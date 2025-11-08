News
Amid Mild Drama, Nnamdi Kanu Finally Opens Defence As Court Sets Nov 20 for Judgment
Biafra separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu finally complied with the Federal High Court in Abuja’s order to open his defence in the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government.
Kanu, who had previously resisted proceeding with his defence, began filing his documents on Friday directly in the courtroom, following instructions from Justice James Omotosho.
The judge had earlier directed that the court’s registry be temporarily moved into the courtroom to accommodate Kanu’s complaints and ensure he could complete the filing process without further delay.
Speaking in court, Federal Government counsel Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) confirmed he was ready to receive Kanu’s defence submissions and respond as required.
While Kanu was still in the process of submitting his documents, Justice Omotosho temporarily adjourned proceedings for an hour to allow the filing to continue uninterrupted.
Before now, Kanu had consistently refused to open his defence, insisting that the prosecution first clarify which specific terrorism law he was alleged to have breached before he could respond.
Justice Omotosho after waiting for Kanu to open his defence, announced adjournment till November 20 for judgment.
The step by step process as witnessed in the court:
Justice James Omotosho stood down the matter after the prosecutor, Adegboyega Awomolo, applied for a stand down to allow Mr Kanu file the document.
The development occurred shortly after the case was called, and Mr Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), alleged that officials of the State Security Service (SSS), where he is being detained, did not allow him to file the process in his defence.
“My lord, I don’t know how to say this. I have a process here to file, which has not been allowed for the last three days.
“I have the process for my defence. I don’t know if my lord will allow me to file it for my defence,” he prayed.
Justice Omotosho then sought a response from the SSS officers in court on why Mr Kanu had not been allowed to file the document.
The officer said after the adjournment on Wednesday, Mr Kanu told them that he wanted to file a process.
“We waited for him (Kanu) and he could not file the process, and we left,” he said.
He said on Thursday, they got information again at the office that Mr Kanu wanted to file the process.
He said if the defendant wants to file a process in court, they have a standard procedure and protocol for Mr Kanu’s movement to guarantee his safety and the safety of others around.
He explained that a letter ought to be written by his former lawyers, who are now consultants, to the SSS management before he could be allowed.
“We only got the information from our officers who are detailed to him. So that creates a logistic problem,” he said.
Also responding, Mr Awomolo said the protocol for Mr Kanu’s movement is dictated by the court’s order.
“However, we will ask for a stand down for about an hour my lord to allow him file the process,” he said.
However, Mr Kanu disagreed with the SSS officer on his submission.
“What he just narrated was not correct,” he said.
“When I was downstairs looking for the process on Wednesday, they (the officers) said let us go and you will be brought back the next day,” he said.
Mr Kanu alleged that he had also told the SSS officers that the court officers could be allowed to bring the stamp for him to depose to the affidavit, but they refused.
Mr Awomolo then said that the issues, as difficult as they seemed, could be made easier by Mr Kanu’s legal consultants.
He said he was not aware that Mr Kanu planned to file a process.
“I was not aware of this. If they (consultants) can talk to me or the Legal Department at the DSS, they are their colleagues, the matter would have been resolved.
“They can speak to them (Legal Department). They (the consultants) equally have my phone number; they can call me,” Mr Awomolo said.
The judge, who stood down the matter, ordered the officers at the court registry and the commissioner for oaths to come into the court with the stamp to attend to Mr Kanu.
“The defendant will file here while we take other matters,” the judge said.
Justice Omotosho further made an order allowing the court workers to go to the SSS office with the court stamp whenever Mr Kanu is a deponent to a document.
Mr Kanu, who was expected to open his defence on Friday, is standing trial on alleged terrorism offences.
BACKGROUND
The Nigerian government has been prosecuting Mr Kanu on seven charges, mostly terrorism-related, since 2015.
The charges stemmed from his alleged violent secessionist campaigns for the independence of the Igbo-dominated South-eastern part of Nigeria as Biafra.
But the dual Nigerian and British citizen has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
After the prosecution closed its case, Mr Kanu filed a no-case submission, arguing that the prosecution failed to lead credible evidence against him to warrant putting forward any defence.
