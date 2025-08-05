As the former main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), appeared to have resolved lingering crises of leadership, which reduced it to a shadow of its former self and caused mass defection of its top members, the party seems to be heading for another prolonged tussle.

This is as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has outlined fresh conditions for reconciliation, insisting that the party must reverse recent decisions he considers unjust, including the removal of Chief Dan Orbih as the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-South).

Speaking in his monthly television interview, Wike maintained that until these grievances are addressed, the PDP should not proceed with plans for its national convention scheduled for November.

“It is over for now, but there are still some things remaining,” he said. “The South-South zonal congress that was held in Calabar must be upheld. Dan Orbih remains the National Vice Chairman for South-South. If they don’t agree, that’s an error on their part. If they want another round of crisis, so be it.”

Wike warned that any attempt to ignore the outcome of the Calabar congress would amount to impunity. “They say they’re going to the convention. I’m sorry. Let the matter be resolved first,” he insisted.

Wike insisted that the congress, which took place in Calabar, was conducted legitimately and must not be tampered with.

“Our South-South zonal congress that was held must be upheld. There’s no doubt, no two words about it,” the minister said.

“When we were doing our South-South congress, the Acting National Chairman claimed that the PDP governors were not in support of the National Congress. Where are the PDP governors now?” he asked rhetorically.

On his support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, Wike did not shy away from reaffirming his admiration for the President.

“Why wouldn’t I support a southern candidate—or even President Tinubu, if he’s running again?” he queried. Citing Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy on his first day in office, Wike described him as a leader with courage and conviction. “That is bold leadership,” he said.