Glo Powers Ofala 2025, Rewards Subscribers with Mouthwatering Prizes
Globacom, last weekend, drove home its strong position as Nigeria’s biggest supporter of culture as it registered another superlative showing at this year’s edition of Ofala Festival.
Held at the Ime Obi, Onitsha, this year’s festival featured the Iru Ofala on Friday and the Azu Ofala on Saturday. The two are the major ceremonies that make up the grand Ofala Festival, a time-honoured tradition of the people of Onitsha.
The Iru Ofala was Obi’s first public appearance after spending weeks in spiritual retreat and communion with the ancestors, in propitiation for the good of the land.
The Imperial Majesty’s appearance in his rich traditional attire and dance around the Ime Obi was significant and symbolic of his readiness to lead his people into a new year of prosperity. The Obi later sat resplendent as chiefs, titled men, and subjects paid homage to their king. Other top public figures also paid homage to the Obi at the event. They included the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, and several others.
The Obi lauded Globacom for its strong support for the Festival over the last 14 years. “We thank them for believing in us, and I trust that the mutual benefit that we all derive from the festival will continue to prevail,” the royal father said.
The Azu Ofala, which was the grand finale of the festival, was a time of thanksgiving, joy, and community festivity. The Obi again graced the occasion in a lighter, festive mood, as he received goodwill messages from dignitaries and visitors, including Globacom, the official sponsor of the festival.
Globacom made this year’s edition of the festival more exciting than ever by presenting prizes to various winners in the Ofala promo, which was specifically introduced for the people of Onitsha. The promo ran for four weeks before the Ofala festival and the eventual winners were presented with various prizes, including a brand new Kia Picanto, two tricycles (Keke), power generating sets, grinding machines and so much more.
The Kia car was won by Chidinma Esther Obi, a businesswoman in 33 area of Onitsha. An elated Obi, who must have been dreaming before the prize presentation came to life once she received the keys to the car from Onitsha royal chief, Chief Albert Ibekwe, the Odu Osodi, and Globacom’s representative at the event, Tochukwu Okechukwu.
For Tricycles, known widely as Keke, the duo of Ibeziakor Onyebuchi Anthony and Ejike Chiememma Gloria emerged winners. Several other winners of power Generating Sets and Grinding Machines also smiled home with their prizes.
Veritasi Homes, Cooplag Partner for Magnificent Allied Towers in Ikoyi
By Eric Elezuo
In a bid to continue to provide luxurious, but affordable accommodation for the Nigerian public, real estate giants, the Veritasi Group, has partnered Cooplag to begin the construction of a high rise apartment in the prestigious Ikoyi area, known as Allied Towers.
The official signing ceremony, which has stakeholders from both organisations and their friends present, was held at the Movenpick Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Anchored by Chinnie and MC Marcus, the ceremony began with an opening prayer, which was followed by recitation of the National Anthem by all present.
Thereafter, and speaking on behalf of the stakeholders in attendance, Mr Tobi Yusuf gave a down-to-earth welcome address, which set the atmosphere at ease, and gave the guests delightful disposition.
In his speech, the Chief Executive Officer of Veritasi Homes, Mr. Nola Adetola, noted that the project is a bold new chapter in the Lagos’ skyline, and will provide competitive and a whole new approach to luxurious living.
“Today, as we break ground on Allied Towers, we are declaring possibility and our determination to do something meaningful with it. Together with COOPLAG, we begin a new chapter in Lagos’ skyline, in Nigeria’s housing story, and in Veritasi’s journey,” he said.
Recalling the journey, the trajectory, and the achievements of the Veritasi brand, Nola informed that “Eight years ago, we looked at Nigeria’s real estate market and asked: Can we do better? That question gave birth to Veritasi Homes.
Also speaking, the President of COOPLAG, Francis Adeoye, also underscored the significance of the project and the vision behind it.
“Today, we are not just breaking ground, we are breaking barriers. We are laying the foundation for a future where cooperative strength meets architectural excellence, where innovation meets legacy, and where our members and stakeholders can aspire to live in spaces that reflect their values, ambitions, and achievements,” he said.
Adding, Adeoye intoned that “This is the realisation of a shared dream, a dream to redefine urban living and empower our members. For over three decades, COOPLAG has stood as a beacon of cooperative strength, financial empowerment, and community development.”
Speaker after speaker, everyone agreed that the partnership is one of the best things to happen to the real estate sector, and would give vent the housing revolution the organisations are dedicated to.
The two organizations later put pen to paper to officially seal an agreement that was meant to materialize via the erection of beauty, style, architectural intelligence, elegance and housing space in the highbrow Ikoyi Island.
With the speeches and paperwork concluded, the guests moved the site, where the traditional ritual of placing blocks and cement on the site was held, signifying the commencement of task of bringing the Allied Towers to reality within the next coming months.
Veritasi Homes and Cooplag are tested and trusted organisations in the housing and homes sector of the Nigerian economy.
Photos: Funmi Ilelabayo
Oluseyi Ogunwale Paris Celebrates Stylish 50th Birthday in Lagos
By Ruth Akpan
It was indeed a day set aside for deep-rooted gratitude and jubilation as family, friends, and associates converged at the exquisite Jewel Aeida Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos to celebrate a man of character and impact, and an entrepreneure extra-ordinaire, Oluseyi Ogunwale Paris, as he celebrated his 50th birthday.
The venue radiated grandeur, draped in fine décor and glowing lights that cast a warm, festive glow over the guests, even as details of the exquisite designs bore the unmistakable signature of Kikks Events, the planners who transformed the space into a perfect blend of sophistication and celebration.
Earlier, the birthday boy and his immediate family members, supported by a host of friends and well wishers, had set the magnificent The Delborough, in Victoria Island, agog as paparazzi of different creed and call took time to capture the moments in living colours.
The major event flagged off on a note of connection with the Supreme Being as a heartfelt opening prayer, said by Pastor David Adeoye, set the tone for a night of thanksgiving and reflection.
Thereafter, the celebrant dressed in a golden attire with his flying agbada, made his grand entry accompanied by his family.
With ace comedian, MC Ajele as compere, the atmosphere was enlivened when guest after guest heaped praises on the respected man.
Beginning the array of tributes was one of his daughters, who described her father as a family-oriented man with strong faith. Other speakers described him as generous, graceful and a blessing who is loved by many whom he inspires.
The celebrant, who later changed his outfit for the second time to a black tuxedo cut his classy cake flanked by his wife and children.
As guests were served quality victuals, the duo of SB Live and Afro Juju musician, Sir Shina Peter entertained guests with electrifying beats and melodious tunes.
Happy Golden Jubilee anniversary to Mr. Paris!
Photos: Funmi A. Ilelabayo
Rashidi Ladoja Crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland
Ladoja received the crown at the Ose Meji Temple in the Ibadan South-East Local Government Area of the state.
He had earlier received the traditional Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, Ibadan.
He is also expected to be formally presented with the staff of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at the Mapo Hall.
Ladoja became Olubadan-designate following the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on July 7, 2025.
The colourful installation ceremony attracted hundreds of guests and residents of Ibadan dressed in vibrant attire.
Present at the ceremony are Alaafin Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Ọlaoye; former Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun; and the Chief Imam of Ibadan.
The Olubadan stool is highly respected for its distinct succession system.
Channels TV
