Glo Powers Ofala 2025, Rewards Subscribers with Mouthwatering Prizes

Globacom, last weekend, drove home its strong position as Nigeria’s biggest supporter of culture as it registered another superlative showing at this year’s edition of Ofala Festival.

Held at the Ime Obi, Onitsha, this year’s festival featured the Iru Ofala on Friday and the Azu Ofala on Saturday. The two are the major ceremonies that make up the grand Ofala Festival, a time-honoured tradition of the people of Onitsha.

The Iru Ofala was Obi’s first public appearance after spending weeks in spiritual retreat and communion with the ancestors, in propitiation for the good of the land.

The Imperial Majesty’s appearance in his rich traditional attire and dance around the Ime Obi was significant and symbolic of his readiness to lead his people into a new year of prosperity. The Obi later sat resplendent as chiefs, titled men, and subjects paid homage to their king. Other top public figures also paid homage to the Obi at the event. They included the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, and several others.

The Obi lauded Globacom for its strong support for the Festival over the last 14 years. “We thank them for believing in us, and I trust that the mutual benefit that we all derive from the festival will continue to prevail,” the royal father said.

The Azu Ofala, which was the grand finale of the festival, was a time of thanksgiving, joy, and community festivity. The Obi again graced the occasion in a lighter, festive mood, as he received goodwill messages from dignitaries and visitors, including Globacom, the official sponsor of the festival.

Globacom made this year’s edition of the festival more exciting than ever by presenting prizes to various winners in the Ofala promo, which was specifically introduced for the people of Onitsha. The promo ran for four weeks before the Ofala festival and the eventual winners were presented with various prizes, including a brand new Kia Picanto, two tricycles (Keke), power generating sets, grinding machines and so much more.

The Kia car was won by Chidinma Esther Obi, a businesswoman in 33 area of Onitsha. An elated Obi, who must have been dreaming before the prize presentation came to life once she received the keys to the car from Onitsha royal chief, Chief Albert Ibekwe, the Odu Osodi, and Globacom’s representative at the event, Tochukwu Okechukwu.

For Tricycles, known widely as Keke, the duo of Ibeziakor Onyebuchi Anthony and Ejike Chiememma Gloria emerged winners. Several other winners of power Generating Sets and Grinding Machines also smiled home with their prizes.