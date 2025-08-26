Male Lecturer Fights Dirty with Female Undergraduate in Exam Hall

A shocking scene unfolded at Niger Delta State University, Bayelsa State, when a male lecturer and a female student engaged in a violent brawl during an examination.

The incident sparked an outrage across social media.

The viral clip, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), showed the lecturer landing heavy punches and a headbutt on the female student after an altercation reportedly linked to exam malpractice and a seized mobile phone.

The student, refusing to yield, retaliated as stunned colleagues recorded the encounter instead of intervening.

Witnesses claimed the fight escalated after the lecturer allegedly confiscated the student’s phone during the exam.

Rather than quietly resolving the matter, the student reportedly confronted the lecturer, demanding the return of her phone.

Matters quickly spiralled out of control, ending in the now infamous fistfight.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with many Nigerians calling for accountability from both parties.

@DayoOjo wrote: “Get her to switch off the phone, leave her alone, relocate every student away from her, and write a strong report. Life no suppose hard.”

@Topboi_eth added: “You already caught her cheating, so taking her phone made no sense. Sending her out of the hall was enough. If he had just returned the phone, this issue wouldn’t have escalated.”

Others argued that lecturers in Nigeria often overstep their authority.

@areghan_g said: “At least give her the phone. They have no right to seize it. Lecturers are teachers, not police officers.”

Many users stressed that, while exam malpractice was a serious offence, the lecturer crossed the line by resorting to violence.

@lhive_essence wrote: “They for give am her phone since they don already catch am.”

@OracleAyo queried the university’s preparedness: “The school no get security? Na to just call them to come bundle her out.”

@KSnetne stated firmly: “If that’s true, then the student completely crossed the line. Exam malpractice is already a serious offence, but destroying a lecturer’s property only makes matters worse. Discipline is needed, education can’t thrive in chaos.”

A large section of the public believes the student should face severe sanctions.

@WaymanBrighten wrote: “She will definitely be expelled. Exam malpractice in Nigeria is a criminal offence. The lecturer even asked her to leave but she smashed his phone. That’s disrespectful.”

Others, however, criticized both sides.

Uncle Dee’ argued: “So many people are wrong in the video — the student, the lecturer, the exam inspectors, even the person recording. Why was there no CCTV?”

Some suggested that lecturers should stop taking disciplinary matters into their own hands.

@CophoLaxxy said: “Ain’t there school securities around? For their safety, lecturers should desist from manhandling students. That’s what security officers are paid for.”

The incident has thrown the Niger Delta University into the spotlight, with many demanding swift action. Some insist the lecturer must be suspended for unprofessional conduct, while others want the student expelled for indiscipline and exam malpractice.

As one commentator, @HUCHAY_1, noted: “The phone is an exhibit for disciplinary council. She can’t collect it back. The man even tried by not giving her malpractice form immediately.”

For now, the university management has yet to release an official statement.

But Nigerians online remain divided — between those who believe the lecturer lost control and those who see the student’s actions as unforgivable.