Bauchi Gov Bala Mohammed Appeals to Peter Obi to Return to PDP
Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has openly invited Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Mohammed, who doubles as Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, stated that the opposition must unite to rescue Nigeria from the current administration’s failings.
The governor made the appeal during Obi’s visit to the Bauchi Government House, on Friday.
Bala Mohammed commended the former Anambra State governor for what he described as a “new brand of politics” centered on constructive engagement, people-focused governance and oversight.
“Your Excellency, my brother, we are really delighted by the new lease of life you bring to Nigerian politics,” the governor said in the presence of journalists, stakeholders, and members of Obi’s Obidient Movement.
Commending Obi’s legacy in healthcare and education, Mohammed acknowledged his past performance as a governor and the clarity of his vision for Nigeria.
“You have spoken on two critical areas — health and education. We know your passion and what you did in Anambra. This is the kind of insight and roadmap we need for Nigeria,” the Bauchi governor said.
Mohammed stressed that leadership must go beyond seasonal politics and lip service, insisting that Nigerian politicians must demonstrate knowledge, empathy and planning.
“Politics is not about sharing rice during Sallah or Christmas. It is about understanding where the shoe pinches and acting accordingly,” he added.
Governor Mohammed further stressed the need for the opposition to come together, warning that disunity only serves the interests of the ruling party.
“Nigerian politics cannot be done with ego, differences, or personal interests. The opposition — PDP, ADC, SDP, LP — must come together. We must harmonize our interests in the interest of the people of Nigeria,” he declared.
According to him, the current All Progressive Congress-led administration is failing to address the country’s pressing economic and social problems.
“There is no budget, no plan — everything is about politics. We must come together to confront this Goliath and take Nigeria to the promised land with strategy and compassion.
“I told you last night, and I’m saying it again publicly — we want you to come back to PDP. That’s where you belong. Don’t go anywhere else,” Mohammed added.
The PDP Governors Forum chairman concluded by assuring Obi of his support and calling for a collaborative effort to present a united front that can challenge the ruling party and provide a better future for Nigerians.
Responding, Obi reiterated the call for collaboration and a shift in the nation’s political culture.
“Your Excellency, let me continue to thank you for your warm reception and cordial relationship. I came to Bauchi to visit two schools of nursing, but beyond that, I came to meet my brother so we can talk about the problems of the people and how to solve them together,” Obi said.
“To all of us in the opposition, it’s important that we work together. It’s no longer about us — it’s about our country. Our politics must change. It must be the politics of development, competence, capacity, and compassion,” he added.
Obi had earlier visited two institutions in the State where he donated N15 million — N10 million to Malkiya College of Nursing Sciences and N5 million to Intisharu Taufizul Quranic Islamic School in Yelwa.
Speaking at the Malkiya College of Nursing, Obi highlighted the important role nurses play in healthcare. He said nurses are at the heart of the health system and are even more important than doctors in some cases.
He revealed that he supports 60 to 70 nursing schools across Nigeria annually, adding, “This is not about politics — this is about societal progress.”
At the Intisharu Taufizul Quranic Islamic School, Obi stressed the importance of merging Islamic education with conventional subjects.
“Our children need both Islamic teachings and skills like English and Maths to succeed,” he noted.
In a separate engagement, Obi also addressed a forum of Students’ Union Government (SUG) Presidents on the theme ‘Youth and Leadership Opportunity’, where he reaffirmed his pledge to serve only one four-year term if elected president, describing the promise as “sacrosanct”.
“Longevity in office is not a mark of success; rather, it is purposeful, accountable service — however brief — that defines true statesmanship,” he told the students.
Unruly Behaviour at Abuja Airport: NCAA Writes AGF, IGP, Seeks Prosecution of Kwam 1
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to prosecute Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde popularly known as K1 De Ultimate over his unruly behaviour at the Abuja airport on Tuesday.
NCAA spokesman, Michael Achimugu, said Ayinde’s attempt to block a moving ValueJet aircraft violated Nigeria’s civil aviation regulations.
In its letter to the AGF and the IGP, the NCAA called for a “comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws”.
