News
Tinubu Busy Developing South, Neglecting Northern Nigeria – Kwankwaso
Former Kano State governor, and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has criticised the President Bola Tinubu administration for what he described as the neglect of the northern region of Nigeria and the concentration of the nation’s resources on developing the southern part of the country where the president comes from.
“Let me advise the Federal government on the distribution of federal resources,” the former Kano governor said on Thursday at the Kano State Stakeholders’ Dialogue on the 2025 Constitutional Amendment.
“From the information available to us, it’s like most of the national budget is now tilting in one direction in this country.”
Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of lopsided allocation of scarce resources between the two regions of the country.
He said: “Let me advise those who are struggling by all means to take everything to remember that some of the issues that we have in this part of the country today have to do with the lack of enough resources and mismanagement of the little that comes in.
“That is why we have insecurity; we have poverty and so on. It is happening here mainly, but like a desert, it would go everywhere.”
Kwankwaso said most roads in the northern region remained in deplorable condition, whilst the APC government continued to allocate lump budgetary allocations for infrastructural development in the southern region.
“Yesterday, I was to come by air, but unfortunately, my airline decided to shift our takeoff from 3pm to 8pm. I had to come by road. From Abuja to Kaduna to Kano was a hell. Terrible; very bad road. This is a road started many years ago, right from the beginning of the leadership of the APC.
“Now, we are told that there is a road from the South to the East. We support infrastructure anywhere in this country…and any other thing that is good for the masses but a situation where government is taking our resources and dumping it in one part of the country and other parts of the country are left just like that, I don’t believe that is the right thing to do by the government itself.”
He urged the Tinubu administration to change for the better and ensure the equitable distribution of scarce resources for the development of all parts of the country.
“This is the time for the government to change, to convince our people that the government is not just on one side of the country,” he said.
News
Security Operatives Stop Natasha from Assessing NASS Complex
In spite of a Federal High Court judgment ordering her reinstatement to the Senate, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was on Monday denied entry into the National Assembly complex.
News
WAEC Annouces August 4 Date for Release of 2025 WASSCE Results, Says Exams Not Canceled
The West African Examinations Council, Nigeria, has firmly dismissed a viral press statement alleging the cancellation of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, branding the information as false, misleading, and the handiwork of “mischief-makers.”
The purported statement, widely circulated across social media platforms on Saturday, July 19, 2025, claimed that the Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with WAEC, had cancelled the entire 2025 WASSCE due to massive exam malpractice, coordinated leakage of question papers, and unauthorised digital dissemination of exam materials.
In a swift rebuttal issued on Sunday, July 20, 2025, and signed by the Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, WAEC described the report as spurious and categorically denied issuing such a notice.
“The said examination has not been cancelled.
“Though the source of the information cannot be ascertained, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute and causing confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination,” the statement partly read.
WAEC added that marking of scripts has just been concluded and assured the public that results would be released on or before Thursday, August 4, 2025.
The Council emphasised that all its official announcements are made via its verified social media platforms, accredited national media outlets, and the Public Affairs Department.
“We therefore urge our stakeholders and the general public to disregard the said publication,” the statement concluded.
News
Tinubu Eulogises Buhari, Renames University of Maiduguri after Ex-President
President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, renamed the University of Maiduguri after the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as “a good man, a decent man, an honourable man” whose legacy of discipline, patriotism, and moral uprightness would continue to inspire future generations.
Tinubu, who spoke at the Special Session of the Federal Executive Council in Buhari’s honour at the State House in Abuja, said that although the late leader was not without flaws, his commitment to the country remained steadfast.
“President Buhari was not a perfect man, no leader is, but he was, in every sense of the word, a good man, a decent man, an honourable man.
“His record will be debated, as all legacies are, but the character he brought to public life, the moral force he carried, the incorruptible standard he represented, will not be forgotten.
“His was a life lived in full service to Nigeria, and in fidelity to God,” said the president.
He urged his ministers to govern with the restraint, discipline and moral clarity that defined the late former President.
The President described the passing of his predecessor as a wrap of his duty to the nation, saying, “Mai Gaskiya, the people’s general, the farmer president – your duty is done.”
Thursday’s expanded session is the first special FEC convened in Tinubu’s administration.
Tinubu framed the moment as more than a ceremony, saying, “Let us honour him not only with words, but with humility in power, discipline in service, compassion in governance, and fearlessness in the pursuit of justice.”