However, in September, the judge dismissed the no-case submission, ruling that he had a case to answer and should enter his defence.
Since then, several proceedings have been scheduled for him to start his defence after he suddenly disengaged his lawyers and told the court that he would defend himself.
The case was adjourned several times in the past month to keep the window of defence open, while Mr Kanu continued to maintain that there is no valid charge against him to defend.
He argued that the charges against him “were brought under a repealed terrorism law.”
Following Kanu’s insistence that the charges were invalid, the judge, Mr Omotosho, on Wednesday, reminded him of the need to keep his “gun powder dry” for his defence.
Kanu said he would need to consult with his four legal consultants, whom he named as Nnaemeka Ejiofor, Aloy Ejimakor, Maxwell Okpara and Mandela Umegborogu, after which the case was adjourned to Friday.
As it stands, defence or not, judgment, according to Justice Omotosho, will be delivered on November 20.
News
HURIWA Demands Gumi’s Arrest for ‘Backing’ Bandits
The Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) of Nigeria has urged the Federal government to arrest and prosecute the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over what it described as his consistent defence of terrorist activities in northern Nigeria.
The group’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, accused the cleric of offering “moral and propaganda support” to armed groups operating in the North-West, particularly those it identified as “largely Fulani terrorists.”
The group said Gumi’s public remarks over the years, including his calls for dialogue and amnesty for bandits, amount to an open endorsement of violence that has claimed thousands of lives across the region.
HURIWA criticised what it termed the Federal government’s selective application of counter-terrorism laws, contrasting Gumi’s freedom with the prolonged detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who has been held for a decade over his separatist campaign.
“It is morally wrong that the federal government continues to detain Kanu for advocating self-determination, while ignoring a Kaduna-based cleric who publicly campaigns for amnesty for mass murderers,” Onwubiko said in a statement.
The group urged President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate even-handedness in enforcing the law, reminding him that Nigeria’s Terrorism (Prevention) Act, first enacted in 2011 and amended in 2013 and 2022, prescribes the death penalty for certain terrorist offences.
HURIWA further stressed that while the law protects the right to free speech and peaceful protest, it does not shield individuals who promote or justify acts of terror.
Known for his outspoken advocacy of negotiations with armed bandits, the cleric has often argued that dialogue, rather than military force, is the only sustainable solution to banditry in the North.
His stance has divided public opinion, with some viewing him as a mediator seeking peace, and others accusing him of legitimising terrorism.
HURIWA’s latest demand reflects growing frustration among civil society groups over the government’s handling of insecurity in the region.
News
Customers to Get Cash, Gift Rewards As Glo Introduces “Take a Guess”
Technology company, Globacom, has launched “Glo Take A Guess”, an exciting Value-Added Service designed to entertain, engage, and reward its customers.
The company explained in a press statement that the innovative lottery service offered subscribers the opportunity to test their knowledge on a variety of lifestyle and topical issues in the society by answering trivia questions to win airtime, data and cash prizes.
Globacom added that customers who opt-in by dialling *20999*2# can select their preferred plan among daily, weekly and monthly options. They will thereafter receive SMS confirmation upon subscription with a URL to click and play the Trivia game.
“Customers stand a chance to win fantastic rewards, such as airtime, data and cash prizes when they provide correct answers to trivia questions covering diverse and engaging topics, under a fun-filled and interactive experience”, the statement added.
Interested customers are free to choose auto renew or one-time subscription, charged at N100 per day, N300 per week and N500 per month.
They also stand the chance of winning N10,000 in the daily game; N100,000 weekly and One Million Naira every month for monthly subscriptions. The more the customer plays the game, the higher his or her chances of winning in the different categories.
The company further disclosed that the fun game was designed for customers to test their knowledge while enjoying an entertaining experience. “The exciting rewards will also help to cushion the effects of rising living costs on our subscribers “, the digital solutions provider quipped.