Earlier on Thursday, the civil aviation regulator slammed a six-month ban on the singer, warning that any local or international airline that fly the singer risk its license be withdrawn.
Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, condemned in strict words, the unruly behaviour of the Fuji maestro, saying his act of blocking a moving aircraft by the singer was unacceptable and reprehensible.
The NCAA, on Wednesday, suspended two ValueJet pilots for unsafe behaviour at the airport during the incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Tuesday.
The pilots had taxied the plane while Ayinde was visibly seen in viral videos and a clip shared on X by the minister blocking the aircraft.
According to FAAN, trouble started when Ayinde was prevented from boarding the Lagos-bound flight because he held a flask with alcoholic content, which he allegedly spilled on an aviation staffer during a fit of rage.
In a post on X, Keyamo said the NCAA was correct to suspend the two erring pilots, but he faulted the one-sided judgment, insisting that the unruly passenger be dealt with too.
Keyamo said, “Contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 has said, he constantly moved his position on the tarmac to actually blocked the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off. This is totally unacceptable behaviour.
“The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here which akin to a hostage situation.
“In the circumstances, I have also directed the NCAA to place Kwam 1 on a no-fly list pending further and full investigation, just like the Captain and Pilot. All airlines, both domestic and international, should immediately be informed of this directive and anyone who flouts this directive risk the withdrawal of their operating license.”
The singer is hugely popular in southwest Nigeria, where his traditional fuji music – a staple among the Yoruba ethnic group – originated.
A staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu, he has a close relationship with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and has performed at many of the party’s rallies across the country.
He also performed at the presidential inaugural ball when Tinubu was sworn in May 2023.
Keyamo Threatens to Ban Any Airline that Flies Kwam 1
Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has threatened to withdraw the operating licence of any airline that flies Kwam 1, the Fuji musician, following the altercation between the staff and crew of ValueJet.
“I have directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to place Kwam 1 on a No-Fly list pending further and full investigation, just like the Captain and Pilot.
“All airlines, both domestic and International, should immediately be informed of this directive, and anyone who flouts this directive risks withdrawal of their operating licence,” Keyamo stated in this X handle.
The minister said he had received reports from all the relevant Aviation agencies regarding the altercation between the staff and crew of ValueJet and Kwam 1 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 and also received video footage of the incident.
“From all the details so far received, my preliminary impression is that it was obviously a case of temporary loss of sanity and control on both sides, which could have led to serious fatalities.
“Contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 have said, he constantly moved his position on the tarmac to actually block the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off. This is totally unacceptable behaviour. The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point.
“It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here, which is akin to a hostage situation. The actual video footage showing this recalcitrant behaviour is hereby attached,” Keyamo said.
On the other hand, the minister noted that no amount of provocation should make the Captain and Pilot of an aircraft begin to taxi without ensuring that the security personnel have safely moved away an unruly passenger who is standing in front of an aircraft.
“Both sides breached standard safety protocol as required by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
I have noted that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has temporarily suspended the licence of the Captain and the Pilot pending full investigation. I commend them for their proactive action.
“However, I have also questioned their sense of justice in only acting against one party and not the other party. What applies to the goose must also to the gander. That is one of the tenets of Justice I have preached all my life. I will not sit idly by and allow this to pass,” Keyamo stated.
Appeal Court Restores EFCC’s Interim Forfeiture Order on 14 Assets Linked to Yahaya Bello
The Court of Appeal in Lagos has restored the interim forfeiture order obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to seize 14 properties linked to the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.
Justice Yargata Nimpar who read the unanimous judgment which was delivered virtually on Wednesday, set aside a Federal High Court ruling that struck out the order and held that the lower court erred in law by relying on Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution.
Section 308 of the Constitution grants immunity to sitting governors from civil and criminal proceedings.
Justice Nimpar in restoring the preservation order held that immunity does not extend to properties suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity, and such assets can be investigated and preserved pending the outcome of a forfeiture application.
The other justices of the panel who concurred with decision are Justice Danlami Senchi and Justice Paul Bassi. They directed the EFCC to proceed to a final forfeiture hearing.
