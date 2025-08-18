Major Breakthrough As Security Operatives Arrest Two Terror Kingpins

Nigeria’s security operatives have recorded a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism with the arrest of two most-wanted terrorist kingpins and leaders of the Ansaru group, Abu Baraa and Mahmuda.

The suspects, who had long been on the nation’s intelligence radar, were captured in a coordinated operation involving the military, police, Department of State Services (DSS), and other security outfits.

Their arrests are being hailed as one of the most significant counter-terrorism victories in recent years.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, made the disclosure at a press briefing held at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Abuja on Saturday.

He was joined by service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the DSS in what observers described as a show of unity and resolve against terrorism.

According to Ribadu, both men were directly responsible for the Kuje prison break, which shocked the country in 2022, as well as a series of high-profile abductions across the North-West and North-Central zones. He noted that their capture sends a clear message to terror groups that Nigeria’s security apparatus is now more coordinated and determined than ever.

“Today, I am glad to inform you that we have successfully concluded a high-risk, intelligence-led counter-terrorism operation which led to the capture of the top leadership of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as Ansaru, Nigeria’s al-Qaeda affiliate.

“The group was first formed in January 2012 with a public declaration in Kano. It emerged as a splinter faction from Boko Haram, positioning itself as a humane alternative. However, its stated aim quickly turned to attacking Nigerian security operatives, civilian communities and government infrastructure.

“The group publicly displayed the setting sun logo of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, signaling its ideological and operational alignment with global jihadist movements.

“Over the years, Ansaru entrenched itself in both urban sleeper cells and forest enclaves across several cities in northern Nigeria and in forest-based enclaves, particularly around Kainji National Park, straddling Niger and Kwara states as well as Benin Republic.”

The NSA explained that the joint operation that led to the capture was painstaking and intelligence-driven, noting that months of surveillance and coordination were required to ensure success without endangering civilians.

Security experts believe that the arrests could significantly weaken Ansaru’s operational capacity in Nigeria, given that both Abu Baraa and Mahmuda were considered the brains behind the group’s strategy and outreach.

Their leadership positions had allowed the faction to maintain links with international jihadist movements.

Ribadu, while fielding questions at the press briefing, reiterated the administration’s determination to cleanse the nation of criminal elements, stressing that Nigeria will not be a safe haven for insurgents or bandits.

He emphasised that this operation marks only the beginning of renewed efforts, assuring Nigerians that security forces remained committed to dismantling every terror cell and restoring peace across all troubled regions.