Miss Surulere Wins 2025 Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos Pageant
The city of Lagos lit up with elegance, culture, and brilliance as Downtown Promotions crowned The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos 2025 @mbglagos, its newest queen in a breathtaking grand finale held at Lagos Oriental Hotel. The event, which drew celebrities, industry stakeholders, fashion elites, and fans alike, celebrated not just beauty but a deep appreciation for heritage, intellect, and purpose. The annual event showcases the grace, intelligence, and talent of young women from across the bustling city of Lagos
Themed Impactful Beauty, the 2025 edition showcased Lagos as more than just a fashion capital. It portrayed the city as a melting pot of vibrant young ladies who are passionate about making an impact in society.
The event featured a star-studded lineup of judges, including renowned personalities from the fashion, entertainment, and philanthropic sectors. Some notable guests at the event include Wale Adebajo, Snr Political Adviser at the British Deputy High Commission, Aduke Gomez, Ade Bakare, Sola Oyebade, Lawon Adams, Goge Africa,
Chika Emmanuela, and many more.
After an intensive weeklong camp experience that gave the contestants mentorship opportunity, bonding, and exclusive tour of Lagos by Loving Lagos, Fadare Oyindamola, 25, who represented Surulere Local Government, emerged the judges favorite with her stellar performance, and was crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos 2025. She won an All Expense Paid Trip, Cash prizes, 1 year spa deal, and many other prizes.
Joining her as title holders are Emmanuella Nkasi, crowned MBGLAGOS Tourism, and 20 years old Lawal Oluwakemii, was crowned MBGLAGOS Sustainability,
Speaking at the event, The Convener Abiodun Ayorinde said, “This platform is not just about crowns and gowns. It’s about telling authentic Lagos stories through women who are ready to lead, to represent, and to shape the narrative of African beauty and excellence.”
The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos continues to set the pace for modern pageantry by blending artistry, glamour, and grounded vision. The winners will embark on campaigns and projects on women empowerment, tourism promotion, sustainability, and climate education across Lagos.
The event was proudly supported by Tasty Cubes, Essenza, Kiss Condom, Ajala.ng, Loving Lagos, Digideal Homes
Amed O, Kingocoro Share Musical Joy As Tour of West Africa, Europe Begins
By Eric Elezuo
A joint musical tour of West Africa and Europe, featuring two top performers, Amed O and Kingocoro, has been announced.
The exciting collaboration is kicks off in Lagos this July at Starkulue Lounge, Ago Palace before berthing in Abuja, Kaduna, Monrovia-Liberia and Kampala, Uganda.
Known for his oft-quoted lines, ‘the music must go on’, and numerous hit tracks including No Woman, No Man, Ahmed O is reputed as a thoroughbred musician, who is not only versed in vocals but talented in the use of instruments among which are the drums and guitar.
His works are known to have far-reaching unifying effect on the Nigerian nation across tribes and dialect, and he has been celebrated for bringing pure entertainment on stage and preaching the spirit of unity, using the instrumentality of soulful music and stage stylistics.
“The music must go on, and so it’s great to unite with Kingocoro, one of Nigeria’s musical exports to Australia. This is great home-coming for him, and we will be vibing across many stages in West Africa to share joy amongst our fans. Everyone should get ready as we come to the city near you in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, Monrovia and Kampala. For 8 weeks, we will be bringing joy to fans in these cities,” Amed O enthused.
For the elated Kingocoro, it is a superlative home-coming, which he is very proud to be associated with.
“Having been out doing my stuff in Australia, there comes a time, when one feels like coming to touch the base, which is home. I am excited to bring my craft to West Africa. I promise to give pure fun to the numerous music fans out there. Let them come out and vibe with us,” the artist said.
Actor Lalude Laments Unpaid N1.5m Promised Him by MC Oluomo to Campaign for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu
Nollywood actor, Fatai Adekunle Adetayo, popularly known as Lalude, has accused the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, of failing to fulfil financial promises made to celebrities who campaigned for President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the 2023 general elections.
Speaking during a recent episode of the Beyond the Fame podcast, Lalude expressed deep disappointment over what he described as abandonment, revealing that he and other entertainers were promised N1.5 million each by MC Oluomo but never received a dime.
Lalude, known for his iconic ‘babalawo’ roles in Yoruba movies, said he and other actors, including comedian Ganiu ‘Alapini’ Nofiu, were lodged and made to campaign for weeks without proper compensation.
According to him, they initially received N10,000 daily for feeding, but even that was stopped abruptly.
“We were camped for seven weeks. We trekked long distances every day while MC Oluomo followed us in his car. In the end, we were abandoned,” he lamented.
He claimed that both he and Alapini were promised N1.5 million each, a promise that was never fulfilled.
‘We finished the work and no dime was given to us. Is it good? It was MC who called us.
“MC promised me and Alapini. He asked us to demand for whatever we wanted. We did but we got nothing up till date.
“He took us to where we lodged to campaign for the president. He promised to give us N1.5 million each.
“Whoever is behind these misdeeds will not prosper. I know they will still come to us by 2027 and we are waiting for them?” He added bitterly.
This comes just days after veteran Nollywood actor Ganiu Nafiu, popularly known as Alapini, and actress Bukky Adekogbe Raji, also known as Aminatu Papapa, expressed deep regret for supporting President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.
Film Producer, Kayode Peters is Dead
Popular Nigerian film and stage producer, Kayode Peters, has passed away in Canada.
“Yes, he is,” Yaw told Peoples Gazette when asked if Mr Peters had died. “I am still trying to speak with his brother but he is not picking.”
Circumstances surrounding the producer’s death remain unclear as of the time of this report.
Mr Peters was known for his work on several stage plays and sitcoms, including Extended Family, and he was behind the hit comedy sitcom Flatmates in the early 2000s. He was also regarded as a significant contributor to Nigeria’s contemporary theatre and television space.
