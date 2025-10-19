Veritasi Homes, Cooplag Partner for Magnificent Allied Towers in Ikoyi

By Eric Elezuo

In a bid to continue to provide luxurious, but affordable accommodation for the Nigerian public, real estate giants, the Veritasi Group, has partnered Cooplag to begin the construction of a high rise apartment in the prestigious Ikoyi area, known as Allied Towers.

The official signing ceremony, which has stakeholders from both organisations and their friends present, was held at the Movenpick Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Anchored by Chinnie and MC Marcus, the ceremony began with an opening prayer, which was followed by recitation of the National Anthem by all present.

Thereafter, and speaking on behalf of the stakeholders in attendance, Mr Tobi Yusuf gave a down-to-earth welcome address, which set the atmosphere at ease, and gave the guests delightful disposition.

In his speech, the Chief Executive Officer of Veritasi Homes, Mr. Nola Adetola, noted that the project is a bold new chapter in the Lagos’ skyline, and will provide competitive and a whole new approach to luxurious living.

“Today, as we break ground on Allied Towers, we are declaring possibility and our determination to do something meaningful with it. Together with COOPLAG, we begin a new chapter in Lagos’ skyline, in Nigeria’s housing story, and in Veritasi’s journey,” he said.

Recalling the journey, the trajectory, and the achievements of the Veritasi brand, Nola informed that “Eight years ago, we looked at Nigeria’s real estate market and asked: Can we do better? That question gave birth to Veritasi Homes.

Also speaking, the President of COOPLAG, Francis Adeoye, also underscored the significance of the project and the vision behind it.

“Today, we are not just breaking ground, we are breaking barriers. We are laying the foundation for a future where cooperative strength meets architectural excellence, where innovation meets legacy, and where our members and stakeholders can aspire to live in spaces that reflect their values, ambitions, and achievements,” he said.

Adding, Adeoye intoned that “This is the realisation of a shared dream, a dream to redefine urban living and empower our members. For over three decades, COOPLAG has stood as a beacon of cooperative strength, financial empowerment, and community development.”

Speaker after speaker, everyone agreed that the partnership is one of the best things to happen to the real estate sector, and would give vent the housing revolution the organisations are dedicated to.

The two organizations later put pen to paper to officially seal an agreement that was meant to materialize via the erection of beauty, style, architectural intelligence, elegance and housing space in the highbrow Ikoyi Island.

With the speeches and paperwork concluded, the guests moved the site, where the traditional ritual of placing blocks and cement on the site was held, signifying the commencement of task of bringing the Allied Towers to reality within the next coming months.

Veritasi Homes and Cooplag are tested and trusted organisations in the housing and homes sector of the Nigerian economy.

Photos: Funmi Ilelabayo