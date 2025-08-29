News
Glo Marks 22 Years of Empowerment, Service, Innovation
Globacom has expressed gratitude to its millions of customers in Nigeria and beyond, whose devotion, patronage, and trust have been the cornerstone of its 22-year success story.
In a thank you message to its customers, Globacom said, “22 years of Glo is a story of resilience and strength, and through every storm, you, our loyal subscribers, have powered our network. With every connection, you have fuelled our growth”.
The organization has been true to its mission of changing businesses and inspiring people since it began operations on August 29, 2003. Globacom defied expectations right from launch by being the first Nigerian operator to implement per-second billing and lowering cost of SIM acquisition, two groundbreaking innovations that gave millions of Nigerians access to mobile phones.
Globacom has continuously supported revolutionary developments and industry interventions over the last 22 years of operations. Among these is the creation of one of Africa’s strongest and most comprehensive fiber optic networks, which connect cities, towns, and underprivileged areas.
The Glo 1 submarine cable, the first privately owned undersea cable on the continent, was built by Globacom to improve connection with the outside world. Its unparalleled internet capacity is propelling Nigeria’s digital economy.
Additionally, it has led in innovations, creating a number of cutting-edge products and reasonably priced voice and data plans that have improved communication accessibility and empowered people, organizations, and enterprises.
Globacom has further contributed to national growth by consistently investing in sports, entertainment, education, arts, and culture and playing a pivotal role in promoting Nigerian and African talent on the global stage.
“As we reflect on these achievements, we remain steadfast in our mission to lead Nigeria and Africa into a fully digitalized future. We will continue to invest in next-generation technologies, expand data services, and create platforms that will power innovation, e-commerce, fintech, entertainment, and everyday life. Globacom will stay committed to providing limitless opportunities for individuals and businesses. The future is bright, and together we will march into a new era of boundless possibilities,” the company affirmed.
Atiku Gifts Yola Property, Former Adamawa PDP Secretariat to ADC
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has handed over one of his houses in Yola to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its Adamawa State Secretariat.
The house in view, which is located at a choice area of Jimeta near famous Mubi Roundabout, once served as Adamawa State Secretariat of the PDP and remained in PDP colours up until Thursday evening.
The allocation of the personal property for the use of ADC has come as part of the latest significant moves of Atiku towards making the ADC a major party in Adamawa State.
He made one of his boldest statements about his inclination towards the ADC last month when he resigned from the PDP and was quickly followed by the defection of high profile associates of his into the ADC.
The associates who have swelled the ranks and fame of the ADC include the Adamawa governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) and APC Governor between 2025 and 2019, Senator Jibrilla Bindow.
A national official of the ADC and ardent Atiku supporter, Umar Jada, who also happens to be of the same Jada descent as Atiku, has described Atiku’s property gift for Adamawa’s ADC use as a leap towards strengthening ADC’s presence in Adamawa.
Jada, who is the Assistant National Organising Secretary/Zonal Organising Secretary of the ADC, said the facility will provide the party with a befitting work environment.
The Chairman of the ADC in Adamawa State, Hon Shehu Yohanna could not be reached for comment on the new ADC State Secretariat but another state official of the party who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Atiku had indeed handed the Mubi Roundabout property for use of the ADC.
The official said the house had not been painted in ADC colours only because PDP is yet to remove its assets from the house.
GLO @22: Powering Dreams, Elevating Entertainment
Globacom, Nigeria’s proudly indigenous telecommunications leader, celebrates 22 years of innovation, cultural impact, and empowerment. Since its inception in 2003, Glo has not only transformed communication but has also become a cultural powerhouse,fueling entertainment, nurturing talent, and shaping the global perception of African creativity.
From the very beginning, Globacom understood that entertainment is more than amusement,it is an engine for culture, identity, and economic growth. This vision drove Glo to invest heavily in Nigeria’s entertainment ecosystem, making it a core pillar of the brand’s identity. By partnering with Nollywood and Afrobeats icons, Glo turned brand endorsements into cultural revolutions. By making screen legends such as Funke Akindele, Odunlade Adekola, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Ali Nuhu, Mama Gee, Richard Mofe-Damijo as well as Ghanaian screen legends like Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buhari, Van Vicker, and Juliet Ibrahim brand ambassadors, the brand amplified Nollywood’s influence and gave Nigerian actors a global spotlight. These were not mere commercials; they were declarations of excellence that elevated the entire industry.
