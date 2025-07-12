Amed O, Kingocoro Share Musical Joy As Tour of West Africa, Europe Begins

By Eric Elezuo

A joint musical tour of West Africa and Europe, featuring two top performers, Amed O and Kingocoro, has been announced.

The exciting collaboration is kicks off in Lagos this July at Starkulue Lounge, Ago Palace before berthing in Abuja, Kaduna, Monrovia-Liberia and Kampala, Uganda.

Known for his oft-quoted lines, ‘the music must go on’, and numerous hit tracks including No Woman, No Man, Ahmed O is reputed as a thoroughbred musician, who is not only versed in vocals but talented in the use of instruments among which are the drums and guitar.

His works are known to have far-reaching unifying effect on the Nigerian nation across tribes and dialect, and he has been celebrated for bringing pure entertainment on stage and preaching the spirit of unity, using the instrumentality of soulful music and stage stylistics.

“The music must go on, and so it’s great to unite with Kingocoro, one of Nigeria’s musical exports to Australia. This is great home-coming for him, and we will be vibing across many stages in West Africa to share joy amongst our fans. Everyone should get ready as we come to the city near you in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, Monrovia and Kampala. For 8 weeks, we will be bringing joy to fans in these cities,” Amed O enthused.

For the elated Kingocoro, it is a superlative home-coming, which he is very proud to be associated with.

“Having been out doing my stuff in Australia, there comes a time, when one feels like coming to touch the base, which is home. I am excited to bring my craft to West Africa. I promise to give pure fun to the numerous music fans out there. Let them come out and vibe with us,” the artist said.