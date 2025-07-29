Connect with us

Appeal Court Decisively Bars FRSC from Seizing Drivers’ Vehicle Licenses

2 days ago

2 days ago

on

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, Imo State, has ruled that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has no legal authority to seize drivers’ licences, vehicles, or related documents without lawful justification.

The ruling was delivered in Appeal No: CA/OW/199/2022, filed by the FRSC, the Corps Marshal, and an officer identified by Uniform No. COSS 35 (as 1st to 3rd Appellants) against Dr. Emmanuel Ugochukwu Shebbs (Respondent).

The appellate court upheld the earlier judgment of the Abia State High Court, which had declared the actions of the FRSC as a violation of Shebbs’ fundamental human rights.

In a unanimous decision, Justices Amina Audi Wambai, M. Lawal Abubakar, and Ntong F. Ntong affirmed the liability of the FRSC, stating that its actions were unlawful.

However, the appellate court reduced the damages initially awarded from N30 million to N10 million, covering both general and exemplary damages.

The case originated from a 2020 incident during the COVID-19 lockdown when FRSC officers stopped Dr. Shebbs along Bende Road in Umuahia. He alleged that after an initial inspection of his vehicle found no fault, the officers demanded a bribe. Upon his refusal, they conducted a second inspection, accused him of having a worn-out tyre, and seized his driver’s licence while issuing a N3,000 fine.

Instead of paying the fine, Shebbs approached the Abia High Court, arguing that the seizure of his licence without due process violated his fundamental rights – a claim that both the High Court and the Court of Appeal have now upheld.

News

Tinubu Busy Developing South, Neglecting Northern Nigeria – Kwankwaso

6 days ago

6 days ago

on

July 25, 2025

By

Former Kano State governor, and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has criticised the President Bola Tinubu administration for what he described as the neglect of the northern region of Nigeria and the concentration of the nation’s resources on developing the southern part of the country where the president comes from.

“Let me advise the Federal government on the distribution of federal resources,” the former Kano governor said on Thursday at the Kano State Stakeholders’ Dialogue on the 2025 Constitutional Amendment.

“From the information available to us, it’s like most of the national budget is now tilting in one direction in this country.”

Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of lopsided allocation of scarce resources between the two regions of the country.

He said: “Let me advise those who are struggling by all means to take everything to remember that some of the issues that we have in this part of the country today have to do with the lack of enough resources and mismanagement of the little that comes in.

“That is why we have insecurity; we have poverty and so on. It is happening here mainly, but like a desert, it would go everywhere.”

Kwankwaso said most roads in the northern region remained in deplorable condition, whilst the APC government continued to allocate lump budgetary allocations for infrastructural development in the southern region.

“Yesterday, I was to come by air, but unfortunately, my airline decided to shift our takeoff from 3pm to 8pm. I had to come by road. From Abuja to Kaduna to Kano was a hell. Terrible; very bad road. This is a road started many years ago, right from the beginning of the leadership of the APC.

“Now, we are told that there is a road from the South to the East. We support infrastructure anywhere in this country…and any other thing that is good for the masses but a situation where government is taking our resources and dumping it in one part of the country and other parts of the country are left just like that, I don’t believe that is the right thing to do by the government itself.”

He urged the Tinubu administration to change for the better and ensure the equitable distribution of scarce resources for the development of all parts of the country.

“This is the time for the government to change, to convince our people that the government is not just on one side of the country,” he said.

News

Security Operatives Stop Natasha from Assessing NASS Complex

1 week ago

1 week ago

on

July 22, 2025

By

In spite of a Federal High Court judgment ordering her reinstatement to the Senate, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was on Monday denied entry into the National Assembly complex.

According to reports, her vehicle arrived at the National Assembly complex around 12:20 p.m. but was stopped by security operatives at the gate. Undeterred, Akpoti-Uduaghan, along with activists Aisha Yesufu, Randy Peters, and others, alighted from their vehicles and proceeded on foot toward the complex.
The Federal High Court had recently ruled in favour of the senator’s return to the Red Chamber and instructed her to issue a formal apology to the Senate.
However, resistance to her reinstatement persists, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, has maintained that there is no binding legal directive compelling her immediate recall.

News

WAEC Annouces August 4 Date for Release of 2025 WASSCE Results, Says Exams Not Canceled

1 week ago

1 week ago

on

July 21, 2025

By

The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria, has firmly dismissed a viral press statement alleging the cancellation of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, branding the information as false, misleading, and the handiwork of “mischief-makers.”

The purported statement, widely circulated across social media platforms on Saturday, July 19, 2025, claimed that the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with WAEC, had cancelled the entire 2025 WASSCE due to massive exam malpractice, coordinated leakage of question papers, and unauthorised digital dissemination of exam materials.

In a swift rebuttal issued on Sunday, July 20, 2025, and signed by the Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, WAEC described the report as spurious and categorically denied issuing such a notice.

“The said examination has not been cancelled.

“Though the source of the information cannot be ascertained, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute and causing confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination,” the statement partly read.

WAEC added that marking of scripts has just been concluded and assured the public that results would be released on or before Thursday, August 4, 2025.

The Council emphasised that all its official announcements are made via its verified social media platforms, accredited national media outlets, and the Public Affairs Department.

“We therefore urge our stakeholders and the general public to disregard the said publication,” the statement concluded.

