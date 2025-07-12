Entertainment
Amed O, Kingocoro Share Musical Joy As Tour of West Africa, Europe Begins
By Eric Elezuo
A joint musical tour of West Africa and Europe, featuring two top performers, Amed O and Kingocoro, has been announced.
The exciting collaboration is kicks off in Lagos this July at Starkulue Lounge, Ago Palace before berthing in Abuja, Kaduna, Monrovia-Liberia and Kampala, Uganda.
Known for his oft-quoted lines, ‘the music must go on’, and numerous hit tracks including No Woman, No Man, Ahmed O is reputed as a thoroughbred musician, who is not only versed in vocals but talented in the use of instruments among which are the drums and guitar.
His works are known to have far-reaching unifying effect on the Nigerian nation across tribes and dialect, and he has been celebrated for bringing pure entertainment on stage and preaching the spirit of unity, using the instrumentality of soulful music and stage stylistics.
“The music must go on, and so it’s great to unite with Kingocoro, one of Nigeria’s musical exports to Australia. This is great home-coming for him, and we will be vibing across many stages in West Africa to share joy amongst our fans. Everyone should get ready as we come to the city near you in Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, Monrovia and Kampala. For 8 weeks, we will be bringing joy to fans in these cities,” Amed O enthused.
For the elated Kingocoro, it is a superlative home-coming, which he is very proud to be associated with.
“Having been out doing my stuff in Australia, there comes a time, when one feels like coming to touch the base, which is home. I am excited to bring my craft to West Africa. I promise to give pure fun to the numerous music fans out there. Let them come out and vibe with us,” the artist said.
Entertainment
Actor Lalude Laments Unpaid N1.5m Promised Him by MC Oluomo to Campaign for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu
Nollywood actor, Fatai Adekunle Adetayo, popularly known as Lalude, has accused the president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, of failing to fulfil financial promises made to celebrities who campaigned for President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the 2023 general elections.
Speaking during a recent episode of the Beyond the Fame podcast, Lalude expressed deep disappointment over what he described as abandonment, revealing that he and other entertainers were promised N1.5 million each by MC Oluomo but never received a dime.
Lalude, known for his iconic ‘babalawo’ roles in Yoruba movies, said he and other actors, including comedian Ganiu ‘Alapini’ Nofiu, were lodged and made to campaign for weeks without proper compensation.
According to him, they initially received N10,000 daily for feeding, but even that was stopped abruptly.
“We were camped for seven weeks. We trekked long distances every day while MC Oluomo followed us in his car. In the end, we were abandoned,” he lamented.
He claimed that both he and Alapini were promised N1.5 million each, a promise that was never fulfilled.
‘We finished the work and no dime was given to us. Is it good? It was MC who called us.
“MC promised me and Alapini. He asked us to demand for whatever we wanted. We did but we got nothing up till date.
“He took us to where we lodged to campaign for the president. He promised to give us N1.5 million each.
“Whoever is behind these misdeeds will not prosper. I know they will still come to us by 2027 and we are waiting for them?” He added bitterly.
This comes just days after veteran Nollywood actor Ganiu Nafiu, popularly known as Alapini, and actress Bukky Adekogbe Raji, also known as Aminatu Papapa, expressed deep regret for supporting President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.
Entertainment
Film Producer, Kayode Peters is Dead
Popular Nigerian film and stage producer, Kayode Peters, has passed away in Canada.
“Yes, he is,” Yaw told Peoples Gazette when asked if Mr Peters had died. “I am still trying to speak with his brother but he is not picking.”
Circumstances surrounding the producer’s death remain unclear as of the time of this report.
Mr Peters was known for his work on several stage plays and sitcoms, including Extended Family, and he was behind the hit comedy sitcom Flatmates in the early 2000s. He was also regarded as a significant contributor to Nigeria’s contemporary theatre and television space.
Entertainment
Anna Wintour Steps Down As Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, 37 Years After
Anna Wintour has stepped down as the editor-in-chief of Vogue after an impressive 37-year tenure.
According to recent reports, Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue, has initiated the search for her successor.
This significant development marks a new era in the fashion industry, given Wintour’s unparalleled influence in shaping Vogue’s editorial direction and cementing its position as a global fashion authority.
As Wintour’s legacy continues to inspire future generations of fashion enthusiasts and industry professionals, her departure raises questions about Vogue’s future direction and the potential shifts in editorial focus.
However, the circumstances surrounding her departure remain undisclosed.
Remarkable Royal Father: Gov Abiodun Mourns Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Adetona at 91
UBA Celebrates 10 Years of Digital Partnership Success with VERiCASH, Rewards Customers
Former President Muhammadu Buhari is Dead
Voice of Emancipation: Is Nigeria Truly a Poor Nation?
Amed O, Kingocoro Share Musical Joy As Tour of West Africa, Europe Begins
Adding Value: Everyone Needs a Surgical Room to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Lagos CJ Inaugurates Appeal Tribunals for LG Poll
FG Pegs Age of Tertiary Institutions Admission at 16 As JAMB Announces Ranking of Candidates
ADC Assembles 97 Lawyers for Defence in APC’s ‘Fake Lawsuit’
Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price to N820
Galatasaray Proposes €55m Bid to Keep Osimhen
I Go with Atiku Just As Obidients Are Free to Support Peter Obi – Dele Momodu
Akpabio Relieves Natasha of Committee Chairmanship Position, Appoints Akwa Ibom Senator As Replacement
Former NBA Star’s Wife Files for Divorce Six Months after Marriage, Seeks Equitable Sharing of Wealth
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
FG Pegs Age of Tertiary Institutions Admission at 16 As JAMB Announces Ranking of Candidates
-
National5 days ago
ADC Assembles 97 Lawyers for Defence in APC’s ‘Fake Lawsuit’
-
Business5 days ago
Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price to N820
-
Sports5 days ago
Galatasaray Proposes €55m Bid to Keep Osimhen
-
Headline6 days ago
I Go with Atiku Just As Obidients Are Free to Support Peter Obi – Dele Momodu
-
Headline4 days ago
Akpabio Relieves Natasha of Committee Chairmanship Position, Appoints Akwa Ibom Senator As Replacement
-
Sports4 days ago
Former NBA Star’s Wife Files for Divorce Six Months after Marriage, Seeks Equitable Sharing of Wealth
-
News3 days ago
Africa Gears Up for First-Ever Sustainability Summit – ASP 2025