Glo Marks 22 Years of Empowerment, Service, Innovation

Globacom has expressed gratitude to its millions of customers in Nigeria and beyond, whose devotion, patronage, and trust have been the cornerstone of its 22-year success story.

In a thank you message to its customers, Globacom said, “22 years of Glo is a story of resilience and strength, and through every storm, you, our loyal subscribers, have powered our network. With every connection, you have fuelled our growth”.

The organization has been true to its mission of changing businesses and inspiring people since it began operations on August 29, 2003. Globacom defied expectations right from launch by being the first Nigerian operator to implement per-second billing and lowering cost of SIM acquisition, two groundbreaking innovations that gave millions of Nigerians access to mobile phones.

Globacom has continuously supported revolutionary developments and industry interventions over the last 22 years of operations. Among these is the creation of one of Africa’s strongest and most comprehensive fiber optic networks, which connect cities, towns, and underprivileged areas.

The Glo 1 submarine cable, the first privately owned undersea cable on the continent, was built by Globacom to improve connection with the outside world. Its unparalleled internet capacity is propelling Nigeria’s digital economy.

Additionally, it has led in innovations, creating a number of cutting-edge products and reasonably priced voice and data plans that have improved communication accessibility and empowered people, organizations, and enterprises.

Globacom has further contributed to national growth by consistently investing in sports, entertainment, education, arts, and culture and playing a pivotal role in promoting Nigerian and African talent on the global stage.

“As we reflect on these achievements, we remain steadfast in our mission to lead Nigeria and Africa into a fully digitalized future. We will continue to invest in next-generation technologies, expand data services, and create platforms that will power innovation, e-commerce, fintech, entertainment, and everyday life. Globacom will stay committed to providing limitless opportunities for individuals and businesses. The future is bright, and together we will march into a new era of boundless possibilities,” the company affirmed.