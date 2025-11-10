Femi Ajadi Shuns APC, Defects from NNPP to PDP

Amid mass defections to President Bola Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC), politician and businessman, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has officially resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party, describing the decision as “a strategic and patriotic step toward rebuilding Nigeria’s unity and hope.”

The announcement was made on Monday during a press briefing, where Ajadi formally submitted copies of his resignation letter to journalists, according to the Tribune.

In his letter addressed to the Ward Chairman, the NNPP Chairman of Obafemi Owode Local Government, the Ogun State NNPP Chairman, the NNPP Southwest Chairman, and the party’s National Chairman, Ajadi explained that the move followed deep reflection on Nigeria’s political trajectory and the need to operate within a broader platform capable of driving meaningful national transformation.

“My decision to join the Peoples Democratic Party is both strategic and patriotic.

I have great respect for the NNPP and what it stands for, but at this point in Nigeria’s history, I believe the PDP offers a wider and stronger platform for national reconciliation, youth empowerment, and true federalism,” Ajadi said.

Ajadi, who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 general elections after stepping down as a presidential aspirant in solidarity with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, emphasized that his departure was not driven by animosity but by conviction and renewed purpose.

He said: “There is no bad blood between me and my former party. I remain grateful for the opportunity to have served under its banner.

However, as Nigeria continues to grapple with economic hardship, unemployment, and leadership challenges, it is time for like-minded patriots to close ranks and rebuild trust in governance.”

Ajadi stressed the need for leaders who listen to the people and act selflessly, expressing confidence that his entry into the PDP would strengthen the party’s grassroots base and reawaken hope among ordinary Nigerians.

Reaffirming his commitment to national service, he pledged to work closely with PDP leaders at all levels to promote transparency, peace-building, and inclusive governance.

“This is not just about party politics. It is about rekindling the faith of Nigerians in democracy and ensuring that our people begin to feel the real dividends of good governance,” he added.