He said Buhari’s private rectitude had illuminated his public life.
“The purity of his private character gave radiance to the discipline and integrity of his public service.
“He was first among soldiers in war, first among citizens in peace, and first, without ambition or flattery, in the hearts of his fellow citizens.
“Yet it was in the quiet and unadorned settings of his private life that his true greatness was revealed: pious without show, just without cruelty, humane without sentimentality, temperate without coldness, and sincere without guile,” Tinubu added.
Recalling their long political partnership, Tinubu reminded colleagues that he and Buhari “stood together…alongside others drawn from across the political spectrum” to unite opposition forces and deliver “our country’s first true democratic transfer of power” when Buhari defeated incumbent Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.
He described Buhari’s low-profile retirement as an act of democratic restraint in a region where ex-leaders often remain kingmakers.
“When his tenure ended, he returned to Daura; not to command from the shadows or to hold court, but to live as he always had.
“Even in death, he maintained the serenity that defined him in life: not a sigh, not a groan, just a quiet submission to the will of God. Such was the man Nigeria has lost. Such was the man for whom our nation now mourns,” Tinubu said.
Reflecting on Buhari’s time in office and his long military and civil service, Tinubu praised the late leader’s simplicity, humility, and stoic resistance to the trappings of power.
He said, “He stood, always, ramrod straight; unmoved by the temptation of power, unseduced by applause and unafraid of the loneliness that often visits those who do what is right, rather than what is popular.
“His was a quiet courage, a righteousness that never announced itself. His patriotism was lived more in action than in words.”
Tinubu thanked the Inter-Ministerial Committee and Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, for organising a befitting state funeral within 48 hours, describing it as a “profound honour” to lead the burial procession in Daura.
concluded his tribute with a prayer: “Mai Gaskiya, the People’s General, the Farmer President, your duty is done. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. May his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness. President Buhari, thank you. Nigeria will remember you.”
At the close of the session, President Tinubu approved the renaming of the 50-year-old University of Maiduguri, Borno State, as the Muhammadu Buhari University.
“May we now adopt the renaming of the University of Maduguri as the Muhammadu Buhari University,” Tinubu said.
Buhari, 82, died in a London hospital on July 13 after a prolonged illness, his family announced.
His remains were flown to Katsina on July 15 and taken on to his hometown of Daura, where he was buried under Islamic rites. Tinubu declared seven days of national mourning and ordered flags flown at half-mast nationwide.
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu Must Destroy the One Nigeria Project
Group Solicits Assistance to Rescue Ailing Inmate, Rashidat Abdul
Mission X Accomplished: Super Falcons Win 10th Title after Dramatic Comeback
Miss Surulere Wins 2025 Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos Pageant
Meet Dangote Cement’s New Chairman, Emmanuel Ikazoboh
Atiku’s Political Empire: Building a Legacy Beyond Buhari’s Shadow
Adding Value: Strive to Be Unique by Henry Ukazu
50th Birthday: How Seyi Vodi Brought Abuja to a Standstill
Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Celebrates Glorious 10th Coronation Anniversary
Midoil Executive Chairman, Elizabeth Akintonde, Thanks God @75
Of Awujale Adetona’s Religious Beliefs and Monarchical Heresy
I’m Not Afraid to Visit Any Part of Nigeria, Obi Tells Okpebholo
WAFCON Semi-Finals: Super Falcons 2-1 Better Against South Africa
Shirt-Tearing Wrestling Legend, Hulk Hogan, is Dead
Trending
-
Headline5 days ago
50th Birthday: How Seyi Vodi Brought Abuja to a Standstill
-
Boss Of The Week5 days ago
Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, Celebrates Glorious 10th Coronation Anniversary
-
Events5 days ago
Midoil Executive Chairman, Elizabeth Akintonde, Thanks God @75
-
Opinion2 days ago
Of Awujale Adetona’s Religious Beliefs and Monarchical Heresy
-
Headline2 days ago
I’m Not Afraid to Visit Any Part of Nigeria, Obi Tells Okpebholo
-
Sports4 days ago
WAFCON Semi-Finals: Super Falcons 2-1 Better Against South Africa
-
Sports3 days ago
Shirt-Tearing Wrestling Legend, Hulk Hogan, is Dead
-
Featured3 days ago
Habeeb Okunola at Global Gift Gala, Canvasses Ideas Sharing, Charitable Works Among Leaders