While reiterating that he remains a PDP member, Wike emphasised that he cannot support any presidential candidate, regardless of party, who lacks competence. “At my level now, I cannot support someone I know is not competent; whether he’s my friend or not,” he said.
He also defended his stance in the 2023 elections, saying he acted based on principle. “I take serious exception to people calling me double-faced. I made it clear I wouldn’t support Atiku. I didn’t attend the primaries and then turn around to support him. I stood for equity, fairness, and justice,” he stated.
Wike explained that his support for Tinubu in 2023 was informed by a belief that the APC candidate could lead Nigeria effectively. “I believed President Tinubu had a better chance and better capacity. And I was right,” he said.
On internal PDP crisis and court orders, Wike accused some PDP leaders of fueling the party’s crisis by disregarding internal rules and court orders. He cited the case of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, whose position as National Secretary was contested despite a court ruling and a congressional decision in his favour.
He insisted that impunity remains the core problem within the party. “The so-called buccaneers and vampires have left because the party refused to do the right thing,” he said, adding that he would remain in the PDP and “fight from within.”
Responding to speculation about his political alliances, Wike confirmed meeting with some governors but denied stoking a crisis within the Labour Party. “I’ve met governors from Edo, Ebonyi, and Kogi. These are my colleagues. That’s what politicians do. And no, I’m not stoking any crisis in the Labour Party. If they have problems, that’s their own doing.”
On the controversial local government elections and declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State, Wike defended the legality of the decisions. He cited constitutional provisions and Supreme Court rulings that validate the appointment of sole administrators pending elections. “If you don’t conduct elections, local governments can’t access federal allocations. That’s why elections must be held—even under emergency rule,” he stated.
Asked about reports of a PDP-APC power-sharing arrangement in Rivers State, Wike claimed ignorance but argued that such cooperation is not inherently wrong. “If leaders from both parties sit down to say, ‘let’s not fight,’ what’s wrong with that? Shouldn’t we be happy that politicians are working together for peace?”