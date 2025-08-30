Atiku Gifts Yola Property, Former Adamawa PDP Secretariat to ADC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has handed over one of his houses in Yola to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its Adamawa State Secretariat.

The house in view, which is located at a choice area of Jimeta near famous Mubi Roundabout, once served as Adamawa State Secretariat of the PDP and remained in PDP colours up until Thursday evening.

The allocation of the personal property for the use of ADC has come as part of the latest significant moves of Atiku towards making the ADC a major party in Adamawa State.

He made one of his boldest statements about his inclination towards the ADC last month when he resigned from the PDP and was quickly followed by the defection of high profile associates of his into the ADC.

The associates who have swelled the ranks and fame of the ADC include the Adamawa governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023, Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani) and APC Governor between 2025 and 2019, Senator Jibrilla Bindow.

A national official of the ADC and ardent Atiku supporter, Umar Jada, who also happens to be of the same Jada descent as Atiku, has described Atiku’s property gift for Adamawa’s ADC use as a leap towards strengthening ADC’s presence in Adamawa.

Jada, who is the Assistant National Organising Secretary/Zonal Organising Secretary of the ADC, said the facility will provide the party with a befitting work environment.

The Chairman of the ADC in Adamawa State, Hon Shehu Yohanna could not be reached for comment on the new ADC State Secretariat but another state official of the party who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Atiku had indeed handed the Mubi Roundabout property for use of the ADC.

The official said the house had not been painted in ADC colours only because PDP is yet to remove its assets from the house.