Former Agric Minister, Audu Ogbeh is Dead
Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has passed away at the age of 78.
He died on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
A statement from the Ogbeh family confirmed his death, adding that, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather; Chief Audu Ogbeh.
The family described him as a man who departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to our nation and community.
“We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the example he set,” the statement added.
The statement said details of his funeral would be released later and thanked friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their support.
“We will appreciate some privacy at this time while we mourn the loss of our patriarch,” the statement concluded.
Ogbeh was born 28 July 1947. As a prominent Nigerian farmer, playwright and politician, Ogbe served as the minister of ”Agriculture and Rural Development from 2015 to 2019.
In addition, he was the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2001 until January 2005 when another leadership took over. During the second republic, he was appointed as the minister of communications. He stayed briefly in office from 1982 to 1983.
As a literary icon, Ogbe had written five plays that have become reference points in literature.
Ogbe is from Efugo-Otukpa in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State.
Atiku Grants Scholarships to Three TeenEagle Global Champions
Three Nigerian teenagers Nafisa Abdullahi, Rukaiya Fema, and Khadija Kalli have been awarded fully-funded scholarships by the Atiku Abubakar Foundation following their outstanding performance at the TeenEagle Global Finals.
The girls, who emerged as global winners in various categories of the prestigious academic competition, were recognised by the Foundation for what it described as their “remarkable success.”
In a letter which was obtained by PUNCH Online on Thursday, dated August 5, 2025, and signed by Prof. Ahmadu Shehu, Acting Secretary of the AAF, the Foundation wrote: “The Atiku Abubakar Foundation is delighted to learn of your outstanding performance at the TeenEagle Global Finals, where you emerged as global winners in various categories of the competition.”
Among the recipients is 17-year-old Nafisa Abdullahi, who stood out for her command of the English language, critical thinking, and articulation, skills that propelled her to win against participants from 69 countries.
The Foundation, in its congratulatory message, said, “Your remarkable success is a testament not only to your academic excellence but also to the boundless potential of all children to achieve their dreams, regardless of gender, social class, or background.”
In recognition of the feat, AAF offered the girls a “fully-funded scholarship covering the remainder of your secondary education and your university studies at any institution of your choice.”
The letter also reaffirmed the Foundation’s mission, stating, “As the platform that coordinates the philanthropic activities of H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, renowned for his commitment to quality education in Nigeria, the Foundation reaffirms its dedication to supporting education, particularly for girls and other vulnerable groups.”
Concluding the message, the Foundation added: “We wish you continued success in all your future endeavours. Please accept our warmest congratulations and sincere regards.”
On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu congratulated the three students for emerging world champions at the academic competition.
Atiku Abubakar also congratulated Nafisa Aminu, an indigene of Yobe state for emerging as the world’s best in English at the finals of the competition.
Airport Misconduct: NCAA Slams Six Months Flying Ban on Kwam 1
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says Wasiu Ayinde, the popular Fuji musician known as Kwam 1, will be blacklisted for six months for his conduct at the domestic terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
Michael Achimugu, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, announced during a press briefing on Thursday.
“What I must assure the general public is that everybody involved in this will be brought to book,” Achimugu said.
“Aviation rules are made for everybody, for the protection of everybody. These rules are global. There is nothing about the rules that is to antagonise any passenger.
“So, we will do everything we can to get to the root of it. Everybody who needs to be punished or sanctioned will receive justice.”
He also disclosed that the NCAA is currently writing to the attorney-general of the federation and the inspector-general of police to initiate legal proceedings against Ayinde.
When asked if Kwam 1 will not be prosecuted due to his closeness to President Bola Tinubu, the director said Tinubu, as well as Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, are committed to the rule of law, and no individual – regardless of status – is exempt from due process.
On August 5, the NCAA suspended two ValueJet pilots over a safety breach at the domestic terminal of the airport.
The authority said preliminary findings showed that the pilot commenced departure procedures from the designated bay without adhering to the mandatory pre-departure clearance protocols.
According to NCAA, the reckless action endangered the safety of ground personnel and other airport users, contravening established civil aviation regulations and international safety standards.
The pilots’ suspension was linked to the disorderly conduct of the Fuji musician who was onboard the flight.
The report said the artist was spotted drinking from a flask, prompting a flight attendant to intervene over suspicions that it contained alcohol — a prohibited substance onboard aircraft in Nigeria.
Speaking on the matter, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said the singer had attempted to board the aircraft with an unidentified liquid substance despite repeated warnings from aviation security (AVSEC) personnel and the flight captain.
FAAN said the contents were spilled on a security officer during an attempt to verify, and later confirmed to be alcohol.
However, in a statement on Thursday, Kwam 1 said the incident was “not only exaggerated but also misleading”.
The singer argued that the substance was “plain drinking water” given to him at the airport lounge while awaiting boarding and “not alcohol”.
You Are Drinking Shit Water, Lagos Govt Tells Lekki Residents Using Untreated Borehole
Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over potential contamination of underground water in the Lekki area, warning that many residents who rely on boreholes may be drinking unsafe water.
The Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Mahmood Adegbite, made the assertion during a recent stakeholders’ meeting in the State.
He cautioned that untreated wastewater in the Lekki axis was seeping into the water table, posing serious health risks to residents.
“On waste water treatment, I will say that everyone digging borehole within the Lekki axis is probably drinking what I will call ‘shit water,’” Adegbite said.
“However, if we are able to treat all the waste water within this axis which we have plans for, we should be able to also eradicate any form of disease that might result as result of non-treatment of our waste,” he added.
The government official stressed the importance of wastewater treatment to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases and emphasised the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades in the area.
Speaking on the state’s broader environmental challenges, Adegbite noted that more work remains in the fight against urban flooding.
“Yesterday, it rained heavily which is unusual because this is supposed to be August break. However, we started having it because of a lot of complex issues.
“Basically, in terms of flooding, despite the fact that we have committed so much, however, we still need a lot to do in that space,” he said.
