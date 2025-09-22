The office had been locked since March 6, 2025, when the lawmaker was suspended from the Red Chamber. In a video shared on Tuesday, Adedeji was seen removing the seal.

“I, Alabi Adedeji, Deputy Director, Sergeant-at-Arms, hereby unseal the office. The office is hereby unsealed. Thank you,” he declared.

Upon resumption, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has been at the center of a protracted standoff with the Senate leadership, maintained her defiance, stressing that she had “no apology to tender.”

The embattled lawmaker was handed a six-month suspension in March, barring her from all activities of the 10th Senate over alleged misconduct during her protest against the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on February 20.

Although her suspension formally lapsed in September, she was unable to return due to legal tussles and resistance from Senate leadership. On July 4, however, the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that the suspension was excessive and unconstitutional.

Following the judgment, Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote to the Senate notifying it of her intention to resume duties, but the request was rebuffed by the National Assembly.

It, however, remains unclear whether Tuesday’s development restores her full privileges as a senator and if the senator will be allowed to sit with her colleagues when plenary resumes on October 7.

The Punch