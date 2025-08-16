News
APC Alleges Electoral Malpractice in Kano’s By-election, Calls for Cancellation
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately cancel the bye-elections for the Shanono/Bagwai constituency and the Ghari constituency rerun election in Kano State.
APC, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Felix Morka, on Saturday, said the call became necessary “due to widespread extreme violence and election disruption by armed thugs across several polling units in the Shanono, Bagwai, and Ghari constituencies”.
It said verifiable reports from Shanono and Bagwai Local Government Areas and Ghari constituency have voters fleeing polling areas, with deployed security personnel overwhelmed by the violence, making the prospects of a credible election impossible.
News
Herders Must Control Movement of their Animals, Embrace Ranching to End Clashes – CDS Musa
The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has unequivocally stated that, to end clashes between farmers and herders, Nigerians must control the movement of their animals.
Musa stated this on Wednesday, while briefing newsmen on the forthcoming Maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit slated for August 25 to August 27, in Abuja.
He said Nigerians must embrace ranching as part of efforts to fight insecurity, adding that the old practice where there was understanding between farmers and herders had been eroded.
“We must stop killing animals. Traditionally, what we have done before is, if an animal strays into a farm, we arrest it, then the owner comes and pays fine and he takes it back. If we do that, we will have peace.
“But it is important that we get areas where we can keep these animals. They are better off when they are kept on a ranch.
“If you don’t want to call it ranching, call it whatever it is, but provide an area where they don’t need to move around.
“I want us as Nigerians to look at this so that we can deal with this issue. Because one of the big security challenges we’re having is this issue of farmer-headers,” he said.
The CDS emphasised that ranching has a lot of advantages for the owner of animals, hence should be something that should be embraced without hindrances.
According to him, once animals move around, they spend energy. They are smaller; they don’t produce so much milk for you.
News
FG Withdraws Criminal Complaint Against Ibom Air Passenger, Reduces Ban on Kwam 1
The Federal Government has withdrawn its criminal complaint against Ms. Comfort Emmanson, the passenger accused of unruly behaviour aboard an Ibom Air flight, and reduced the flight ban imposed on Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (popularly known as KWAM 1).
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, announced the decisions on Wednesday following consultations with stakeholders in the aviation sector.
According to the minister, the resolutions were reached after reviewing the incidents, considering appeals from well-meaning individuals, and considering the remorse shown by those involved.
Keyamo revealed that Ibom Air has agreed to withdraw its complaint against Ms. Emmanson, who was arrested over the August 10 incident.
“When the Police took her statement in the presence of her lawyer, she exhibited great remorse for her conduct,” he said.
Following the withdrawal, the Airport Command and the police prosecutor will take steps to secure her release from Kirikiri Prison this week. The Airline Operators of Nigeria has also agreed to lift the lifetime flying ban placed on her, with details to be announced soon.
On the ValueJet incident involving KWAM 1, the minister disclosed that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority will reduce his ban to one month. FAAN also plans to engage the musician as an ambassador for airport security protocols.
“Having publicly demonstrated penitence, the NCAA will withdraw its criminal complaint against KWAM 1,” Keyamo stated.
The one-month ban will also apply to ValueJet’s Captain Oluranti Ogoyi and First Officer Ivan Oloba, whose licenses will be restored after mandatory professional reappraisal.
Keyamo announced that a retreat will be held next week to retrain aviation security personnel on managing disruptive passengers and de-escalating tense situations. Airlines will also have dedicated sessions to address staff conduct towards travellers.
The minister stressed that the clemencies were granted purely on compassionate grounds, adding:
“Government will never pander to base sentiments, politically motivated views or warped legal opinions when clear encroachment of our laws is involved. We have decided to draw a line after these clemencies.”
News
EFCC Releases Tambuwal from Detention
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has released former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, from its custody
Tambuwal, who was detained on Monday at the corporate headquarters of the commission, was alleged to have fraudulently withdrawn some cash to the tune of N189 billion when he held sway as a governor of his State.
The former governor had honoured an invitation by the commission at about 11:16 a.m. on Monday but was subsequently taken into custody after reportedly failing to answer questions posed to him
Confirming his release to Daily Trust, one of the crack detectives of the commission said he was granted administrative bail, saying he would be allowed to leave the commission’s headquarters after perfecting his bail conditions.
“He has just already been granted an administrative bail. We’ve extracted what we need from him and he will soon leave our headquarters after perfecting his bail conditions,” the detective confided in Daily Trust.
When asked whether the former governor would face charges or be arraigned in court, the source declined to comment further.
Several phone calls to the spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, for official comments on the matter rang unanswered.
He was yet to reply to a text message sent to him as at when filing this report.
Source: Daily Trust
