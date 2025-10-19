Events
Veritasi Homes, Cooplag Partner for Magnificent Allied Towers in Ikoyi
By Eric Elezuo
In a bid to continue to provide luxurious, but affordable accommodation for the Nigerian public, real estate giants, the Veritasi Group, has partnered Cooplag to begin the construction of a high rise apartment in the prestigious Ikoyi area, known as Allied Towers.
The official signing ceremony, which has stakeholders from both organisations and their friends present, was held at the Movenpick Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Anchored by Chinnie and MC Marcus, the ceremony began with an opening prayer, which was followed by recitation of the National Anthem by all present.
Thereafter, and speaking on behalf of the stakeholders in attendance, Mr Tobi Yusuf gave a down-to-earth welcome address, which set the atmosphere at ease, and gave the guests delightful disposition.
In his speech, the Chief Executive Officer of Veritasi Homes, Mr. Nola Adetola, noted that the project is a bold new chapter in the Lagos’ skyline, and will provide competitive and a whole new approach to luxurious living.
“Today, as we break ground on Allied Towers, we are declaring possibility and our determination to do something meaningful with it. Together with COOPLAG, we begin a new chapter in Lagos’ skyline, in Nigeria’s housing story, and in Veritasi’s journey,” he said.
Recalling the journey, the trajectory, and the achievements of the Veritasi brand, Nola informed that “Eight years ago, we looked at Nigeria’s real estate market and asked: Can we do better? That question gave birth to Veritasi Homes.
Also speaking, the President of COOPLAG, Francis Adeoye, also underscored the significance of the project and the vision behind it.
“Today, we are not just breaking ground, we are breaking barriers. We are laying the foundation for a future where cooperative strength meets architectural excellence, where innovation meets legacy, and where our members and stakeholders can aspire to live in spaces that reflect their values, ambitions, and achievements,” he said.
Adding, Adeoye intoned that “This is the realisation of a shared dream, a dream to redefine urban living and empower our members. For over three decades, COOPLAG has stood as a beacon of cooperative strength, financial empowerment, and community development.”
Speaker after speaker, everyone agreed that the partnership is one of the best things to happen to the real estate sector, and would give vent the housing revolution the organisations are dedicated to.
The two organizations later put pen to paper to officially seal an agreement that was meant to materialize via the erection of beauty, style, architectural intelligence, elegance and housing space in the highbrow Ikoyi Island.
With the speeches and paperwork concluded, the guests moved the site, where the traditional ritual of placing blocks and cement on the site was held, signifying the commencement of task of bringing the Allied Towers to reality within the next coming months.
Veritasi Homes and Cooplag are tested and trusted organisations in the housing and homes sector of the Nigerian economy.
Photos: Funmi Ilelabayo
Events
Oluseyi Ogunwale Paris Celebrates Stylish 50th Birthday in Lagos
By Ruth Akpan
It was indeed a day set aside for deep-rooted gratitude and jubilation as family, friends, and associates converged at the exquisite Jewel Aeida Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos to celebrate a man of character and impact, and an entrepreneure extra-ordinaire, Oluseyi Ogunwale Paris, as he celebrated his 50th birthday.
The venue radiated grandeur, draped in fine décor and glowing lights that cast a warm, festive glow over the guests, even as details of the exquisite designs bore the unmistakable signature of Kikks Events, the planners who transformed the space into a perfect blend of sophistication and celebration.
Earlier, the birthday boy and his immediate family members, supported by a host of friends and well wishers, had set the magnificent The Delborough, in Victoria Island, agog as paparazzi of different creed and call took time to capture the moments in living colours.
The major event flagged off on a note of connection with the Supreme Being as a heartfelt opening prayer, said by Pastor David Adeoye, set the tone for a night of thanksgiving and reflection.
Thereafter, the celebrant dressed in a golden attire with his flying agbada, made his grand entry accompanied by his family.
With ace comedian, MC Ajele as compere, the atmosphere was enlivened when guest after guest heaped praises on the respected man.
Beginning the array of tributes was one of his daughters, who described her father as a family-oriented man with strong faith. Other speakers described him as generous, graceful and a blessing who is loved by many whom he inspires.
The celebrant, who later changed his outfit for the second time to a black tuxedo cut his classy cake flanked by his wife and children.
As guests were served quality victuals, the duo of SB Live and Afro Juju musician, Sir Shina Peter entertained guests with electrifying beats and melodious tunes.
Happy Golden Jubilee anniversary to Mr. Paris!
Photos: Funmi A. Ilelabayo
Events
Rashidi Ladoja Crowned 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland
Ladoja received the crown at the Ose Meji Temple in the Ibadan South-East Local Government Area of the state.
He had earlier received the traditional Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, Ibadan.
He is also expected to be formally presented with the staff of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at the Mapo Hall.
Ladoja became Olubadan-designate following the passing of the 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on July 7, 2025.
The colourful installation ceremony attracted hundreds of guests and residents of Ibadan dressed in vibrant attire.
Present at the ceremony are Alaafin Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Ọlaoye; former Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun; and the Chief Imam of Ibadan.
The Olubadan stool is highly respected for its distinct succession system.
Channels TV
Events
Yomi Awoniyi Shocks the World on 65th Birthday
Yomi Awoniyi Shocks the World on 65th Birthday
By Eric Elezuo and Ruth Akpan
The joy was palpable, tangible and exceedingly infectious, just as the atmosphere provided soothing accommodation for all and sundry as the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Architect Yomi Awoniyi, pulled all the stops to give himself a maximum treat while berthing midway enroute to joining the septugenarian club.
