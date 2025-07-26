Miss Surulere Wins 2025 Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos Pageant

The city of Lagos lit up with elegance, culture, and brilliance as Downtown Promotions crowned The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos 2025 @mbglagos, its newest queen in a breathtaking grand finale held at Lagos Oriental Hotel. The event, which drew celebrities, industry stakeholders, fashion elites, and fans alike, celebrated not just beauty but a deep appreciation for heritage, intellect, and purpose. The annual event showcases the grace, intelligence, and talent of young women from across the bustling city of Lagos

Themed Impactful Beauty, the 2025 edition showcased Lagos as more than just a fashion capital. It portrayed the city as a melting pot of vibrant young ladies who are passionate about making an impact in society.

The event featured a star-studded lineup of judges, including renowned personalities from the fashion, entertainment, and philanthropic sectors. Some notable guests at the event include Wale Adebajo, Snr Political Adviser at the British Deputy High Commission, Aduke Gomez, Ade Bakare, Sola Oyebade, Lawon Adams, Goge Africa,

Chika Emmanuela, and many more.

After an intensive weeklong camp experience that gave the contestants mentorship opportunity, bonding, and exclusive tour of Lagos by Loving Lagos, Fadare Oyindamola, 25, who represented Surulere Local Government, emerged the judges favorite with her stellar performance, and was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos 2025. She won an All Expense Paid Trip, Cash prizes, 1 year spa deal, and many other prizes.

Joining her as title holders are Emmanuella Nkasi, crowned MBGLAGOS Tourism, and 20 years old Lawal Oluwakemii, was crowned MBGLAGOS Sustainability,

Speaking at the event, The Convener Abiodun Ayorinde said, “This platform is not just about crowns and gowns. It’s about telling authentic Lagos stories through women who are ready to lead, to represent, and to shape the narrative of African beauty and excellence.”

The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos continues to set the pace for modern pageantry by blending artistry, glamour, and grounded vision. The winners will embark on campaigns and projects on women empowerment, tourism promotion, sustainability, and climate education across Lagos.

The event was proudly supported by Tasty Cubes, Essenza, Kiss Condom, Ajala.ng, Loving Lagos, Digideal Homes