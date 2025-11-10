News
NDLEA Nabs Saudi-bound Wanted Drug Lord in Lagos, Dismantles Colos Lab in Lekki
Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a notorious drug kingpin, Yussuf Abayomi Azeez, at Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.
The agency, in a statement signed on Sunday by its spokesperson Femi Babafemi, said the 40-year-old suspect was apprehended on Thursday, November 6, 2025, while attempting to board a flight to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.
Azeez’s arrest followed months of intelligence gathering and surveillance by a special NDLEA operations unit.
The suspect, who previously fled the United Kingdom after jumping bail for drug-related offences, had returned to Nigeria to establish a massive clandestine laboratory for producing synthetic cannabis, popularly known as Colorado, in Lekki, Lagos.
At about 6:30 a.m., NDLEA officers intercepted Azeez at the airport departure hall and immediately took him into custody.
He was later taken to his hideout at 17 Vincent Eku Street, Ogombo, Lekki, where a fully operational illicit drug production facility was uncovered. Another suspect, Abideen Kekere-Ekun, 43, was also arrested at the site.
Inside the building, operatives from the Directorate of Forensic and Chemical Monitoring (DFCM) dismantled laboratory equipment, precursor chemicals, and finished products, totaling 148.3 kilograms.
The agency described this as one of the largest synthetic drug seizures in recent years.
In a separate operation on Friday, November 7, NDLEA, in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies, recovered 105.5 kg of “Molly” and 500 grams of methamphetamine at the Sifax bonded terminal in Okota, Lagos.
The contraband was concealed for local distribution.
Significant interceptions were also made in other states. In Niger State, operatives seized 87,000 pills of tramadol and 72 kg of skunk cannabis from a Volvo truck driven by Ibrahim Mohammed, 35.
In Taraba State, Aliyu Samaila, 25, was arrested transporting 34,520 tramadol capsules in a Toyota Corolla, reportedly destined for Cameroon. Another suspect, Felix Tanko Chinedu, 28, was apprehended with 15,020 tramadol capsules in Ardo Kola Local Government Area.
In Kogi State, NDLEA seized 7.6 kg of “Loud,” a potent cannabis strain, on the Okene–Lokoja highway. A follow-up operation in Abuja led to the arrest of Chukwunonso Anieze, 40, the owner of the consignment. Additionally, 175,000 pills of opioids were recovered from another shipment the same day.
At the Abuja–Kaduna tollgate, three suspects — Olayide Oyidiran, 39; Abdulsalam Abdulsalam, 28; and Opeyemi Tijjani, 39 — were caught transporting 769 kg of skunk from Lagos to Kano via Owo, Ondo State, highlighting the agency’s crackdown on inter-state trafficking networks.
In Edo State, a 73-year-old man, James Ugbedo, was caught tending a cannabis plantation at Igbeshi Forest, Imiakebo, Etsako East LGA. About 1,459.75 kg of cannabis was destroyed, and 5.6 kg was recovered for evidence.
In Bayelsa State, a 70-year-old woman, Comfort Odudu, was arrested in Onopa, Yenagoa, with 5 kg of skunk.
The NDLEA’s War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) initiative continued nationwide, with sensitization campaigns targeting students, communities, and transport unions.
Beneficiaries included Transfiguration Seminary Secondary School in Abakaliki, Immanuel College High School in Ibadan, Government Girls Secondary School in Ilelah, and NURTW members in Birnin Kebbi.
Commending his officers, NDLEA Chairman/CEO Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) praised the successful dismantling of the Lekki lab and other operations.
He described the actions as part of a sustained national offensive against drug cartels preying on vulnerable citizens.
“The dismantling of yet another clandestine laboratory for Colorado and other dangerous substances, and the arrest of the kingpin behind it in Lekki, barely a week after a similar operation in Ajao Estate, shows our commitment to dismantling these cartels. The NDLEA, supported by local and international partners, will continue to hunt these merchants of death and bring them to justice,” Marwa said.
News
HURIWA Demands Gumi’s Arrest for ‘Backing’ Bandits
The Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) of Nigeria has urged the Federal government to arrest and prosecute the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over what it described as his consistent defence of terrorist activities in northern Nigeria.
The group’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, accused the cleric of offering “moral and propaganda support” to armed groups operating in the North-West, particularly those it identified as “largely Fulani terrorists.”
