meeting’s Communique was read by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who was earlier expelled at the Ibadan convention.
It reads; “The National Executive Committee (NEC) met on 18 November 2025 to address recent developments affecting the unity, stability, and constitutional order of our Party. At a time when Nigerians look to the PDP for leadership, NEC convened to uphold truth, justice, discipline, and respect for the rule of law.
“NEC expressed deep concern over the actions of some members who violated subsisting court orders by organizing and attending a purported and unauthorized convention. This act triggered confusion, factionalisation, and the defection of governors and legislators nationwide.
“NEC reaffirmed that the PDP draws its legitimacy from strict adherence to its Constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, not from impunity.
“NEC received the report of the Acting National Chairman, Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed, detailing breaches of Articles 58(1) and 59(1), including anti-party activities, disobedience to court orders, and conduct bringing the Party into disrepute.
“NEC approved the commencement of disciplinary procedures against the following; Adolphus Wabara, Olabode George, Ben N. Obi, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), Bala Mohammed, Oluseyi Makinde, Dauda Lawal, Taofiq Arapaja, Setonji Koshoedo, Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel, Woyengikuro Daniel, Mohammed Kadade Suleiman, Emmanuel Ogidi, Sumaila Adamu Burga, Umar Sani, Udom Emmanuel and Emmanuel Enorden.
“NEC further resolved that Chief Ali Odefa must refund all salaries and allowances collected after his expulsion on 12 December 2024. These actions are taken to preserve order and discipline within the Party.
“NEC ratified the dissolution of State Excos in Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Lagos and Ekiti. The NWC is directed to constitute caretaker committees and begin fresh congresses immediately while the Edo State Exco led by Barr. Nosa Ogieva has been approved.
“NEC directed Deputies in all National Working Committee positions now vacant owing to expulsion to assume the substantive positions in acting capacity and function as NWC members.
“NEC also formally ratified the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, as the Acting National Chairman of the party.
“NEC directed the legal team and NWC to commence immediate constitutional action to recover seats of all elected officials who defected from the PDP, in line with Sections 68(1)(g) and 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution.
“NEC approved a Party-wide reconciliation initiative to heal divisions and rebuild trust, while ensuring that reconciliation does not undermine discipline. A nationwide membership audit and revalidation will begin ahead of the 2027 elections.
“NEC acknowledged the anxieties among members but assures the Party faithful that these decisions are aimed at stabilising and strengthening the PDP.
“The NEC affirms that the era of indiscipline is over. The PDP will not bow to lawlessness or personal ambition.
“With unity, discipline, and renewed purpose, the PDP will rebuild stronger and restore public confidence ahead of the next electoral cycle.”
Earlier in their opening remarks, the BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman urged the party members to remain steadfast, expressing confidence that the PDP will surmount its problems.
Source: oyoinsights
Wike, Seyi Makinde Factions Clash at PDP Headquarters
A dramatic confrontation erupted at the Peoples Democratic Party National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday as Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike and the governors of Oyo and Bauchi states, Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed, clashed in a fierce struggle for control of the party’s headquarters.
Mary Chinda, reporting for ARISE News, said that security operatives loyal to both camps engaged in a free for all over who would take possession of the secretariat, with heavy teargas fired around the Wuse Zone Five premises as tensions boiled over.
Governor Makinde arrived at the venue with the newly elected National Secretary, Taofeek Arapaja, while Wike remained firmly positioned inside the building with Samuel Anyanwu, the embattled National Secretary who maintains that his tenure remains valid until December 8, 2025.
The intense standoff deepened concerns within the party, with several PDP leaders accusing the Police of failing to demonstrate neutrality in the escalating leadership crisis.
Source: Arise News
Police Confirm Abduction of Secondary School Girls in Kebbi
Tension has engulfed the Maga community in Kebbi State after terrorists launched a deadly pre-dawn attack on the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area, reportedly abducting 25 students and killing a staff member.
In a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar Kotarkoshi, the armed attackers, wielding sophisticated weapons, invaded the school at about 4:00 am and opened fire as they forced their way in.
“The police tactical units deployed in the school engaged them in a gun duel,” the PPRO said. “Unfortunately, the suspected bandits had already scaled through the fence of the school and abducted twenty-five students from their hostel to an unknown destination.”
He confirmed that one staff member, Hassan Makuku, was shot dead, while another, Ali Shehu, sustained a gunshot injury to his hand.
Following the attack, Abubakar said the command swiftly deployed additional police tactical squads alongside military personnel and local vigilantes to track the movement of the terrorists and rescue the abducted girls.
