Former Agric Minister, Audu Ogbeh is Dead

Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has passed away at the age of 78.

He died on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

A statement from the Ogbeh family confirmed his death, adding that, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather; Chief Audu Ogbeh.

The family described him as a man who departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to our nation and community.

“We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the example he set,” the statement added.

The statement said details of his funeral would be released later and thanked friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their support.

“We will appreciate some privacy at this time while we mourn the loss of our patriarch,” the statement concluded.

Ogbeh was born 28 July 1947. As a prominent Nigerian farmer, playwright and politician, Ogbe served as the minister of ”Agriculture and Rural Development from 2015 to 2019.

In addition, he was the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2001 until January 2005 when another leadership took over. During the second republic, he was appointed as the minister of communications. He stayed briefly in office from 1982 to 1983.

As a literary icon, Ogbe had written five plays that have become reference points in literature.

Ogbe is from Efugo-Otukpa in Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State.

