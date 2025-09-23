The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, resumed her legislative duties on Tuesday shortly after regaining access to her office at the National Assembly.

Her return followed the unsealing of her office, located in Suite 2.05 of the Senate Wing, by the Deputy Director of the National Assembly Sergeant-at-Arms, Alabi Adedeji.

Upon resumption, Senator Natasha, who has been on suspension, remained resolute, insisting that she has “no apology to tender.”

She said, “In retrospect, it is actually amazing how much we have had to pay in the past six months, from the unjust suspension to the recall. But we survived the recall, blackmail, and that crazy lady on Facebook.

“It is amazing what we had to pass through, and I give God Almighty the glory and my deepest appreciation to the people of Kogi Central and Nigerians at large. To my husband, I love you dearly. I pray all men support their wives in the same manner you have supported me.

“In everything, sometimes it is good to push the institution to the test. We can’t cower down in the face of injustice. No one is more Nigerian than us. Senator Akpabio is not more of a senator than I am. He is not the governor of this place, yet he treated me as if I were a servant or domestic staff in his house.

“It is so unfortunate that we will have a National Assembly being run by such a dictator. It is totally unacceptable.”