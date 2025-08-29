GLO @22: Powering Dreams, Elevating Entertainment

Globacom, Nigeria’s proudly indigenous telecommunications leader, celebrates 22 years of innovation, cultural impact, and empowerment. Since its inception in 2003, Glo has not only transformed communication but has also become a cultural powerhouse,fueling entertainment, nurturing talent, and shaping the global perception of African creativity.

From the very beginning, Globacom understood that entertainment is more than amusement,it is an engine for culture, identity, and economic growth. This vision drove Glo to invest heavily in Nigeria’s entertainment ecosystem, making it a core pillar of the brand’s identity. By partnering with Nollywood and Afrobeats icons, Glo turned brand endorsements into cultural revolutions. By making screen legends such as Funke Akindele, Odunlade Adekola, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Ini Edo, Rita Dominic, Ali Nuhu, Mama Gee, Richard Mofe-Damijo as well as Ghanaian screen legends like Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buhari, Van Vicker, and Juliet Ibrahim brand ambassadors, the brand amplified Nollywood’s influence and gave Nigerian actors a global spotlight. These were not mere commercials; they were declarations of excellence that elevated the entire industry.

In the music space, Glo’s impact has been even more profound. Over the past two decades, the brand has collaborated with some of Africa’s biggest stars, including Asake, Chike, Kizz Daniel, PSquare, D’Banj, Wizkid, Flavour N’abania, Timaya, Olamide, Phyno, M.I Abaga, Olamide, King sunny Ade, Wande Coal, Di’Ja, Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, and Sunny Neji. Alongside these music icons, Glo has worked with leading comedians such as Bovi, Basketmouth, and Gordons to keep millions entertained. These partnerships did more than promote Glo—they promoted African culture, contributing significantly to the global rise of Afrobeats and African entertainment as a whole.

Globacom also created unforgettable experiences through its iconic entertainment shows, including Glo Mega Music Tour, Glo Laffta Fest, and Glo Campus Storm, which brought Africa’s biggest stars closer to fans. These were not just shows, they were platform that connected talents to opportunities and redefined live entertainment in Africa. Reality TV became another tool for empowerment, with groundbreaking shows like Dance with Peter, Glo Naija Sings, and the African edition of X Factor, which not only entertained audience but also gave unknown talents the chance to become household names.

Globacom has also demostrated its commitment to cultural heritage through the sponsorship of some of Nigeria’s most iconic traditional festivals, such as the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode and the Ofala Festival in Anambra. These festivals celebrate history, tradition, and community pride, and Glo’s sponsorship has elevated them to global platforms, drawing tourists, creating jobs, and promoting Nigeria’s cultural identity. Through these initiatives, Glo continues to connect modern technology with deep-rooted traditions, proving that progress and culture can thrive together.

Beyond live events and cultural celebrations, Glo cemented its role as Nigeria’s data powerhouse, accelerating the digital revolution and making streaming on platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok affordable and accessible.this is powered by the Glo 1 international submarine cable, the first such individually owned facility in Africa. By powering millions with fast, low-cost data, Glo created opportunities for influencers, content creators, and filmmakers to reach global audiences and monetize their creativity. To further this digital entertainment push, Glo launched GloTV, its own streaming platform featuring shows like Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, giving users access to premium content and exclusive programmes while supporting local creatives and giving fans a fresh way to connect with Nigerian entertainment.

As Globacom celebrates its 22nd anniversary, its legacy in entertainment remains unparalleled. Every concert, every comedy festival, every reality show, every cultural event, and every digital innovation reflects a deep commitment to empowering people and placing Africa on the global stage. Glo at 22 is not just a milestone; it is a movement that continues to power dreams, connect cultures, and elevate entertainment to new heights.