Jovial and diminutive, the birthday boy, dressed in dark jacket with a blue and white colored shirt on a creamed colored trousers with a hat to match, whose entrance into 65 created an atmosphere of radiance, appreciation, laughter and heartfelt tributes, drew family members, friends, well-wishers and colleagues alike as they converged at the prestigious Centre Point Event Centre in Lagos to join him in solidarity as he gave thanks to God Almighty for fruitful years well spent amid joy, dancing, choruses and a thorough display of footwork, which shocked all and sundry, and practically shook the foundations of the beautifully decorated venue.
Anchored with finesse, tact and a touch of class by known compere, MC Ajele, the ceremony opened on a note of reverence as heartfelt prayers were said, setting the tone for what became a celebration of gratitude as much as of age.
As the celebrant made his heralded entrance accompanied by family members and friends, guests rose in applause – an ovation not just for a birthday celebration but for a man whose life of service, humility and commitment to the common good continues to inspire many.
Taking his space at a corner dorned with the much anticipated flavour of achievement, the celebrant poised and settled to soak in the well rehearsed good messages from friends and loved ones, who had come from far and wide to rejoice with him.
The atmosphere charged, speaker after speaker rose in confidence, and shared glowing tributes, which were applauded and heralded as authentic and well deserved. Among many of his virtues, Awoniyi was lauded for his influence, unyielding virtue, enduring strength and quiet, but articulated disposition.
Leading the retinue of goodwill messages, the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo described Arc. Awoniyi as “a man of conviction, an outstanding patriot, and a staunch believer in one Kogi and one Nigeria.”
The governor commended the Awoniyi’s immense contributions to the unity, peace, and progress of Kogi State, noting that his dedication to service has remained a reference point for younger generations of leaders.
Ododo further highlighted Awoniyi’s role as “a constant guide, a mentor to many, and a bridge builder whose wisdom and counsel continue to inspire hope and progress in our dear state.”
He added: The Kogi State Government recognizes your distinguished record of service, not only as a former Deputy Governor but also as an architect and statesman who has continued to deploy his experience and goodwill for the development of Kogi State and the nation at large.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Kogi State, I wish His Excellency Arc. Yomi Awoniyi a joyful celebration and many more years in good health, peace and greater accomplishments.”
Awoniyi, who confided in The Boss that he has never “this elated celebrating a particular age”, was head over heels with joy, sharing moments of pleasantries and camaraderie with guests and well wishers amid highly contagious laughter and immense happiness.
A toast was proposed to the celebrant after which he cut his cake surrounded by his family, and thereafter launched into a well choreographed dance with the immediate members of his family, creating a moment that the world looked on stunned and in absolute wonder.
Nobody expected the 65 years old Awoniyi to display such amazing footwork, which perfectly synchronized with the music, and the young lads and lasses sparring with him.
“It is my great day, and all have to do is rejoice, be glad in it, and give my God, who made it happen, all the thanks,” he told The Boss amid loud heaving of breath and systemic smiles that gladden the heart.
The soiree did not end without a lavish reception for the guests, who were pampered through a ceaseless retinue of exquisite cuisine of local and continental dishes, in addition to choice beverages ranging from notable champagne to great wines even as Rhythm Band kept the atmosphere continually enlivened with sonorous tunes of times past and present.
The celebrant was born Abayomi Sunday Benjamin Awoniyi on September 4, 1960.
He attended among many institutions of great learning, the Barewa College, Ahmadu Bello University and the University of London at different stages of his life, and bagged a drgree in Architecture.
Awoniyi’s foray into politics saw him rising to the position of the a Nigerian deputy governor of Kogi State from 2012 to 2016.
He is a happily married man, and blessed with children.
Veritasi Homes, Cooplag Partner for Magnificent Allied Towers in Ikoyi
Voice of Emancipation: Does the Sultan Truly Believe Nigeria Won’t Break up?
Adding Value: Who Will Save the Poor? By Henry Ukazu
The Oracle: The Right to Development, Public Interest Litigation, and the Rule of Law in Nigeria (Pt. 1)
The Cave of Adulam: The Incubation and the Emergence of True Leadership
2025 Heirs Insurance Essay Championship: Rhema-Love Abraham, 13, Wins N5m Top Prize
Friday Sermon: The Forgotten Remain Forgotten
Kenya Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, Dies at 80
Former Foreign Affairs Minister, NIIA DG, Prof Joy Ogwu, Dies at 79
Globacom at Ofala Festival 2025 : Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity
2025 National Essay Competition: UBA Foundation Set to Shower N22.5m Prize on Students
Madagascar’s Military Announces Take over of Government
Transcorp Power Posts Impressive Q3 2025 Results, Reports N91.2bn PBT As Revenue Grows by 38%
Bayelsa Governor Diri, 23 Lawmakers Dump PDP, Set to Join APC
Trending
-
Africa4 days ago
Kenya Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, Dies at 80
-
Featured5 days ago
Former Foreign Affairs Minister, NIIA DG, Prof Joy Ogwu, Dies at 79
-
Featured4 days ago
Globacom at Ofala Festival 2025 : Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity
-
Featured6 days ago
2025 National Essay Competition: UBA Foundation Set to Shower N22.5m Prize on Students
-
Africa5 days ago
Madagascar’s Military Announces Take over of Government
-
Business5 days ago
Transcorp Power Posts Impressive Q3 2025 Results, Reports N91.2bn PBT As Revenue Grows by 38%
-
News4 days ago
Bayelsa Governor Diri, 23 Lawmakers Dump PDP, Set to Join APC
-
Featured5 days ago
Peter Mbah Dumps PDP, Joins APC