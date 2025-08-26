Featured
Male Lecturer Fights Dirty with Female Undergraduate in Exam Hall
A shocking scene unfolded at Niger Delta State University, Bayelsa State, when a male lecturer and a female student engaged in a violent brawl during an examination.
The incident sparked an outrage across social media.
The viral clip, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), showed the lecturer landing heavy punches and a headbutt on the female student after an altercation reportedly linked to exam malpractice and a seized mobile phone.
The student, refusing to yield, retaliated as stunned colleagues recorded the encounter instead of intervening.
Witnesses claimed the fight escalated after the lecturer allegedly confiscated the student’s phone during the exam.
Rather than quietly resolving the matter, the student reportedly confronted the lecturer, demanding the return of her phone.
Matters quickly spiralled out of control, ending in the now infamous fistfight.
The incident has drawn widespread condemnation, with many Nigerians calling for accountability from both parties.
@DayoOjo wrote: “Get her to switch off the phone, leave her alone, relocate every student away from her, and write a strong report. Life no suppose hard.”
@Topboi_eth added: “You already caught her cheating, so taking her phone made no sense. Sending her out of the hall was enough. If he had just returned the phone, this issue wouldn’t have escalated.”
Others argued that lecturers in Nigeria often overstep their authority.
@areghan_g said: “At least give her the phone. They have no right to seize it. Lecturers are teachers, not police officers.”
Many users stressed that, while exam malpractice was a serious offence, the lecturer crossed the line by resorting to violence.
@lhive_essence wrote: “They for give am her phone since they don already catch am.”
@OracleAyo queried the university’s preparedness: “The school no get security? Na to just call them to come bundle her out.”
@KSnetne stated firmly: “If that’s true, then the student completely crossed the line. Exam malpractice is already a serious offence, but destroying a lecturer’s property only makes matters worse. Discipline is needed, education can’t thrive in chaos.”
A large section of the public believes the student should face severe sanctions.
@WaymanBrighten wrote: “She will definitely be expelled. Exam malpractice in Nigeria is a criminal offence. The lecturer even asked her to leave but she smashed his phone. That’s disrespectful.”
Others, however, criticized both sides.
Uncle Dee’ argued: “So many people are wrong in the video — the student, the lecturer, the exam inspectors, even the person recording. Why was there no CCTV?”
Some suggested that lecturers should stop taking disciplinary matters into their own hands.
@CophoLaxxy said: “Ain’t there school securities around? For their safety, lecturers should desist from manhandling students. That’s what security officers are paid for.”
The incident has thrown the Niger Delta University into the spotlight, with many demanding swift action. Some insist the lecturer must be suspended for unprofessional conduct, while others want the student expelled for indiscipline and exam malpractice.
As one commentator, @HUCHAY_1, noted: “The phone is an exhibit for disciplinary council. She can’t collect it back. The man even tried by not giving her malpractice form immediately.”
For now, the university management has yet to release an official statement.
But Nigerians online remain divided — between those who believe the lecturer lost control and those who see the student’s actions as unforgivable.
Ganduje Makes Quiet Return after One Month Medical Trip to UK
The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday, returned to Nigeria from London.
The former Kano State governor had travelled to the United Kingdom for medical treatment shortly after his controversial resignation as APC national chairman.
Confirming the development to The PUNCH, his former Chief of Staff, Mohammed Garba, said Ganduje arrived in the country in the early hours of Wednesday after spending about a month abroad.
“Yes, he is back in Nigeria today. He is full of life and has returned to his residence,” Garba stated.
He added that Ganduje departed Nigeria for London five days after stepping down from the party’s leadership to undergo medical care.
Ganduje, who became APC National Chairman in August 2023, had reportedly resigned on June 27, 2025, ostensibly over ill health.
He was subsequently inaugurated as the Chairman of the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on July 9, while former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Netanwe Yilwatda, has since replaced him as the APC National Chairman.
Ladoja’s Coronation Set for Sept 26 As Makinde Approves Nomination
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the nomination of Oba Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.
The approval was sequel to a meeting on Wednesday between the government delegation and Oba Ladoja as well as members of the Olubadan Advisory Council.
Confirming the approval, Oba Ladoja’s media aide, Chief Adeola Oloko, said the installation of the traditional ruler has been fixed for September 26, at the Mapo Hall, Oja-oba, Ibadan.
He said: “Oba Ladoja will be enthroned as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, September 26, 2025.”
Ladoja, a former Governor of Oyo State, returned to Ibadan on Monday after weeks of absence from home.
His nomination by the Olubadan Advisory Council on August 4 followed the demise of the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7.
Reactions As Activist Suggests DNA Test Before Issuance of Birth Certificate
The proposal by Human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju that DNA tests should be compulsory before birth certificates are issued in Nigeria has ignited intense debate online.
In a post on his X handle, Adeyanju wrote: “DNA should be mandatory before birth certificates are issued in Nigeria. The National Assembly should look into legislation to this effect.”
His comment drew mixed reactions, with many Nigerians expressing concerns over feasibility, cost, and social implications of such a proposal.
Some users expressed support, saying compulsory DNA could curb paternity fraud and marital disputes. A user, @leukocyteng1, noted: “This will curb a lot of things especially issues of divorce after DNA. The problem that follows this call is the cost of running a DNA test… if the government makes DNA test free, this would be very easily achievable.”
Another user, @AyankolaTaiwo3, wrote: “I support what lawyer Deji said,” while @iAlubarikaLAGOS added: “I support Deji for this one.”
But not everyone agreed. Critics argued that the proposal would create unnecessary tension in marriages and place a financial burden on families. @PresidentG46123 said: “It should be optional. If you don’t trust your partner, you can go ahead and do it. If not, obtain the birth certificate for your children and enjoy your life with your family.”
Others questioned affordability. @Oladele275768 asked, “The question is how many can afford DNA test fee in Nigeria now?” Similarly, @prisie1882 argued: “You know how much for a DNA test? So a child that the parents can’t afford it should not have a birth certificate?”
Some also raised concerns over social consequences. @benjamins_st remarked, “70% of marriages will come to an end after this,” while @AhmedY41808 warned: “It’ll cause problems between couples due to trust issues.”
A few comments were lighthearted. @josglobal joked, “Wahala go dey… imagine who has ordered drinks for his friends in the name of my wife has given birth only to reach hospital and find out that the baby he’s celebrating is another man’s child.”
There were also calls for government’s intervention. @Urbaan_RE suggested: “President Tinubu should subsidize DNA test. Make kasala burst.”
Another user, @GeneralKim_J, however, dismissed such expectations, saying: “For where? Dem no care… na their pocket dem think about, not the citizens.”
While Adeyanju’s proposal has divided opinions, the conversation has reignited broader questions around trust, marriage, affordability of DNA testing, and the role of government in regulating family matters.