The group said Gumi’s public remarks over the years, including his calls for dialogue and amnesty for bandits, amount to an open endorsement of violence that has claimed thousands of lives across the region.
HURIWA criticised what it termed the Federal government’s selective application of counter-terrorism laws, contrasting Gumi’s freedom with the prolonged detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who has been held for a decade over his separatist campaign.
“It is morally wrong that the federal government continues to detain Kanu for advocating self-determination, while ignoring a Kaduna-based cleric who publicly campaigns for amnesty for mass murderers,” Onwubiko said in a statement.
The group urged President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate even-handedness in enforcing the law, reminding him that Nigeria’s Terrorism (Prevention) Act, first enacted in 2011 and amended in 2013 and 2022, prescribes the death penalty for certain terrorist offences.
HURIWA further stressed that while the law protects the right to free speech and peaceful protest, it does not shield individuals who promote or justify acts of terror.
Known for his outspoken advocacy of negotiations with armed bandits, the cleric has often argued that dialogue, rather than military force, is the only sustainable solution to banditry in the North.
His stance has divided public opinion, with some viewing him as a mediator seeking peace, and others accusing him of legitimising terrorism.
HURIWA’s latest demand reflects growing frustration among civil society groups over the government’s handling of insecurity in the region.
News
Customers to Get Cash, Gift Rewards As Glo Introduces “Take a Guess”
Technology company, Globacom, has launched “Glo Take A Guess”, an exciting Value-Added Service designed to entertain, engage, and reward its customers.
The company explained in a press statement that the innovative lottery service offered subscribers the opportunity to test their knowledge on a variety of lifestyle and topical issues in the society by answering trivia questions to win airtime, data and cash prizes.
Globacom added that customers who opt-in by dialling *20999*2# can select their preferred plan among daily, weekly and monthly options. They will thereafter receive SMS confirmation upon subscription with a URL to click and play the Trivia game.
“Customers stand a chance to win fantastic rewards, such as airtime, data and cash prizes when they provide correct answers to trivia questions covering diverse and engaging topics, under a fun-filled and interactive experience”, the statement added.
Interested customers are free to choose auto renew or one-time subscription, charged at N100 per day, N300 per week and N500 per month.
They also stand the chance of winning N10,000 in the daily game; N100,000 weekly and One Million Naira every month for monthly subscriptions. The more the customer plays the game, the higher his or her chances of winning in the different categories.
The company further disclosed that the fun game was designed for customers to test their knowledge while enjoying an entertaining experience. “The exciting rewards will also help to cushion the effects of rising living costs on our subscribers “, the digital solutions provider quipped.
News
Femi Ajadi Shuns APC, Defects from NNPP to PDP
Amid mass defections to President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC), politician and businessman, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has officially resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party, describing the decision as “a strategic and patriotic step toward rebuilding Nigeria’s unity and hope.”
The announcement was made on Monday during a press briefing, where Ajadi formally submitted copies of his resignation letter to journalists, according to the Tribune.
In his letter addressed to the Ward Chairman, the NNPP Chairman of Obafemi Owode Local Government, the Ogun State NNPP Chairman, the NNPP Southwest Chairman, and the party’s National Chairman, Ajadi explained that the move followed deep reflection on Nigeria’s political trajectory and the need to operate within a broader platform capable of driving meaningful national transformation.
“My decision to join the Peoples Democratic Party is both strategic and patriotic.
I have great respect for the NNPP and what it stands for, but at this point in Nigeria’s history, I believe the PDP offers a wider and stronger platform for national reconciliation, youth empowerment, and true federalism,” Ajadi said.
Ajadi, who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 general elections after stepping down as a presidential aspirant in solidarity with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, emphasized that his departure was not driven by animosity but by conviction and renewed purpose.
He said: “There is no bad blood between me and my former party. I remain grateful for the opportunity to have served under its banner.
However, as Nigeria continues to grapple with economic hardship, unemployment, and leadership challenges, it is time for like-minded patriots to close ranks and rebuild trust in governance.”
Ajadi stressed the need for leaders who listen to the people and act selflessly, expressing confidence that his entry into the PDP would strengthen the party’s grassroots base and reawaken hope among ordinary Nigerians.
Reaffirming his commitment to national service, he pledged to work closely with PDP leaders at all levels to promote transparency, peace-building, and inclusive governance.
“This is not just about party politics. It is about rekindling the faith of Nigerians in democracy and ensuring that our people begin to feel the real dividends of good governance,” he added.