“They are currently combing the bandits’ routes and nearby forests with a view to rescuing the abducted students and possibly arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” he said.
He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello M. Sani, had reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.
“The Commissioner reiterates the Command’s unwavering determination to safeguard the people of Kebbi State,” Abubakar stated. “He appeals to the public to remain calm, vigilant, and continue supporting police operations to maintain peace and stability.
Also confirming the incident, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ahmed Idris, said the state government was closely monitoring developments.
“The exact number of abducted students is still being verified,” Idris told our correspondent.
“The deputy governor, Senator Umar Tafida, has been dispatched to the school to assess the situation on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, who is currently out of the state.”
He assured residents that the government was working hand-in-hand with security agencies to secure the safe return of the students and restore normalcy to the community.
Parents and residents of Maga remain in anguish as they await further updates on the fate of the abducted girls.
In June 2021, bandits abducted some students of Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State.
The Punch
Three Schools Contest for N5m Prize in Finals of Glo Innov8 Competition
Three Nigerian secondary schools are in the ring for the grand prize of N5m in the ongoing Glo Innov8 National STEM competition for girls in Senior Secondary Schools across the country.
The three top finalists were selected for their originality and innovation in the different entries for the competition. A total of 20 secondary schools were picked from over 200 schools which registered for the competition. After a series of considerations, 10 of them made it to the semifinal from which three; Ephraim High School, Isolo Campus, Lagos; Regina Pacis International School, Onitsha, Anambra State; and Peakfield Academy, Jos, Plateau State eventually coasted home to the finals.
Schools from Plateau, Kano, Lagos, Rivers, Edo, Borno, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Ondo, Oyo, Anambra, FCT, Delta, Kaduna and Adamawa states had signified intentions to participate following a call for entries by Glo Foundation, Globacom’s corporate social responsibility arm as part of its celebration of the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child.
Glo Innov8, a STEM-driven challenge, has scheduled prizes worth N5 million to the three schools in the finals. The competition “is geared at inspiring young girls to Compete, Innovate and Win, while also strengthening their confidence and expanding their knowledge in STEM subjects”, Glo Foundation explained.
The eventual overall winning school will go home with a cash prize of N2,000,000 while the 2 students representing the school will each get a laptop. The Teacher/Mentor/STEM Coordinator also gets N200,000.
The schools that come second and third places and their Teachers/Mentors/STEM Coordinators will also receive mouth-watering consolation prizes.
The three female judges of the virtual phase of selection of the top 20 schools said they were excited by the quality of presentations by the competing schools. One of them, Tosin Olabode said: “I was particularly impressed by the prototype presentations from some schools. They demonstrated that they had done their homework”.
In the same vein, Amina Gabriel disclosed that she was thrilled by the variety of ideas that the schools came up with. “The schools presented innovative solutions tackling issues in agriculture, security, waste management, and firefighting. The top 10 schools showcased outstanding prototypes, from apps to robots, making the judging process truly competitive. I’m grateful to Glo Foundation for the opportunity to serve and support young girls in STEM”, she said.
According to Sharon Ibejih, the third judge, “This competition has showcased a highly competitive next generation of women leaders in STEM. This was an excellent exercise and a means to encourage more students in STEM to develop problem-solving and innovative thinking skills”.
The overall winning school will emerge at an event set to hold later this year at the Mike Adenuga Centre (Alliance Française), Ikoyi, Lagos.
Waterfront Summit: KPV Founder Engages Lagos Commissioner on Sustainable Coastal Future
Ask for Help or Resign, Atiku Knocks Tinubu over Killing of General Uba by Terrorists, Urges Military Occupation of Borno
Again, Fayose Makes Scathing Remarks Against Obasanjo Hours After Former President Attended His Birthday
Police Confirm Abduction of Secondary School Girls in Kebbi
Dan Agbese, Newswatch Co-Founder, Dies at 81
ConOil, TotalEnergies Sign Massive Production Contract to Boost Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Output
Dele Momodu Foundation: Top Scholars Proffer Solutions to FG/Trump Brouhaha (The Full Details)
From Dubai to the World: The Prolific, Beautiful Story of Profound Realtors
US/Nigeria Faceoff: Akinyemi, Keshi, Adebanwi, Sani Brainstorm on Way Forward
The Architectonics of Influence: Leadership, Power, and Deliberate Pursuit of Possibilities
My Love for Nigeria, Dr. Adenuga and Peace of Mind – Kojo Williams
Adding Value: The Wealthy Mindset by Henry Ukazu