News
Femi Ajadi Shuns APC, Defects from NNPP to PDP
Amid mass defections to President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC), politician and businessman, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has officially resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party, describing the decision as “a strategic and patriotic step toward rebuilding Nigeria’s unity and hope.”
The announcement was made on Monday during a press briefing, where Ajadi formally submitted copies of his resignation letter to journalists, according to the Tribune.
In his letter addressed to the Ward Chairman, the NNPP Chairman of Obafemi Owode Local Government, the Ogun State NNPP Chairman, the NNPP Southwest Chairman, and the party’s National Chairman, Ajadi explained that the move followed deep reflection on Nigeria’s political trajectory and the need to operate within a broader platform capable of driving meaningful national transformation.
“My decision to join the Peoples Democratic Party is both strategic and patriotic.
I have great respect for the NNPP and what it stands for, but at this point in Nigeria’s history, I believe the PDP offers a wider and stronger platform for national reconciliation, youth empowerment, and true federalism,” Ajadi said.
Ajadi, who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 general elections after stepping down as a presidential aspirant in solidarity with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, emphasized that his departure was not driven by animosity but by conviction and renewed purpose.
He said: “There is no bad blood between me and my former party. I remain grateful for the opportunity to have served under its banner.
However, as Nigeria continues to grapple with economic hardship, unemployment, and leadership challenges, it is time for like-minded patriots to close ranks and rebuild trust in governance.”
Ajadi stressed the need for leaders who listen to the people and act selflessly, expressing confidence that his entry into the PDP would strengthen the party’s grassroots base and reawaken hope among ordinary Nigerians.
Reaffirming his commitment to national service, he pledged to work closely with PDP leaders at all levels to promote transparency, peace-building, and inclusive governance.
“This is not just about party politics. It is about rekindling the faith of Nigerians in democracy and ensuring that our people begin to feel the real dividends of good governance,” he added.
HURIWA Demands Gumi’s Arrest for ‘Backing’ Bandits
EFCC Declares Former Bayelsa Gov Timipre Sylva Wanted
Customers to Get Cash, Gift Rewards As Glo Introduces “Take a Guess”
Republicans Push to Strip NY Mayor Mamdani of U.S Citizenship
Kano Community Cries Out over Bandits’ Attacks, Begs for Military Presence
Femi Ajadi Shuns APC, Defects from NNPP to PDP
Brain Behind Discovery of DNA, James Watson Dies at 97
Alleged Genocide: Approach Nigeria’s Security Situation with Understanding, FG Tells Trump
CPC: Dele Momodu Advises Tinubu to Quit Playing Politics, Suggests Top Diplomats for Ambassadorial Positions
Faith, Power, and the Art of Diplomacy: Nigeria Must Respond to Trump’s Threat with Strategy, Not Emotion
Garlands for Prolific Journalist, Reuben Abati at 60
Amid Mild Drama, Nnamdi Kanu Finally Opens Defence As Court Sets Nov 20 for Judgment
Alleged Genocide: US Puts Nigeria Back on Watchlist
CPC: Senator Ted Cruz Vows to Hold Nigerian Officials Accountable
Trending
-
Headline5 days ago
Alleged Genocide: Approach Nigeria’s Security Situation with Understanding, FG Tells Trump
-
Headline5 days ago
CPC: Dele Momodu Advises Tinubu to Quit Playing Politics, Suggests Top Diplomats for Ambassadorial Positions
-
Opinion1 day ago
Faith, Power, and the Art of Diplomacy: Nigeria Must Respond to Trump’s Threat with Strategy, Not Emotion
-
Boss Of The Week2 days ago
Garlands for Prolific Journalist, Reuben Abati at 60
-
World5 days ago
Alleged Genocide: US Puts Nigeria Back on Watchlist
-
World5 days ago
CPC: Senator Ted Cruz Vows to Hold Nigerian Officials Accountable
-
Opinion3 days ago
Beyond the Headlines: R2P, Sovereignty, and the Search for Peace in Nigeria
-
Headline4 days ago
Aftermath of Visa Revocation: Trump, a Petty-minded Dictator, Soyinka Knocks U.S President