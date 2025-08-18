NiMet Warns Against Driving Under Heavy Rain As 3-day Thunderstorms Begin

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has warned against driving under heavy rainfall as it predicts thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains across the country from Sunday, August 17, to Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

In its weather outlook released on Saturday, NiMet cautioned farmers to avoid applying fertilizer and pesticides before the rains to prevent nutrient leaching, while urging families to provide warm clothing for vulnerable persons due to expected low night-time temperatures.

According to the agency, moderate rains are expected in parts of Jigawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa states on Sunday morning, while thunderstorms will spread to Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and other northern states later in the day.

It warned of a high risk of flooding in Kebbi, Gombe, Bauchi, Niger, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, and Osun states during the forecast period.

For the central region, intermittent rains are anticipated across the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, and Benue states, while the southern region will experience cloudy skies in the morning with rains in Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Abia, Imo, Delta, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Anambra states later in the day.

On Monday and Tuesday, thunderstorms with moderate rains are predicted over most northern states, with intermittent showers expected across central and southern regions.

NiMet advised residents in flood-prone areas to activate emergency response plans, secure loose objects to prevent accidents, disconnect electrical appliances during storms, and avoid tall trees to reduce risks of falling branches.

The agency also urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for effective flight planning and called on citizens to remain updated through NiMet’s official channels and website, www.nimet.gov.ng.