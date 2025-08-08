Unruly Behaviour at Abuja Airport: NCAA Writes AGF, IGP, Seeks Prosecution of Kwam 1

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to prosecute Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde popularly known as K1 De Ultimate over his unruly behaviour at the Abuja airport on Tuesday.

NCAA spokesman, Michael Achimugu, said Ayinde’s attempt to block a moving ValueJet aircraft violated Nigeria’s civil aviation regulations.

In its letter to the AGF and the IGP, the NCAA called for a “comprehensive criminal investigation and the initiation of appropriate prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023 supra and all other applicable laws”.

Earlier on Thursday, the civil aviation regulator slammed a six-month ban on the singer, warning that any local or international airline that fly the singer risk its license be withdrawn.

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, condemned in strict words, the unruly behaviour of the Fuji maestro, saying his act of blocking a moving aircraft by the singer was unacceptable and reprehensible.

The NCAA, on Wednesday, suspended two ValueJet pilots for unsafe behaviour at the airport during the incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Tuesday.

The pilots had taxied the plane while Ayinde was visibly seen in viral videos and a clip shared on X by the minister blocking the aircraft.

According to FAAN, trouble started when Ayinde was prevented from boarding the Lagos-bound flight because he held a flask with alcoholic content, which he allegedly spilled on an aviation staffer during a fit of rage.

In a post on X, Keyamo said the NCAA was correct to suspend the two erring pilots, but he faulted the one-sided judgment, insisting that the unruly passenger be dealt with too.

Keyamo said, “Contrary to what the agents of Kwam 1 has said, he constantly moved his position on the tarmac to actually blocked the aircraft from taxiing to take position on the runway for take-off. This is totally unacceptable behaviour.

“The issue of whether he was carrying water or alcohol is not even in issue at this point. It is the physical blockage of the aircraft from taxiing that is the reprehensible conduct here which akin to a hostage situation.

“In the circumstances, I have also directed the NCAA to place Kwam 1 on a no-fly list pending further and full investigation, just like the Captain and Pilot. All airlines, both domestic and international, should immediately be informed of this directive and anyone who flouts this directive risk the withdrawal of their operating license.”

The singer is hugely popular in southwest Nigeria, where his traditional fuji music – a staple among the Yoruba ethnic group – originated.

A staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu, he has a close relationship with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and has performed at many of the party’s rallies across the country.

He also performed at the presidential inaugural ball when Tinubu was sworn in May 2023.