In the music space, Glo’s impact has been even more profound. Over the past two decades, the brand has collaborated with some of Africa’s biggest stars, including Asake, Chike, Kizz Daniel, PSquare, D’Banj, Wizkid, Flavour N’abania, Timaya, Olamide, Phyno, M.I Abaga, Olamide, King sunny Ade, Wande Coal, Di’Ja, Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, and Sunny Neji. Alongside these music icons, Glo has worked with leading comedians such as Bovi, Basketmouth, and Gordons to keep millions entertained. These partnerships did more than promote Glo—they promoted African culture, contributing significantly to the global rise of Afrobeats and African entertainment as a whole.
Globacom also created unforgettable experiences through its iconic entertainment shows, including Glo Mega Music Tour, Glo Laffta Fest, and Glo Campus Storm, which brought Africa’s biggest stars closer to fans. These were not just shows, they were platform that connected talents to opportunities and redefined live entertainment in Africa. Reality TV became another tool for empowerment, with groundbreaking shows like Dance with Peter, Glo Naija Sings, and the African edition of X Factor, which not only entertained audience but also gave unknown talents the chance to become household names.
Globacom has also demostrated its commitment to cultural heritage through the sponsorship of some of Nigeria’s most iconic traditional festivals, such as the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode and the Ofala Festival in Anambra. These festivals celebrate history, tradition, and community pride, and Glo’s sponsorship has elevated them to global platforms, drawing tourists, creating jobs, and promoting Nigeria’s cultural identity. Through these initiatives, Glo continues to connect modern technology with deep-rooted traditions, proving that progress and culture can thrive together.
Beyond live events and cultural celebrations, Glo cemented its role as Nigeria’s data powerhouse, accelerating the digital revolution and making streaming on platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok affordable and accessible.this is powered by the Glo 1 international submarine cable, the first such individually owned facility in Africa. By powering millions with fast, low-cost data, Glo created opportunities for influencers, content creators, and filmmakers to reach global audiences and monetize their creativity. To further this digital entertainment push, Glo launched GloTV, its own streaming platform featuring shows like Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, giving users access to premium content and exclusive programmes while supporting local creatives and giving fans a fresh way to connect with Nigerian entertainment.
As Globacom celebrates its 22nd anniversary, its legacy in entertainment remains unparalleled. Every concert, every comedy festival, every reality show, every cultural event, and every digital innovation reflects a deep commitment to empowering people and placing Africa on the global stage. Glo at 22 is not just a milestone; it is a movement that continues to power dreams, connect cultures, and elevate entertainment to new heights.
NSIB Opens Probe after Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails with 618 Passengers on Board
The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced probe into the Abuja-Kaduna train that derailed in Kaduna, triggering panic among passengers.
The incident occurred along the Kaduna corridor shortly after the train departed Abuja around 11am, en route Kaduna.
A passenger on board the train described the scene as chaotic, with people scrambling to safety in fear and confusion.
In a statement on Tuesday, NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, said preliminary reports indicate that six passengers sustained injuries, with no fatalities recorded.
The Bureau said it has dispatched a go-team to the site to collect evidence, liaise with stakeholders, and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
It quoted the NSIB Director General, Alex Badeh Jr., as expressing sympathy for those affected.
“We deeply sympathise with all who sustained injuries. The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered. Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation,” Badeh said.
The Bureau stated that the investigation will examine both direct and underlying factors contributing to the derailment, to issue recommendations to prevent future incidents. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
NSIB also extended support to all passengers impacted by the accident.
On his part, Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, has directed that every necessary support be extended to passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train that derailed, to minimize the impact of the unfortunate incident.
Sani also ordered the immediate treatment of any injured persons, as well as providing emergency psycho-socio support to them.
The Commissioner of Information-designate, Ahmed Maiyaki, that Governor Sani also called on residents to remain calm and go about their normal activities, assuring the public that the situation is under control.
He sympathised with the passengers and their families over this regrettable occurrence and reaffirms the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.
The statement further said that investigations are ongoing to ascertain the immediate cause of the derailment, adding that the state government is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with relevant federal authorities and security agencies.
Meanwhile, the Management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) confirmed that six passengers sustained minor injuries and have since been treated. It stated that the number of passengers onboard has not been ascertained yet, although there are speculations that no fewer than 618 passengers were on board the ill-fated train.
It also announced the suspension of train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route until further notice.
Some of the passengers on board the train described the scene as chaotic, as they scrambled to safety in fear and confusion. Military personnel and other security operatives were said to have been deployed to the scene to provide security to the stranded passengers and assist in evacuating them to a safer area.
