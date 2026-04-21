2027: APC Sets Dates for Primaries, Pegs Presidential form at N100m, Governorship N50m

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the cost of its presidential nomination form at N100 million and governorship form at N50 million ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party disclosed this in its Schedule of Activities and Timetable for the 2027 General Elections, signed by the National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu.

According to the document, the Presidential form comprises a N30 million Expression of Interest fee and a N70 million Nomination fee.

The governorship form is broken down into N10 million for Expression of Interest and N40 million for Nomination.

Other forms are priced as follows: Senate at N20 million, made up of N3 million for Expression of Interest and N17 million for Nomination; House of Representatives at N10 million, comprising N1 million for Expression of Interest and N9 million for Nomination; and House of Assembly at N6 million, split between N1 million for Expression of Interest and N5 million for Nomination.

The party said female aspirants, youth, and physically challenged aspirants are to pay for the Expression of Interest fee and 50 percent of the prescribed Nomination fees for each position.

On the timetable, the APC said sale of forms will run from Saturday, April 25 to Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the APC National Secretariat, with the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents fixed for Monday, May 4, 2026.

Screening of aspirants for the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, and Governorship is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, to Friday, May 8, 2026, while Presidential aspirants will be screened on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

Primary elections are scheduled to be held between May 15 and May 23, 2026, with the Presidential primary holding first on Friday, May 15, to Saturday, May 16, followed by the House of Representatives on Monday, May 18, the Senate on Wednesday, May 20, State House of Assembly on Thursday, May 21 and Governorship on Saturday, May 23.

The party said the timetable was released in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and the INEC Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general elections.